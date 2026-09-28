The 22 VMAs 2026 Looks That Prove Celebrities Have Lost The Plot As Fans Beg MTV To “Pull The Plug”

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards were supposed to celebrate the biggest names in music, but some viewers were left wondering whether it was finally time for the once-iconic ceremony to call it quits.
Held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026, the Snoop Dogg-hosted event leaned heavily into nostalgia.
Madonna took home seven awards, Taylor Swift added to her record-breaking VMA collection, and Nirvana received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
But the star-studded lineup wasn’t enough to save the ceremony from a wave of criticism.
The night got off to a frustrating start when an NFL game delayed the broadcast, leaving fans waiting for Madonna’s highly anticipated opening performance.
With only six competitive awards presented on air, viewers also questioned whether the ceremony had become more interested in performances and nostalgia than actually celebrating music.
“Getting the feeling this might be the last VMAs,” one viewer remarked.
Another complained, “Honestly, the VMAs have felt like a funeral for years,” while a third added, “We say this every single year. Honestly, just pull the plug.”
Moreover, the VMAs have long been a playground for daring outfits, bizarre silhouettes, and unconventional styling.
This year was no different, with several stars taking fashion risks that didn’t quite pay off, from experimental ensembles and questionable accessories to choices that seemed to miss the mark entirely.
Here are some of the most bizarre 2026 VMAs red-carpet outfits that stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
#1 Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna had one very specific reason for attending the star-studded 2026 ceremony: Madonna.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed on the blue carpet that she had been a devoted fan of the pop icon since 1984 and bought a ticket specifically to see Madonna make her long-awaited return to the VMA stage.
It was also Rinna’s first time attending the VMAs, and she certainly made sure her debut would be difficult to forget.
The reality star arrived in a sculptural cream-white gown from genderless New York label Seks, styled by Daniela Viviana Romero.
The look featured a molded leather corset with a plunging neckline, an integrated breastplate with faux ni**les, and flowing chiffon draping that fell into a thigh-high slit and short train.
She completed the look with white ankle-strap platform pumps and minimalist stud earrings, but her hair transformation made the Madonna connection even more obvious.
Lisa temporarily ditched her signature brunette hair for a short, spiky platinum-blonde wig that appeared to pay homage to Madonna’s iconic 1980s look.
Speaking to E! News at the event, she even revealed that her husband, Harry Hamlin, had a cheeky request for her.
“Harry asked me to keep the wig on when I get home. I swear he did,” Rinna joked, adding that her love of wigs means he gets “a lot of different women coming through.”
While Rinna didn’t perform or receive any awards, her outfit quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about red-carpet looks.
“She looks ridiculous. There I said it,” one person wrote.
“She looks like the crazy stepmother who is trying desperately to fit in with the cool kids,” another commenter remarked.
“Whoever told her this was a good look should be fired. This is awful!” a third critic added.
“I guess she didn’t get an invite to the Met Gala so she took it out on the VMAs. And all of us…Can’t unsee that. Ick…”
Lisa Rinna turning heads in a dramatic white gown featuring a sculpted bodice at this year’s #VMAs pic.twitter.com/v2OZ4mYFUd
— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 27, 2026
Image source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
#2 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift walked the blue carpet as one of the night’s leading nominees and the first-ever recipient of the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors.
She entered the ceremony with 11 nominations, including Video of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Best Direction for Opalite.
She ultimately had an even bigger night than expected, winning Video of the Year and Best Direction while accepting the inaugural Artist Director Honors.
The three awards brought her career total to 33 Moon Persons, making her the most-awarded artist in VMA history.
While Swift did not perform live during the ceremony, she used the VMAs to premiere the music video for her new single Patient Zero, which she directed herself and which stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.
The video, part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, was unveiled during the broadcast after Taylor accepted her directing honor.
Marking her first red carpet appearance since tying the knot with NFL star Travis Kelce in a star-studded July 2026 ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the singer wore a dramatic black-and-silver Tamara Ralph couture gown.
The dress featured a sleek black halter-style bodice and a floor-length, draped silver sequined skirt.
One fashion critic reacted, “That’s an awful outfit. Is it a dress or skirt and top?”
Another user commented, “Nah! Looks like me when I grab a fancy towel drying off from our pool.”
Another comment read, “Will she not update her hairstyle??? And that looks like a bathing suit with a towel wrapped around her waist. Not liking it.”
“And with all of that money, why’s she dressed like trash?” one viewer complained, while another added, “She is beautiful, but her dress sense is so boring.”
Taylor’s biggest emotional moment came when she accepted Video of the Year.
She dedicated the award to Dolly Parton, who had passed away in August, calling her the “ultimate showgirl” and praising the vivid storytelling in her music.
MOTHER HAS ARRIVED !!#VMAs inaugural MTV VMA Artist Directors Honors recipient Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/OzUxx1KwkQ
— @Music is at the VMAs (@Music) September 27, 2026
Image source: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
#3 Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attended the ceremony as both a nominee and presenter during what has been a major year for her acting career.
After years of making her mark across music, dance, and film, Taylor earned a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination for her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.
At the VMAs, she was nominated for Best Collaboration for Hard Part, her R&B track with Lucky Daye.
Although Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter ultimately took the award for Bring Your Love, Taylor still had a role onstage, presenting the Best Pop award to BLACKPINK’s LISA.
Teyana opted for a gothic sheer black coat-gown from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2026 Couture collection.
The dress featured intricate lace embroidery, a plunging neckline, and feather trim around the collar, cuffs, and hem.
Taylor pulled her long braids into two oversized, tousled space buns and paired them with heavily smudged charcoal eyeshadow.
But with sheer black looks appearing throughout the evening, some viewers felt Teyana’s ensemble was simply another variation on a theme.
“They are all wearing black and see-through. Same, same but different. Still the same!” one person complained.
Another said, “Why has she put it all on display? No one needs to see that!”
A third viewer criticized the design for feeling repetitive, writing, “The dress is played out she’s worn that before. I need something new.”
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#4 LISA
K-pop superstar LISA was both a major solo nominee and one of the night’s most anticipated performers.
The BLACKPINK member had four solo nominations for her short film project Dream, alongside two group nominations, as she continued to celebrate her increasingly successful solo career.
LISA also had a major moment onstage, performing the live television debut of her new single SaWaDiKa, which means “hello” in Thai.
Introduced by her close friend Tyla, she brought Thai influences to the performance through traditional instrumentation, electronic production, martial arts-inspired choreography, and a dramatic entrance on a custom tuk-tuk.
The performance also marked a milestone for LISA, making her the only K-pop soloist to perform at the VMAs in two separate years.
She later added another achievement to the night by taking home the Moon Person for Best Pop for Dream, beating fellow nominees including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Olivia Rodrigo.
For the blue carpet, LISA went all-in on a monochromatic red aesthetic.
She stepped out in a custom sheer red lingerie-inspired dress by The Attico, paired with a dramatic crimson faux-fur cape by Quine Li that fanned out behind her as she walked.
Red pointed heels and Rainbow K jewelry completed the look.
Even the smallest details of the look were tied to her Thai heritage.
Her longtime nail artist Juan Alvear created long, milky-n*de extensions that curved slightly upward at the tips, inspired by fon lep, the traditional elongated finger extensions associated with Thai folk dancers.
Reacting to her dramatic ensemble, one viewer wrote, “Dear over the toppers…this ain’t the met gala… pleeze stop. Ridiculous… just say no.”
Another added, “The ponytail doesn’t go with the outfit imo.”
LISA’s performance also sparked an online debate over the use of backing tracks and pre-recorded vocals during the heavily choreographed set, with some viewers questioning how much of the vocals were performed live.
Fans pushed back against the criticism, particularly given the physical demands of the routine.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#5 Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey attended the ceremony to celebrate her recent collaborative mixtape Resurrection with legendary producer Timbaland.
The singer and actress first rose to fame alongside her younger sister Halle Bailey as Chloe x Halle before launching a successful solo career.
Bailey stepped onto the blue carpet in a body-hugging peach-and-silver gown covered in heavy beading, crystals, and mirrored embellishments.
The look featured daring waist cutouts and a structured jeweled br*-style top, which she paired with five-inch champagne-colored platform heels.
Speaking to E! News, Chlöe explained that the dazzling look was meant to reflect her inner confidence.
“I wanted to shine this inner light on the outside, and it’s the VMAs,” she said.
The look, however, failed to impress online fashion critics.
One person wrote, “She looks good, but also looks like she suffocating in there,” while another commented, “She makes every gown look cheap know why, that’s a poor taste!”
Others were even harsher, with one viewer writing, “Face & body are tea but, that dress tacky AF worst dress!!”
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#6 Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha was nominated for Best Dance for her song New Religion, and told reporters that she was especially excited to see Madonna make her long-awaited return.
She also revealed that she was working on the deluxe edition of her Dirty Blonde album and preparing to release new music as an independent artist.
Rexha ultimately didn’t take home a Moon Person, losing Best Dance to Madonna for Confessions II – The Film.
But she still made an impression on the blue carpet in a sheer, lingerie-inspired lace corset dress from Dreaming Eli’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.
The fitted black bodice flowed into a short skirt and dramatic sheer lace train, while Jimmy Choo “Scarlett” lace-up thigh-high boots added even more gothic edge.
Bebe accessorized with heavy diamond cross necklaces, chunky bracelets, and gothic-inspired rings by jeweler Loree Rodkin.
While some fashion fans appreciated the vampy Madonna-inspired styling, others thought the look felt far too familiar.
“What happened to class? She always wears the same sh*t every year, I’m tired,” one person wrote.
“She forgot to put on the dress,” another commenter joked.
“Bebe I love u but I feel like you had this outfit at least 3 times on the red carpet, am I wrong ?” a third person asked.
Some critics even compared the gothic ensemble to something they might expect to see at a Halloween costume store, rather than on the VMAs carpet.
During her E! News interview, Bebe shared a surprisingly personal story involving Taylor Swift.
Rexha recalled that in 2019, after publicly discussing how difficult it had been to find designers willing to dress her for the Grammys because of her size, Swift privately reached out to offer support and resources.
The gesture came at a difficult point in her career and remained memorable to her years later.
Bebe Rexha has arrived at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/TIcU5nQEGh
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2026
Image source: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
#7 Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton gave one of her most iconic looks a futuristic makeover, stepping onto the blue carpet in a sparkling silver ensemble that recalled the dress she wore for her 21st birthday in 2002.
Hilton attended the ceremony as a presenter, teasing her appearance beforehand with a throwback photo alongside Britney Spears as she looked forward to returning to the VMA stage and handing out a Moon Person.
For her red-carpet appearance, the pop-culture icon wore a custom silver crystal minidress by The Blonds.
The plunging cowl neckline was paired with teardrop-shaped cutouts at the waist and hips, while the asymmetrical skirt featured distressed detailing.
Paris completed the look with custom silver Christian Louboutin Circus Max Botta Alta over-the-knee gladiator boots covered in rhinestones.
Matching arm-length gloves and a thick crystal choker added even more sparkle.
The ensemble was a clear modern reimagining of the iconic Julian Macdonald chainmail dress she wore to her 21st birthday party more than two decades ago.
Hilton wasn’t the only family member making a silver statement.
She brought her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, as her red-carpet date, with the sisters coordinating their looks in head-to-toe silver.
But while the look clearly channeled Hilton’s signature glamorous aesthetic, some viewers thought the futuristic styling went too far.
“Paris i love you but what’s this mess? I thought this was a throwback with that alien/Roman Centurion look going on,” one person commented.
“She wears the same thing with a different cut every time, and I’m over it,” another viewer wrote.
“Is her spaceship arriving soon? She’s trying a lil too hard,” a third person joked.
“Is she a robot now? wth,” another confused netizen quipped.
Paris also had an unexpected viral moment on the blue carpet when streamer N3on approached her and asked whether she would join his Kick stream.
The interaction ended with Hilton agreeing to take a selfie with him.
Paris Hilton poses at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/DihXRIgSha
— Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2026
Image source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
#8 Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert attended the VMAs to deliver a surprise performance and tease his upcoming studio album, ADAM.
His appearance was kept off the official performer lineup ahead of the ceremony, allowing him to make an unexpected entrance during the night’s George Michael tribute.
After performances from Sombr, RAYE, and Teddy Swims, Lambert took over the stage, joining the other tribute performers and a large choir for the high-energy finale.
For the event carpet, Adam leaned fully into his signature glam-rock aesthetic.
He wore a voluminous, floor-sweeping black satin robe and cape, paired with dark eye makeup, black drop earrings, and jet-black nails.
But it was the sculptural headpiece that truly stole the spotlight.
Designed in an architectural style reminiscent of Isabella Blow’s famously theatrical fashion, the black structure spelled out “ADAM” in large capital letters.
The look quickly drew comparisons to Lady Gaga, who famously wore a similarly structured black headpiece spelling out “GAGA” during a 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Social media users quickly turned the resemblance into a meme, with some jokingly branding Adam’s version a “Temu” take on Gaga’s iconic look.
“What in the Professor Snape is going on here?” one viewer asked.
Another joked, “Looks like he was at his hotel debating and decided to throw everything on last min……”
A third quipped, “Did he pluck that branch off some tree in the parking lot?”
Another comment read, “I better not see any foolish wand waving or silly incantations.”
Another viewer admitted, “Love him so much, idk how to feel about this graduation gown look tho lol.”
“He went to a Halloween shop and spent $35 on a costume?”
The singer later traded the dramatic robe for a fringed and studded black leather jacket with matching leather pants when he took the stage for his performance.
Image source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
#9 Madonna
Madonna made her highly anticipated return to the 2026 VMAs, stepping onto the iconic stage for the first time in 23 years.
The 68-year-old pop icon also arrived as the night’s most-nominated artist, going into the ceremony with 13 nominations for her Confessions II era.
She ultimately had plenty to celebrate, taking home seven Moon Persons, including Artist of the Year, Best Album, and Best Dance.
Her return to the stage was arguably the evening’s biggest fashion and performance spectacle.
Madonna opened the ceremony with an elaborate medley from Confessions II, marking her first VMA performance since her infamous 2003 appearance alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
The pop icon wore a satin black mini trench coat over a pink bodysuit and black corset, finishing the look with thigh-high boots, styled by her longtime collaborator Rita Melssen.
Since Madonna skipped the traditional carpet, her first major fashion moment came when she appeared onstage.
But it was her award acceptance outfit that really had people talking.
Madonna returned onstage to accept her awards in a striking all-black ensemble consisting of a strapless sweetheart corset, lacy sheer sleeves, and tiny black leather shorts.
She paired the look with sheer fishnet tights, pointed-toe pumps, and Leviev diamonds reportedly worth $2.8 million.
But the look failed to impress some viewers, with one person writing, “Would be really cool if she could just put on some clothes.”
Another commenter agreed, writing, “I don’t think she can breathe in that. She should really stop wearing teenagers clothes.”
“The corset is so 80s. She’s never evolved beyond that,” remarked a third.
“She is so ridiculous. Why? Just why wear what she’s wearing? We all know why.. Anything to keep her name alive,” one comment read.
“That’s not a good look. I don’t know when the lingerie look started with performers, but it’s really tacky and no one can pull it off.”
Madonna’s acceptance speech for Artist of the Year also brought the evening full circle.
She reflected on her first VMA appearance and recalled being told by her manager that her career was over after she accidentally exposed herself during her 1984 performance.
Decades later, she stood on the same stage as the night’s biggest winner.
“I really want you to know that I spent the last year and a half finding myself and believing in myself and making the music that I wanted to make,” she said during the speech.
However, she also provided one of the night’s more unexpected viral moments when she briefly forgot what she was accepting an award for.
After walking onto the stage to collect the Best Dance Moon Person from Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, Madonna reportedly asked, “What is this for again?” before Charli reminded her of the category.
Image source: MTV
#10 Sombr
Rising indie-pop star Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, showed up shirtless, complete with a bedazzled belt that left little doubt about what he wanted people to notice.
He attended the VMAs as a three-time nominee, including a nomination for Song of the Summer for Homewrecker, and was also chosen to take part in one of the evening’s major performances.
The singer opened the George Michael tribute, performing soulful renditions of Faith and Father Figure before being joined by RAYE, Teddy Swims, and Adam Lambert.
While Sombr did not take home an award, the performance gave the rising star a chance to showcase his vocals alongside some of the night’s biggest names.
He wore a custom ERL Fall 2026 ensemble featuring a dramatic striped black-and-white faux-fur coat, layered necklaces, low-slung black leather pants, and pointed-toe Chelsea block heels.
He skipped the shirt entirely, allowing his collection of chains, tassels, spikes, and mother-of-pearl pendants to become part of the look.
But the real attention-grabber was his oversized rhinestone belt buckle, which spelled out “S*X” in glittering letters.
The provocative accessory divided viewers, with one person writing, “Where do i even begin? He’s getting a 0/10 based off the belt alone. NEXT!”
Another simply declared, “This is not the serve he thought this was,” while a third mocked, “This Avril Lavigne wannabe with the belt get outta here.”
Another viewer joked, “The belt is the loudest thing here but the real statement is wearing a fur coat to a carpet in october.”
Others expressed, “Oh sombr the mess you are!”
For his George Michael tribute, Sombr swapped the fuzzy red-carpet coat for a custom cropped leather jacket, giving his performance a more classic pop-star feel.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#11 Normani
Normani, who first rose to global fame as a member of Fifth Harmony before establishing herself as a solo R&B-pop artist, attended the ceremony to tease her upcoming music.
She stepped out in a futuristic Robert Wun Fall/Winter 2025 Couture gown featuring a liquid-gold bodice, built-in opera-length sleeves, and a voluminous black pleated trumpet skirt.
An oversized, three-dimensional floral appliqué stretched across her shoulder added a dramatic element to the silhouette.
But fashion fans quickly noticed Normani wasn’t the first celebrity to wear the striking design.
Before the singer brought the Wun creation to the VMAs, Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat had worn the exact same “Golden Whisky” Couture gown to the W China Annual Gala.
Dilraba’s appearance in the architectural look had previously gone viral across fashion forums and received widespread praise.
Red Carpet Fashion Awards (RCFA) also recognized her ensemble as one of the Top 10 Fashion Moments, and she was reportedly the only Asian celebrity on the list.
That made the comparison particularly noticeable when Normani stepped onto the VMAs carpet in the same gown.
“The dress is wearing her. Why is she so committed to not serving???” one netizen wrote.
Another asked, “Is she wearing the same dress that many Asian actress already wore?”
Another user commented, “Attending a music award show while releasing no music shes playing in our faces,” while another compared her to Tyla, writing, “She looks like Temu version of Tyla.”
Adding to the drama, Normani revealed on the red carpet that the gown had nearly caused a fashion emergency before she even arrived.
The ultra-tight dress reportedly ripped open along the side shortly before she stepped out, forcing her hairstylist and a seamstress to make an emergency repair and sew her into the gown.
Joking about getting out of it later, Normani said they would have to “cut her open” to remove it.
The night did have a sweeter moment, however, when Normani crossed paths with former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui on the carpet.
The unexpected reunion delighted fans, with Normani describing it as a beautiful, full-circle moment.
She also had another reason to celebrate as she showed off her engagement to NFL star DK Metcalf.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#12 Tyla
Tyla turned heads the moment she stepped onto the MTV Video Music Awards blue carpet, taking the low-rise trend to an extreme with a barely-there snakeskin look.
The South African singer attended the ceremony as a presenter and to celebrate another major year in her global career after releasing her sophomore album, APop, in July.
She also had a special role during the broadcast, introducing her close friend LISA of BLACKPINK ahead of the K-pop star’s highly anticipated television performance of SaWaDiKa.
Tyla hit the iconic carpet in a blue python-effect two-piece from Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, consisting of a tiny br*-style top and an ultra-low-waisted pencil skirt.
The skirt sat so low on her hips that it left much of her midriff and hip bones exposed, while a matching teal snakeskin choker completed the look.
Rather than adding more accessories around her waist or wrists, Tyla wore a glittering Chopard watch around her ankle, turning an otherwise traditional luxury accessory into one of the most eye-catching details of the ensemble.
The extremely low-rise skirt also had viewers joking that the look was just millimeters away from a wardrobe malfunction.
One displeased user expressed, “Must have forgotten her clothes? Embarrassing. She’s allergic to clothes.”
Another user added, “Who dressed my good sis, and why do they hate her?! Worst dress so far. Tyla should do better.”
One comment read, “She asked chatgpt to dress her… Get urself a better stylist tyla what the heck!”
“Her FACE card is everything but hmm this dress is meh.”
Tyla’s appearance also gave fans a glimpse of her close friendship with LISA, as the two reunited backstage after Tyla introduced her performance.
Tyla has previously spoken about her bond with LISA in the latter’s documentary Always Lalisa, describing the BLACKPINK star as being like an older sister as they navigated the global music industry from very different cultural backgrounds.
Image source: Monica Schipper/WireImage
#13 Charli XCX
Charli XCX attended the ceremony as one of the night’s major nominees and presenters, entering with four nominations following the release of her album Music, Fashion, Film, her follow-up to Brat.
The British pop star also had a surprise role in Madonna’s highly anticipated opening performance, joining the pop icon onstage for a remix of Danceteria.
For her appearance, Charli opted for a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello ensemble styled by Chris Horan.
The look featured a long-sleeved black velvet crop top with dramatic bell sleeves and a sheer mesh cutout across the bust, paired with an ultra-low-rise velvet column maxi skirt featuring corset-style lacing at the back.
She accessorized the dark ensemble with FOPE jewelry, including a double-mesh gold diamond ring and a white-gold ring featuring sapphires and diamonds.
But the daring design came with a wardrobe malfunction.
As Charli posed for photographers and shifted between different angles, the crop top slipped slightly, briefly exposing her ni**les through the sheer panel detailing.
The mishap lasted only a moment, and Charli appeared unfazed as she continued posing for photographers before heading inside.
“She is the western version of ROSE, always in a bland, boring black outfit,” one person complained.
“What, again? Don’t win = have a wardrobe malfunction and still get the headline,” another commenter remarked.
“That outfit is so ugly. I can’t!!” a third person added.
Others expressed, “Looking a mess. She needs a stylist. Bad!”
Although Charli didn’t take home a Moon Person, she still ended up being part of several of the night’s most talked-about moments, from her surprise performance with Madonna to her red-carpet wardrobe mishap.
.@charli_xcx when the camera’s on 🎶🎶📸 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/SYTSumJ9Es
— MTV (@MTV) September 27, 2026
Image source: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
#14 JoJo
JoJo, whose real name is Joanna Noëlle Levesque, attended the ceremony to mark two decades in the music industry.
The 35-year-old singer rose to fame as a teenager with hits including Leave (Get Out) and Too Little Too Late and has since built a career spanning pop, R&B, and acting.
Her 2026 appearance also marked her return to the VMA red carpet after a decade.
JoJo arrived at the VMAs in a daring lingerie-inspired look, but the singer revealed that she almost wore something completely different.
Her original outfit reportedly broke apart just five minutes before she was supposed to leave for the ceremony, forcing her team to scramble for a replacement.
The last-minute ensemble turned out to be a plunging black triangle br* top covered in sparkling black sequins, paired with a floor-length black column skirt decorated with heavy swirls of black and clear crystals around the hips and down the front.
She completed the look with towering black peep-toe platform heels featuring rhinestone detailing.
Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, JoJo revealed that her planned outfit had essentially disintegrated minutes before she was due to leave.
“I feel a little b*sty, but that’s alright! It’s what I got,” she joked.
The singer also explained that the unexpected backup outfit reminded her of early-2000s R&B fashion, particularly the kind of lingerie-meets-tailoring looks associated with Aaliyah.
Not everyone watching the red carpet was convinced, however, with one person writing, “I guess told herself to leave and get out without a shirt! She too grown to be dressing like that!”
“What’s with all these br* skirts combos? I don’t get it,” another commenter asked.
“I think she forgot her jacket. Why is she n*ked.. embarrassing,” a third user added.
“Is the theme for the women shirtless? It’s absurd how many of these stars are sporting nothing but br*s.”
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#15 Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan built a massive following on YouTube before transitioning to music, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable figures in modern queer pop.
He attended the VMAs primarily as a presenter and was also there to support his close friend and frequent collaborator Charli XCX.
Although fans may have hoped for a surprise performance, Troye did not take the stage to perform and was neither nominated at this year’s ceremony.
For the ceremony, Sivan wore a custom look adapted from Erdem’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection and styled by Marc Forné.
The ensemble featured a sharp black tuxedo jacket with structured shoulders and an upturned collar, paired with simple black trousers.
The real drama came from the waist down, where an enormous arrangement of white ostrich feathers, satin, and tulle spilled from his waist.
One critic said, “I like the top part but what the hell is that white mess?”
Another wrote, “Troye showed up dressed like the afterparty already happened.”
“He needs to stop listening to whoever is telling him what to wear.”
Earlier in the evening, Troye had fans laughing during a red-carpet interview when he was asked about music videos that had influenced him.
After mentioning Christina Aguilera’s Dirrty, he gave a memorable answer about Madonna’s Girl Gone Wild, joking that the video “made me gay.”
Troye Sivan on the #VMAs carpet. pic.twitter.com/fpX89IJRMF
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 27, 2026
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
#16 Bella Poarch
Bella Poarch first became a global social media sensation after her viral TikTok videos catapulted her to fame, before successfully transitioning into music.
She attended the VMAs to celebrate the release of her independent debut studio album, Picnic at the Cemetery, which arrived earlier in September.
Bella did not perform or compete for any awards during the ceremony, instead using the event to promote her new music and speak about the deeply personal inspiration behind the album.
She revealed that its unusual title was inspired by a Filipino family tradition of gathering to picnic and celebrate loved ones on All Saints Day.
Poarch embraced a deliberately chaotic look featuring a sheer corset bodice with exposed boning, delicate lace shorts, and a shredded wrap around her waist.
An architectural bustle with ribbons trailing behind her added even more drama.
“Her shoes don’t fit properly. Why is she wearing shoes too big?” one person commented.
Another admitted, “That’s an interesting outfit choice. Maybe it’s high in fashion, but I’ve never really understood this fashion.”
While her dress was heavily critiqued, her beauty styling received plenty of praise.
Elle Magazine named her one of the night’s best beauty looks, highlighting her braids, fresh skin, rosy pink blush, and striking blue eye makeup.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images
#17 Lauren Jaureguí
Lauren Jauregui promoted her new single and teased her long-awaited solo debut album, which she said is set to arrive in early 2027.
She also attended the event as a lifelong Madonna fan, eager to witness the pop icon’s long-awaited return.
The former Fifth Harmony member affectionately referred to Madonna as “that girl for life” while discussing the ceremony.
Lauren opted for a custom sheer-paneled black gown with off-the-shoulder draping and intricate mesh cutouts across the bodice, leaving her midriff exposed.
Her VMAs appearance also led to a sweet reunion with former bandmate Normani on the carpet.
Jauregui spoke fondly about their history, describing their 14-year connection as “such a force” that she will always cherish.
One person joked, “The stylist was pi**ed at her when she chose that dress.”
Another user was even more blunt, writing, “Her stylist should be sent to hell. This looks terrible ngl!!”
Image source: JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images
#18 Tara Yummy
Born Tara Mirshokraei, Tara first built her following through chaotic, high-energy vlogs, TikTok content, and collaborations with the Dropouts podcast crew.
Since then, she has expanded beyond social media, recently stepping into the music scene as a club DJ.
MTV and CBS brought Tara on as one of the guest DJs for the VMAs Moon Mobile, a roaming DJ activation that traveled around Los Angeles during awards weekend.
She performed alongside other DJs, including Blu DeTiger and INJI, but did not perform inside the Peacock Theater during the main ceremony.
Tara stayed firmly within her usual aesthetic, wearing a black crop top and mini skirt with textured detailing, paired with chunky platform heels.
However, some viewers felt the outfit needed a little more refinement.
“Why is she even there??? Sad how the VMAs is basically just the TikTok awards at this point,” one person wrote.
Another said, “If her skirt was long this look would’ve been so good.”
A third viewer compared the ensemble to a club outfit, writing, “It’s giving outfit to go to the club bought from shein. She could’ve tried harder.”
“I love the fit but we need a better glam team,” one viewer commented.
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#19 Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast brought her country era to the 2026 VMAs, but her attempt to merge Western style with her signature bold aesthetic left some viewers wondering whether she had taken the theme a little too far.
Best known for spending more than a decade as a co-host on MTV’s Ridiculousness, Chanel has spent the past few years reinventing herself beyond the network.
She attended the VMAs to promote her latest music, including her new country single Tennessee, following her transition from hip-hop into country music.
Chanel did not perform or receive any nominations at the ceremony, but she still had a major presence on the blue carpet.
She arrived with her fiancé, Dom Fenison, in coordinated Western-inspired looks.
Chanel wore a custom asymmetrical layered dress combining leopard print with intricate black lace.
She paired the ensemble with a matching leopard-print cowboy hat, an oversized statement pendant, and sparkling Rene Caovilla stiletto sandals.
The combination quickly attracted attention online, with one person writing, “THIS is why no one cares about this award show anymore. Why was she invited?”
Another compared her to a video game character, saying she looked like a “fully customized Red D**d Redemption 2 online character with maximum leopard print patterns.”
Others said, “Girl leopard print is my fav color and you’re out here f**king making it look extra goofy. Bye.”
Another joked, “Girl get back on the horse and ride away! What you doin there?”
The criticism extended beyond her outfit, as Chanel also found herself defending her move into country music.
Speaking about the criticism she has received throughout her career, she explained, “I got it when I was rapping and doing hip-hop. And now I’m still getting it doing country…”
“You gotta just look past it and look at the people whose lives you change through your music.”
Image source: Monica Schipper/WireImage
#20 Ciara Miller
Ciara Miller, who rose to fame on Bravo’s Summer House after previously working as an ICU nurse, attended the ceremony as a presenter.
Snoop Dogg introduced her as the “Queen of Summer House” before she took the stage to introduce Shaboozey’s performance of Cowgirl, a fitting choice given that Miller starred in the song’s official music video.
Ciara turned heads in form-fitting black lace-up leather pants with a matching structured leather br* top.
She completed the look with towering Tom Ford platform heels, creating a dramatic take on the Western aesthetic from the Cowgirl video.
Miller later revealed that the outfit was actually inspired by Tyra Banks’ memorable leather look from the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly.
While some fashion outlets praised the throwback-inspired look, others were far less impressed.
The Daily Beast included Ciara in its “heinous nearly n*de looks” compilation, comparing her ensemble to Christina Aguilera’s 2002 Dirrty era.
Viewers had plenty to say, too.
“Isnt she 50? Why is she still showing up to events in a br*?” one person asked.
Another commented, “Oh, she looks a mess; it’s too casual for VMAs. Boring.”
A third joked, “She came straight from Mad Max to serve looks, but where did she park the motorcycle?”
Image source: Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images
#21 Rei Ami
The KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami attended the VMAs as a major nominee, with her collaborative track Golden, alongside EJAE and Audrey Nuna, earning a nomination for Song of the Year.
She did not perform during the ceremony, however, and ultimately went home without a Moon Person after Taylor Swift won the category for The Fate of Ophelia.
For her VMAs debut, Rei wore a striking HILÁ NYC ensemble styled by Ayumi Perry.
The floor-length sheer black gown featured an intricate leather-floral cage design over a br*-inspired underlay and flowed into a transparent maxi skirt.
While PEOPLE highlighted it as the night’s boldest look, some viewers felt the styling went too far.
“RELEASE HER BACK INTO THE OCEAN the net is mangled,” one person joked.
Another questioned the choice, writing, “Her fans are literal kids w*f is this! Her outfit feels a bit cluttered and too loud.”
“Has zero idea how to dress for an event such as this. Let’s not invite her anymore.”
During an interview at the event, Rei named Lady Gaga’s infamous 2010 meat dress as the ultimate VMAs fashion moment, calling it the unmatched blueprint for making an unforgettable awards-show entrance.
She also joked about her own career inspiration, crediting the Perfect 10 music video connected to her KPop Demon Hunters character with making her want to grow up to become a “baddie pop star.”
Image source: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
#22 Orville Peck
Orville Peck brought his signature masked cowboy persona to the 2026 VMAs.
The Canadian alternative-country star, known for keeping his face hidden behind elaborate fringed masks, attended the ceremony as a presenter.
Having released his latest album Mule just a week earlier, Peck also had a chance to promote his new music while celebrating one of country and pop music’s most influential queer figures.
While Orville did not perform or receive a nomination, he introduced the highly anticipated George Michael tribute, delivering a heartfelt monologue praising the late singer as a “pop god” who helped pave the way for queer artists like himself.
Peck stepped out in a custom black leather jacket covered in studs and extensive fringe, layered over a classic white Keith Haring T-shirt.
Matching black leather pants, heavy Western boots, a structured cowboy hat, and his signature mask completed the look.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Orville acknowledged that wearing a heavy leather coat in nearly 90-degree weather was “a choice,” but insisted he was committed to it.
The singer added, “There’s no going back, and I am happy to be representing the gays, so I feel good.”
“Country Batman made the VMAs,” one person joked while reacting to his fashion.
Another compared him to “a completely unhinged Red D**d Redemption Online glitch character after clicking randomize on the wardrobe script.”
Others were equally baffled, with comments including “cowboy from another planet pulled up” and “who knew the VMAs needed a cowboy ghost to spice up the red carpet?”
Not everyone was amused by the signature mask, either.
“Literally, what even is this? Isn’t he tired of his mask gimmick,” one viewer asked, while another wondered, “Why is the industry making people up? Does anyone know this guy?”
Image source: Pari Dukovic/CBS via Getty Images
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