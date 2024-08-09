Xander and Sarah’s Triumphant Third Wedding: Love Conquers All

You know what they say, third time’s the charm! At least, that’s how we’re looking at it as Days of Our Lives’ Xander and Sarah walk down the aisle for the third time today. Admittedly, though, this is only their second marriage as their last attempt to tie the knot was thrown into chaos with Fiona’s arrival. This time, though, there’s no dramatic last-minute upheaval or grand secrets revealed. There’s just Xander and Sarah pledging to spend the rest of their lives together. And for those who doubt that last part, Linsey Godfrey and Paul Telfer had some things to say when they spoke with Soaps.com a few weeks back.
“In my head, Xander’s always been endgame for [Sarah],” Godfrey shared, “even though Xander’s been with other women multiple times. For her, every time they’ve ever split, Sarah did it on a moral standing and not on feelings for Xander. This time, she’s more comfortable being in the gray.” That’s definitely good to hear for “Xarah” fans. And when asked if this was it for Xander and Sarah, Godfrey laughed, “We hope so!”
A New Beginning for Xander and Sarah
“I’ll just say that I’ve always tried to play every romance, every marriage, every relationship that I’m given on the show as if it might be my last,” Paul Telfer shared. “Currently, without spoiling anything, we are still together and operating as if this is our one true love, forever and always.” Take note of that last part, especially with how far ahead Days of Our Lives shoots.
We know things are about to get heavy with Fiona in town, but Xander and Sarah aren’t just going to crumble under the pressure. Half a year from now and, hopefully, beyond, they’re still going strong. And the hope is that they just keep going.
Facing Challenges Together
“I would love for Xander and Sarah to continue to be a solid unit,” Telfer continued, “and become one of the happier couples that are allowed to be happy. And let external conflict be the thing that they are challenged by as opposed to internal conflict between the two.” As for what kind of external conflict, the two actors had an idea about that.
“We very much just want to be like an old married couple that gets into capers,” Linsey Godfrey laughed. “A super couple that gets into capers for other people. That’s what we want.” Telfer suggested, with Godfrey adding mischievously, “Breaking into Tamara’s apartment. I want to break into Tamara [Braun]’s house, not Ava’s.” The two broke into laughter, with Telfer adding, “Hide all her vegan cookbooks.”
Embracing a Mature Relationship
All kidding aside, this time around, Xander and Sarah feel more mature and more put together, and that, Telfer said, “has been intentional. We’re noticing it in the writing, and also it’s just different this time. This is the first time Sarah and Xander have been together where there isn’t a lie at the heart of the relationship; either he’s lying or she’s lying.”
Whatever the future holds, it sounds like “Xarah” are finally at a point in their lives where they can meet the challenges together head on, and come out of it all the stronger. Of course, this is Salem, so nothing’s certain, but for the first time in ages, we’ve got a whole lot of hope!
Looking Forward to a Bright Future
As they retie the knot, Xander and Sarah are embracing a future filled with potential. Their love story has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but this time, they are more grounded and ready to face whatever comes their way. The couple’s maturity and deepened understanding of each other promise a stable and loving relationship. Fans are excited to see Xander and Sarah take on new adventures together. Whether it’s solving crimes, causing trouble, or simply navigating everyday life, their bond appears stronger than ever.
As Telfer and Godfrey continue to portray these beloved characters, viewers can look forward to more heartwarming and thrilling moments. Xander and Sarah’s wedding marks a new chapter in their tumultuous relationship. With maturity, love, and a readiness to tackle external conflicts, this couple is poised for a bright future. As Days of Our Lives continues to unfold, fans can expect to see Xander and Sarah grow closer and stronger, solidifying their place as one of Salem’s most cherished pairs.
