20 Kitchen Items That Disguise Themselves As Something Way Cuter

Tired of your kitchen looking like, well, a kitchen? Ready to add a dash of whimsy and surprise to your culinary space? Buckle up, because we’re about to take you on a journey into a world where spatulas masquerade as swans and measuring cups moonlight as adorable animals.
Get ready to do a double-take with these 20 kitchen items that are masters of disguise. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill utensils and gadgets; they’re cleverly designed to blend in with your decor while secretly serving a practical purpose. These items will bamboozle and beguile all who come across them so get ready to have a ton of fun in the kitchen!
#1 Need A Toothpick? Meet Pickitty, The Kitty With Toothpicks On Tap
Review: “I’m a sucker for kitschy versions of useful things and this checks all the boxes. Easy to fill and use and super cute!” – Andrea
#2 Kitchen Chaos? Not With The ‘Pelix’, The Kitchen’s Hero Of Organization
Review: “Everything is just fine with this guy. He sticks to the counter, swivels for variety of positions, and happily holds a microfiber cloth when wet. Also, I’ve been finding that the cloth doesn’t get smelly like before” – FowlWinds
#3 Never Thought Cutlery Storage Could Be A ‘Jumbo’ Fun, Did You
Review: “Such a clever idea! Because of the “drain” I can rinse my flatware and then just put in the cutie and the water will drain into the sink. Later I can just pick up the whole thing and put the flatware in the drawer …or whatever. I’m not usually one for cute but this little guy is a practical cutie.” – Beverle Sweitzer
#4 Bring The Jungle Vibe In Your Kitchen With Monstera Ladle
Review: “I saw this as a recommendation product on my homepage and it was so cute I had to get it. I love monstera plants and I have never seen a play on the leaf as a ladle. Its really sturdy and the bowl part is really big. I use this all the time for my pasta and it has never melted or worn yet. I would get another if I could!” – Kelsie
#5 Fred’s Bear Hands Oven Mitts, Taking Your Baking Game To A Beastly Level
Review: “I bought these as a cute little idea thinking either way they’ll be fun to look at. Its been a week now and my girl and I use them all the time and they dont even look used. The quality is impressive and the grip on the paws is actually reeeeally helpful. I have other ovin mits but these might be the best in quality and useability. 100% recommend!” – Jon
#6 Kitchen Clean-Up Champs, Dustache Mini Broom And Dustpan Set
Review: “It’s small. It’s handy. And it brings a smile. You can leave it out as a decoration and it doesn’t look like you forgot to put it away.” – J. Hobbs
#7 Kitchen Cleanup Just Got More Fun With A Snail Soap Dispenser
Review: “This soap dispenser is very cute and functions beautifully. It is super easy to refill and use. IF you love snails, you will love this product :)” – Olivander
#8 Did You Ever Think A Spoon Holder Could Brighten Your Kitchen So Much?
Review: “Agatha fits perfectly on my pot and with a little smaller stirring spoon. I like that she can prop the lid by turning her around too.” – Don
#9 Feeling Chivalrous? Meet Arthur, Your Egg Holder Knight In Shining Armor
Review: “this is such a great gift item. I got it for my daughter and she loved it. I think it is super cool and a great idea. such a great way to start your day with a hard boiled egg lol.” – Vanessa
#10 Shake A Flipper At Egguins, Making Boiled Eggs Just Got Cooler
Review: “Bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it is. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot, no more fishing them out, no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix. Just in the pot, out the pot, into the fridge where they cutely greet me every time I open the door. Gives me 5 seconds of joy every time. Highly recommend.” – Kitty M.
#11 Spaghetti Night Just Got Monstrous With The Ototo Monstrainer
Review: “I love to cook pasta then i saw this product and bought it to try. Amazing! Very useful, so easy to use and clean. Now my kitchen is no mess at all. Would definitely recommend this to a friend.” – Theresa
#12 Snap And Sip With A Camera Lens Coffee Mug – Cool Stuff For Photo Lovers
Review: “I bought this for my husband because he’s really gotten into cameras lately so it made a nice gift. He hasn’t had it long, but so far so good so I’m giving it 5 stars. Time will tell. It was as expected and really looks like a lens. He is pleased.” – Richelle C.
#13 Egg-Citing! Separate Yolks From Whites With Magic – The Yolkpig
Review: “I’m an avid baker, so separating eggs is a common occurrence for me. I always thought I was pretty good at it, but this little piggy makes it so much easier. Where has this been all my life?!” – Leslie J Liss
#14 Tea Time Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter With This Ototo Infuser
Review: “So stinking cute and works great. I had no loose tea in my cup at all. Easy to clean.” – Adriane R.
#15 No More Digging Through Drawers. Pop Wine And Beer Bottles Effortlessly With This Goth-Styled Opener
Review: “What a cute bottle opener! We have a friend who LOVES bats and needed a perfect gift for them. Well this one struck home and she just LOVED it. It works really well as a bottle opener or as a decoration. You can even draw a cute face on it and get a few laughs as part of a gag gift!” – James Anderson
#16 Keep Your Knives On Point With This Ototo Blade Knife Sharpener
Review: “I bought this sharpener for my husband as more of a cute gag gift. We have sharpening stones, but we are going to put this with our camping gear to have a small sharpener on hand in case we need it. It’s cute and not too big.” – Just Jill
#17 Feel Like A Magician In The Kitchen? Try The Gracula Garlic Crusher And Poof, Peeling’s Done
Review: “My favorite kitchen helper… I bought one for my sister and my daughter too… they LOVE gracula too❤️🧛” – JMarie
#18 Get Every Last Morsel With Ototo’s Splatypus Jar Spatula
Review: “I use this daily in many different sizes of jars. It works really well and helps get everything out of the jars. It’s both flexible and hard enough for even thicker things like peanut butter. As an added bonus it’s really cute and fun to use. I love it!” – Dake
#19 A Royal Edge To Cooking: Gratiator, The Sword-Shaped Cheese Grater
Review: “Its so cute!!! I’ve ended up using it so much since getting it, there are plenty of times I’ve avoided using my regular grater but didnt because box graters are so hard to clean. This one makes it so much simpler, and it goes perfectly with our dnd-ish themed home!” – Natalie
#20 Get Your Hands On A Nachosaurus – Turning Snack Time Into A Dino Adventure
Review: “We all love this so much, ive had it for so many house parties and it is always a hit. Im sure short of something dramatic this would last for lifetimes and its easy to clean.” – Tanner
