Everything We Know About Yellowstone: Bass Reeves

When Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan announced the project that would become 1883: The Bass Reeves Story in 2021 it was intended to be an entirely standalone project. However, it’s since been tied into the Yellowstone family after Paramount+ leadership pressed Sheridan to bring 1883 back for a second season. Because many of the characters in 1883 ultimately died when they chose to stay in a fort with thieves after the Duttons, Shea Brennan, Risa, Josef, and Noemi, and the children moved on, Sheridan felt there wasn’t a way to continue the story.
Ultimately, Risa and Shea both die, and Josef is significantly injured. Another season did not feel doable. Enter Bass Reeves. While the story of Bass Reeves doesn’t tie into the Yellowstone family in any real way, Taylor Sheridan is a master storyteller who can weave the storylines together in some manner. Here’s what you need to know about Yellowstone’s Bass Reeves.
What Will Yellowstone’s Bass Reeves Series Be About?
Yellowstone’s Bass Reeves is the true story of Bass Reeves, the first black man chosen to become the U.S. Marshal on the west side of the Mississippi River. Yellowstone’s Bass Reeves is an 1883 spin-off series that will not continue the previous 1883 season 1 storyline. The 1883 cast was killed in the hit show’s first season, and this season will show a new storyline complete with new characters. However, other Dutton family members may appear in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story to tie it to the wider Yellowstone storyline.
Who Bass Reeves Was In Real Life
Bass Reeves is a real-life legend in the Old West. He was born in 1838 and Bass Reeves was enslaved. Following his freedom from slavery, Bass Reeves was recruited as a U.S. Marshal in 1875. He worked in the law enforcement sector until he died in 1910. During his 71 years, Bass Reeves made history as the first black U.S. Marshal in the West. Reeves is famous for capturing more than 3,000 of the most wanted fugitives in the country during his reign as a Marshal.
Who Is Cast In The Yellowstone Bass Reeves Spin-Off
The first person announced is Bass Reeves, played by David Oyelowo. Lauren E. Banks is signed to play Jennie, Bass Reeves’ wife. Dennis Quaid is Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn. Since the three main characters were announced, additional cast members have been named for Yellowstone’s Bass Reeves. Joaquina Kalukango is Esme. Lonnie Chavis plays Arthur Mayberry. Demi Singleton plays Sally, the daughter of Jennie and Bass Reeves. Rob Morgan plays Ramsey, Ryan O’Nan is Darrell Dolliver, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley is another U.S. Marshal.
Shea Whigham is Col. George Reeves, the man who enslaves Bass Reeves. Forrest Goodluck is playing Billy Crow. Barry Pepper is Esau Pierce, and Garrett Hedlund is guest-starring as Garret Montgomery. What’s more exciting, however, is that Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, will have a small part in 1883’s Bass Reeves.
When Yellowstone’s Bass Reeves Spin-Off Will Release
Bass Reeves began filming in October 2022. Filming is taking place in Texas, and the show will only contain six episodes. Based on the production timeline, it’s possible that the show might air in late 2023. However, it’s also possible that it might not air until 2024.
There are also rumors that the 1923 season 2 premiere date might fall in late 2023 or early 2024, affecting the date that 1883 Bass Reeves is released. If history repeats itself, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will likely premiere before 1923. However, Paramount+ has not made any official announcement.
