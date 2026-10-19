Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

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You need to do a lot of homework before getting a tattoo. You need to find a design that really speaks to you, research a good artist so that it’s top quality, and then save up the money — tattoos are kind of a luxury nowadays. Yet, it seems not everyone gets this memo.

This woman got a bad tattoo because her friend got petty about recommendations. Since she wanted to copy her tattoo, the woman sent her to the worst tattoo artist who inked people out of his garage. When the tattoo turned out terribly, the woman was thrilled, but people’s opinions online after she shared the story didn’t quite align with her thinking she was the hero in this story.

A copycat friend wanted the same tattoo as a woman had with her husband

Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

Annie Spratt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

So, in an act of petty revenge, she recommended her the worst tattoo artist she knew

Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

magnific / magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

tattooedthrowaway1

Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

Andrew Leu / Unplash (not the actual photo)

Commenters called the OP out for thinking she just did something cool: “You put someone in harm’s way”

Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected
Woman Purposefully Tricks Friend To Go To A Bad Tattoo Artist, Laughs When It Gets Infected

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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