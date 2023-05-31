The To All the Boys franchise is rooted in the work of Jenny Han, which is a trilogy that follows the love life of a teenage girl, Lara Jean, who writes love letters to boys she has had crushes on but never sends them. Her life is changed when her younger sister Kitty sends these letters. This premise has seen the creation of 3 films and the first season of one spinoff TV show, XO, Kitty.
Of the 4 media productions in this franchise, it is its latest instalment XO, Kitty that handles more serious and socially aware topics. The lead character who is the meddling Kitty Song Covey sets out to South Korea after getting a scholarship to the prestigious but fictional Korean Independent School of Seoul, and by doing this she encounters a number of lessons that force her to tackle the real world, which causes her to grow in the process.
XO Kitty Makes a Case Against Homophobia
Gay people are not new to the To All the Boys franchise. One of the boys Lara Jean had a crush on when she was much younger grew up to be gay. Living proudly and free. But when the location of the story changes to South Korea, viewers are presented with a less tolerant society. This singular fact is the basis for one of the main themes of the show. Kitty travels to South Korea for two reasons, to learn more about her mother and to foster a better relationship with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae. Upon arriving there, she learns that her boyfriend is in a relationship with the most popular girl in school, Yuri. One that the viewers quickly learn is fake.
This relationship is only happening because Yuri is gay and hiding it from her parents, who would rather maintain a certain reputation than have a gay daughter. The extent of this is commented upon by another character Q (Anthony Keyvan) who says to Kitty that while he is out of the closet, he is more careful while in South Korea because “compared to the US, Seoul is not exactly gay-friendly”, and for Q this is not limited to Seoul as he has to put on this act for his family in Iran and the Philippines. The writers of XO, Kitty are able to show that homophobia is still a huge part of the lives of many gay people and while certain freedoms exist in some places, it is not the same elsewhere.
The Show Does Not Shy Away From the Difficult Subject of Teenage Pregnancies
Teenage pregnancies might not be getting as much negative attention as they used to get in the past, but this does not erase the experiences of people who had to deal with the stigma of being a pregnant teen. One of the sub-plots on the show is about a teacher named Alex, who decides to come to Korea to meet his father, another teacher at KISS, after being adopted by Australian parents. Kitty joins him on this quest and learns that his mother is none other than the principal of the school, Yuri’s mother.
This comes after a false start of Kitty thinking Alex is her brother because the name of his birth mother in the hospital’s records is her mother’s. Jina, his real mum, had been friends with Kitty’s mother at KISS who was also at the school on a scholarship. To avoid the shame of being a teenage mother, Jina uses Kitty’s mother’s identity to have the child and then gives him up for adoption immediately. The fear of shame and disgrace are what drive this behaviour and that is still prevalent in Jina’s life even as an adult, as she does her best to keep up the best kind of appearances.
Kitty’s Culture Shock Has One Major Lesson
From the original trilogy, one thing is clear about Kitty Song Covey and this is her peppiness and intrusiveness. It is what drives most of her actions and gives her the courage she needs to lead the life that she does. Upon arriving in Korea she learns that while peppiness is a great trait to have in America and among family members, the more muted behaviour of South Koreans is what she has to imbibe. While also respecting the lives of other people, something she did not do while in America. This leads to Kitty needing to learn to mute her peppiness and be less intrusive.
XO, Kitty might just be a spin-off but it covers much more serious topics than its predecessors. Its setting is South Korea which is not just a different country from what the protagonist is used to, but also a place where she has no living family member, forcing Kitty to learn to be a better-behaved person. This show is also not afraid to tackle more serious topics, but it also does what a lot of shows are unable to do with a character like Kitty, which is to cause them to grow and become better in spite of how well-intentioned they are.