“Would You Choose Immortality Knowing The Cost?”: Vote On 29 Power Dilemmas

Would you always find parking, but it’s never close to your destination?
This poll is full of dilemmas like that. There are 29 different scenarios where every wish, power, or life upgrade comes with a downside that’s hard to ignore. Maybe you could become insanely rich overnight, but never know whether people love you or your money. Or meet your soulmate tomorrow, while also seeing the exact day you’d lose them. You’ll have to make a call each time, and there’s no safe middle ground.
So the question is simple: would you still do it? Scroll down & decide! ⚖️
#1 You become insanely rich overnight, but you can never tell whether people love you or your money.
Image source: Pixabay
#2 You can feel pure happiness whenever you want, but real happiness starts to feel weaker.
Image source: Mellamed
#3 You can restart your life from childhood with all your memories, but someone else lives your current life instead.
Image source: jonas mohamadi
#4 You can eat anything without gaining weight, but you’re always a little hungry.
Image source: Pixabay
#5 You can live forever, but after 100 years, you stop forming emotional connections.
Image source: geralt
#6 You always know the perfect thing to say, but conversations feel scripted.
Image source: Tirachard Kumtanom
#7 You could always wake up fully rested, but you can never dream again.
Image source: Kampus Production
#8 You could remove all regret from your life, but you’d also lose the lessons you learned from mistakes.
Image source: Kindle Media
#9 You gain unlimited confidence, but you lose the ability to doubt yourself.
Image source: Minervastudio
#10 You can become immune to heartbreak, but you never feel intense love again.
Image source: Monstera Production
#11 You can make your biggest dream come true, but achieving anything else afterward feels meaningless.
Image source: Pixabay
#12 You can control technology with your mind, but devices glitch whenever you’re emotional.
Image source: Negative Space
#13 You can meet your soulmate tomorrow, but you also see the exact day you’ll lose them.
Image source: Pixabay
#14 You can stop your body from aging, but your reflection keeps getting older.
Image source: Palo Alto City Library
#15 You can summon food instantly, but you lose more of your sense of taste each time.
Image source: Jonathan Borba
#16 You can remove one personality trait you dislike about yourself, but you don’t get to choose which one disappears.
Image source: Aidan Roof
#17 You can make someone forgive you completely, but you never forgive yourself.
Image source: Brett Jordan
#18 You can grow plants instantly, but they drain your energy to survive.
Image source: Akil Mazumder
#19 You can remove fear completely, but you also lose your sense of danger.
Image source: Pedro Figueras
#20 You can know your purpose in life, but you can’t choose anything else.
Image source: Kasuma f.g.
#21 You can bring fictional characters to life, but only you can see them – everyone else thinks you’re imagining it.
Image source: Otto Rascon
#22 You can step into photographs from your past, but you can’t interact with anyone – they don’t see or hear you.
Image source: Karolina Grabowska
#23 You can know exactly who truly cares about you, but you also learn who never did.
Image source: ROMAN ODINTSOV
#24 You can see in complete darkness, but bright light hurts your eyes.
Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko
#25 You can understand every language, but you slowly start forgetting your native one.
Image source: icon0 com
#26 You can open any locked door, but you can never secure your home.
Image source: Flickr
#27 You can heal from any injury overnight, but the pain still lasts the same amount of time.
Image source: cottonbro studio
#28 You can always find parking, but it’s always the farthest possible spot.
Image source: Yan Krukau
#29 You can instantly calm any conflict between people, but they blame you for the argument.
Image source: Joshua Santos
