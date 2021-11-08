X-Men vs. Justice League: Who Wins?

Just looking at these two teams a lot of people would scoff and state that the Justice League would mop up the X-Men without any trouble. But if there’s anything we’ve learned at this point it’s that the writers are the ones that are going to make the decision on who can beat who, no matter what’s been written and what the fans might think they know. What’s written on the page can change in a heartbeat thanks to the many different abilities and powers that the heroes possess, and the situations they deal with on a regular basis. In this case, the X-Men might be seen as weaker and more ineffective than the Justice League, but when their powers and their experience are laid out for everyone to see, they’re far more impressive than a lot of people give them credit t for. In terms of experience and acceptance the Justice League members have seen more than their fair share of conflict, but they’re far more welcomed than the X-Men have ever been. It’s kind of interesting how the DC heroes have been embraced despite all the damage they’ve caused over the years, while the X-Men have trouble just walking down the street sometimes if people realize that they’re mutants.
When it comes to numbers, the X-Men have more, believe it or not, since their ranks have swelled over the years when it comes to the fact that those mutants that simply want to survive have either allied with or become a part of the various X groups that are known to band together when needed. They might fight among themselves far too often, but the X-Men know how to stick together with their fellow mutants when it comes to fighting against a common threat, and the sheer number of members that have come to rely on the X-Men or become a part of the team over the years could overwhelm the Justice League, but it would still be a fight that would take a lot of out of each team.
When it comes down to combat experience and exploiting each other’s weaknesses, a LOT of fans are going to likely state that Superman could take out the X-Men on his own, or that Batman would, with enough prep time, be able to cancel their powers out one way or another. This is what quite a few fans would take to saying since like it or not, the Justice League has been around longer and the DC heroes are, for the most part, possessed of the abilities of being super-powerful, super-rich, super-intelligent, and were built to nearly perfect in a lot of ways. It was only later into their stories that people started caring about them as actual people with real problems, and while the same thing could be said of the X-Men in some ways, their creators brought them down to earth much quicker with a reality check in the form of the hatred of many upon many people that don’t understand them and don’t want to and don’t want their help no matter if they give it freely. It’s funny how the DC universe shows people accepting Superman and Batman but the Marvel universe has the human populace vilifying the heroes that are trying to save them.
Getting past that for the moment though, one might think that with Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and a few others, that the JL would trounce the X-Men, but they’re kind of forgetting that for sheer power, the X-Men still have them matched in a lot of ways. Without citing Wolverine as a tough and deadly combatant for a few of the JL members to go against, let’s recall that the telepaths that exist on the X-Men’s side, and the fact that they do ally with Magneto from time to time, would give them a huge advantage since mastery over magnetism, and the speed of thought would eliminate a lot of advantages, especially since Superman happens to be susceptible to mind attacks. And despite the fact that there might be counters to many of the X-Men’s powers thanks to Batman and a few others in the JL, there are a couple of individuals that they simply can’t account for. One of them is easy to name, since Dark Phoenix, unbound by morality and allowed to cut loose, would eliminate the JL on her own without question.
She might feel like a huge MacGuffin, but the Dark Phoenix is the one member of the X-Men that could walk through the JL with ease since with the speed of thought she could eliminate any advantage that the JL might attempt to bring against her. The ability to dismantle anything down to its last molecule is kind of hard to beat, even for those that have fought gods. The X-Men would take this one, and I have no doubt there are plenty who would want to argue that point.