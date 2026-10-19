36 Hilarious And Actually Traumatizing Things People Found On Their BF’s Phones

Going through someone else’s phone is definitely an ethical and moral grey area. For many couples, it’s something they’ve always done without ever having any problems with it. For others, it’s an invasion of privacy and something that shouldn’t be normalized.
But not everyone is the same, and some people end up snooping and finding things they never expected, and no, we’re not talking about questionable Instagram likes. Some stumble upon the most unhinged, unexpected things about their husbands and boyfriends that they never could have predicted. So today, we’re bringing you some examples of the baffling things women have found on their partners’ phones.
#1
A picture of my ill grandmother’s credit card while we were visiting her. He is now ex husband shaped.
Image source: amea.zing, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
This is the contact pic my husband has for me.
Image source: courtneyorrstrom
#3
One of my exes was in quite a few trans girls DMs…..
And now he’s MAGA.
Image source: accordingtokc_, Natilyn Hicks Photography / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
To the surprise of many people in this thread, snooping through a partner’s phone is shockingly common. According to a Pew Research Center study on digital technology and relationships, around 34% to 67% of adults, depending on the survey, admit to looking through their partner’s phone without permission at least once.
The surveys also consistently show that women are slightly more likely than men to check their partner’s phone, often citing gut instinct or a sudden change in their partner’s behavior as the reason. While this doesn’t mean snooping should be condoned, the women on this list were, for the most part, right to trust their instincts.
#4
He regularly messages celebrity instagrams (Akon, Pitbull, 50cent, etc). They don’t reply but he still messages them regularly like they’re friends. Even asked 50cent to be our sons godfather.
Image source: lovelylinestattoos, Brett Jordan / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
My husband finds the most unhinged games on Steam and reads their reviews.
Image source: poonaikaari, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
a group chat titled “Remotes” …it was with his coworkers (they all travel for work) sending different remotes from hotels and rating them.
Image source: miakindalifts, Soumith Soman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
My ex husband had taken dozens of photos of me sleeping. I was looking for a picture I knew he’d taken of the kids and there they were. Like… Just me asleep. Different days. Over, and over. It was fkn bizarre.
Image source: pixienoel_, Hanna Pad / Pexels (not the actual photo)
And these discoveries aren’t that rare, either. According to cybersecurity firms, around half of the people who snoop through their partners’ phones end up finding something they weren’t meant to see. These discoveries can range from harmless secrets to full-blown infidelity or even entire hidden digital lives.
While people used to hide their secrets in diaries tucked under mattresses or letters stashed in desk drawers, smartphones have practically become modern-day diaries. They offer a glimpse into people’s minds, revealing their fleeting thoughts, meme collections, search histories, and private interactions.
#8
I found the results of an “am I autistic” quiz and was like wow that score’s kinda high, so I took the same one and mine was the highest possible score.
Image source: thesarparker, Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
about 11 years ago he got added to a nun group chat and they won’t remove him so every once in a while i peek the chat to see what they’re up to.
Image source: jxmilyn, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Photos of a secret child who was conceived and born during the time we were together!
Image source: to_luv_sade, Tanaya Sadhukhan / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
bro had a comparison photo of me and his ex side by side.
Image source: urfavhamsterrr, Bimo Agmi / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Not really unhinged but VERY cringe,my hubz used to have over a bunch of vids of him just revving his car & doing cold starts.
Image source: ttuws, Vlad / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
My ex had created a bunch of fake accounts that he was using to say absolutely heinous things to me in comments of my own posts on the internet.
Image source: taryn.melissa
#14
Picking arguments with women online… Like— I’m talking incel level arguments!!
Image source: loveandbullshxt, Alexey Demidov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I found EVERYTHING on that phone. The daughters he never told me about, his real name, his age, my mechanic who I thought was just a random guy that turned out to be his brother, his other brother who he claimed was deceased that was actually him. The list goes on and on. I had no clue who I was with for 15 months. He lived to lie.
Image source: brittanikspectrum, Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
He was trying to cheat on me and getting rejected left and right in the DMs. That one f****d me up bc wym ur trying to cheat and NO ONE WANTS U?! Why do I want u?! That was rough.
Image source: earth222kt, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
I found an entire pro and con list of me on his computer.
He opened word for me to show me sth and there it was.
Image source: lilactimes1, Andres Ayrton / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
My ex had a folder full of David Beckham photos.
Image source: softersweeter
#19
He went on my phone and blocked the girls Instagram account that he was cheating on me with. When I saw my blocked list and saw her page, I unblocked her, and there were photos of them together in MY CAR. She lived 2 hours away. So when he would tell me he was going to work, he was actually driving up to see her. I was healing from surgery when this happened so I couldn’t even walk.
Image source: _jiminycricket, Jonathan Borba / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
In our first year of dating, my fiance was showing me something on his phone and when he started swiping he accidentally swiped to a picture of his…. chocolate starfish. I was in disbelief of how close that baby was to the camera, while he was absolutely mortified. Apparently he was checking for hemorrhoids and forgot to delete it after.
Image source: mostlyharmlessxo, Samson Katt / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
He uses BING!!!! The search engine bing!!
Image source: sgbenoit
#22
My husbands phone background is a picture from our wedding. Cute right? Wrong. It’s him holding our dogs paw. It looks like they’re getting married. You can vaguely see my back in the background. And yes, this is the dog he “didn’t want”.
Image source: nora_dounia, Anastasia Lashkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
My ex had downloaded a program to his laptop that, when an iPhone was plugged in to charge or update, it would somehow recover deleted iMessages. He was trying to catch me cheating. I was not cheating. When I opened it out of curiosity one night while he was away on exercise, it showed me all his deleted messages and who he’d been sleeping with behind my back.
Image source: thecanadianbookblogger, Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
Hundreds of pictures of Godzilla.
Image source: peaches_and_pumpkins, Godzilla / Toho Co., Ltd.
#25
Him wearing my clothes….and wigs….
Image source: nerdyrunningbarbie, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
A group chat of him and his friends joking about how stupid I was for not catching him cheating (yet). And that I was going to be stuck with him forever because I was pregnant with our son at the time, that he locked me down.
Image source: missashleypatterson, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I was dating an older man who barely used social media. We were together nearly FIVE YEARS when I found a secret Twitter account on his phone. The entire account was him harassing LL Cool J to make new music.
I wish this was a bit. I would have rather found a second family.
Image source: bookandbeerreview
#28
Yearssssss ago. He had 5 dating apps on his phone, 2 or 3 that required payment. Every woman was leaving him on read. It’s humbling to realize you’re crying over a dude no one else wants.
Image source: klaranielsenauthor
#29
Catfishing another man with my photos.
Image source: mamaangelfish
#30
My husband entering simple math into a Google search.
I love that loyal dumb man.
Image source: _blacksheepmama, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
He’s got like 3 pictures of me and about 4k of our cats. We’re about to have our 13th anniversary.
Image source: genderisntreal, Asim Raza Khan / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#32
My now husband watching videos of lettuce and other plants growing in a time lapse on YouTube.
Image source: danielle.rivard.broatch, Zoran Milosavljevic / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
Pictures of his side very pregnant in his deleted folder. He then threw the phone out the window on 75 going 90mph. Good times.
Image source: chelseagabriellex3, 상덕 박 / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#34
Girl I found his Reddit. Dark stuff on that app.
Image source: bby.reaperxo
#35
His face photoshopped onto my best friend’s body.
Image source: anotherhairstylist
#36
He has the original background he got with the phone for both wallpaper and lock screen. Chills.
Image source: minpin_
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