92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn’t Have A License: “Can’t Park There Mate”

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Correct me if I’m wrong but is parking not part of the average driving test? Across the world, learner drivers are expected to successfully complete specific parking maneuvers in order to obtain their license. Certain faux pas can even guarantee you an automatic fail. For example, hitting the curb.

But it seems that too often, common sense and road rules fly out the passenger window as soon as someone passes their driving test. Either that, or there are far too many people who bought their licence or never actually got one at all. Cars illegally parked in disabled bays, across two spots at the mall, or in front of someone else’s driveway have become the norm. And it doesn’t end there…

Our planet is filled with contenders for the Pathetic Parking Olympics, and Bored Panda has put together a compilation of a few who deserve to win gold. From swimming pools, to beaches, and even through the wall of the 7th floor of a building, it seems that nothing is off limits when it comes to where one leaves their car. We’ve also included a crash course on parking (no pun intended), and you’ll find that between the images.

#1 Okay, What Do We Have Herea

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: ewctwentyone

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn’t Have A License: “Can’t Park There Mate”

#2 Cant Swim There Mate!

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Bright-Variation-876

#3 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: fastcar

Even the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles isn’t shy to admit that parking isn’t always easy. Parallel parking, in particular, can be quite a challenge.

The department’s site notes that many people consider this the most difficult part of driving. It takes skill and practice but you have no choice but to learn how to do it if you want to get your drivers licence. According to the site, parallel parking is part of every road test.

“You must know where parking is illegal and what NO PARKING, NO STANDING and NO STOPPING signs indicate,” it states. And there you have it… straight from the horse’s mouth.

#4 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: fastcar

#5 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: fastcar

#6 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: fastcar

The site explains that there’s a difference between parking, standing and stopping.

“Parking is when a vehicle is stopped, occupied or not, other than temporarily for the purpose of loading or unloading merchandise or passengers. Standing is similar to Parking, except that it only relates to receiving or discharging passengers. Stopping is literally that, bringing the vehicle to a stop (even temporarily),” it states.

Therefore, a NO PARKING sign means you can make a temporary stop to load or discharge merchandise or passengers. A NO STANDING sign means you can make a temporary stop to load or discharge passengers but the driver cannot exit the vehicle. And a NO STOPPING sign means you can stop only to obey a traffic sign, signal or officer or to prevent conflicts with other vehicles.

#7 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: fastcar

#8 Driver In Downtown Tulsa Must Have Gotten The D And R Mixed Up On Their Shift-Lever, Inadvertently Crashing Their Car Through The 7th Floor Exterior Wall Of A High-Rise Parking Building

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: theawesomer

#9 The Community Needs To Be Schooled. The Worst Example Of Collective Can’t Parkery

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Motor_Finish_3282

Traffic laws vary around the world, but in New York State and many other places, there are some common rules every driver should know when it comes to parking.

One is that you generally cannot park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, unless a licensed driver remains in the vehicle to move it in an emergency. You also should not park on the roadside of a parked vehicle (otherwise known as “double parking”). Parking on a sidewalk, in a crosswalk or in an intersection is also not permitted.

Steer clear of parking your vehicle next to or opposite road work, construction or other obstructions if it will block traffic. And within 30 feet of a pedestrian safety area, unless another distance is marked.

#10 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: carbuzz

#11 Bridge Over Troubled Water, Kinda

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#12 Jeep In The Deep

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: designswan

Don’t park on a bridge or in a tunnel, and it goes without saying that you should never leave your car on railroad tracks. In fact, you aren’t even supposed to park within 50 feet of a railroad crossing. If you see a traffic light, STOP sign or YIELD sign, you should not park within 30 feet of it. Nor should you park within 20 feet of a fire station driveway, or within 75 feet on the opposite side of the road.

According to the New York State Motor Vehicle Department, “along a curb that is cut, lowered or made for access to the sidewalk” is also not considered parking space. Neither is in front of a driveway. Yes, Karen, we’re talking to you!

#13 Only In America

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: kerith

#14 There Are No Assigned Parking Spaces At My Parents Townhome Community, People Park In Front Of My Parents House All The Time. I Woke Up To This

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: SumOMG

#15 This Parking Lot At My Grandparents House

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: RefuseNo9121

Only a truly entitled driver would dare to park in a space designated for disabled people.

“These special parking spaces for motorists with disabilities ensure safe and equal access to goods and services, access which is taken for granted by many persons,” notes the department. “You can park in reserved spaces only if you have a permit or vehicle plates for persons with disabilities and only when the person who received the permit or vehicle plates is in the vehicle.”

#16 He/She Saw Nothing Wrong With Parking There

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: PunjabiDJ

#17 Three Dogs 100 Degrees Steel Cage

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: 64Tony64

#18 Mob Justice

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source:  Matthew Mills

Don’t even think of trying to cheat the system. The department warns that if you make a false statement or provide false information to get a parking permit for a person with a disability, you face possible civil penalties from $250 to $1,000 and a mandatory surcharge.

“These penalties apply to the applicant and to a doctor who provides certification,” it adds.

#19 Parking At The Eye Doctors Has Its Challenges

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#20 No Handicap Spots Left?

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: gmass927

#21 Nailed It

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: wellplastic

It seems some people are hell-bent on parking wherever they want, however they want. Even if it comes at a price.

In one case, an Australian woman spent more than $36,000 in legal fees, and four years, fighting a single $72 parking ticket. The woman, referred to as Ms Mathie, was fined for “double parking” next to a private school in Adelaide in 2021.

#22 Guys At Work Have Been Told Repeatedly Not To Park In Loading Zones, So The Site Manager Got Fed Up And Did This This Morning

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: CautiousEmergency367

#23 Lest We Forget 🫡

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Vitester1

#24 Uber

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Chef6432

Court documents stated that her car was photographed twice over a two-minute period “stopped in a line of cars”, but also immediately parallel to a line of parked cars. She argued that she had been stuck in a line of traffic, and could not drive onto the wrong side of the road.

When the magistrate rejected her defence, the determined woman took it to the Supreme Court, then the Court of Appeals, and back to retrial in the Magistrates Court.

After a lengthy and expensive court battle, she finally won, proving that you may be able to park wherever you want as long as you are willing to pay the price.

#25 Good Job Man!!😂

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: IamSociallyTired

#26 Can’t Park There Plod

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: DEADB33F

#27 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: fastcar

#28 The Parking Stall Hog

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: carbuzz

#29 The Directionally Challenged Parker

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source:  PETROLHEAD CRASHES

#30 Breaking The Fourth Wall

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: flickr

#31 Nice And Cozy

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: misterxx1958

#32 Like A Sad Jenga Tower!

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Potatoslicer89

#33 Driveway Parking World Champion

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Metawe

#34 So Many Spots Taken

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: flickr

#35 Quite A Cart

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Wikimedia Common

#36 Hide Your Stripes

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: imgur

#37 Side Car

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: designswan

#38 Don’t Mess With A Contractor And His Parking Spot

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#39 Balancing Act

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: nationalnumbers

#40 My Neighbor, Everyone. He Parks Like This When His Wife Isn’t Home And Moves It Back When She’s Back So They Can Both Park On One Of The Few Spots With Shade.

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: reedtheraccoon

#41 I Pay Monthly Fees To Park. This Guys Been Taking Up Space In The 10 Spot Garage Since Sept. He Cleans The Tickets Off Once A Week

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: devanchya

#42 Parking Like This And Thinking The Other Person Was In The Wrong

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: ridethepony93

#43 Neighbors Teenage Daughter Won’t Stop Parking On Our Side Of The Driveway

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: TheBeatnikBunny

#44 Because Of These Cool Guys, I Couldn’t Find A Parking Space In My Apartment Building

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: ShockFreak

#45 When Entitled Aholes Park Like This!!

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Internet_Is_A_Lie

#46 The Ultimate Parking Revenge

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: tsunamitime

#47 Congrats On The Most Improbable Parking Spot

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Liam Johnston MBE

#48 Backed Perfectly Into That Spot, Right

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Liamdevine

#49 LOL

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: AlecTheDalek

#50 Another Reason For Europeans Not To Buy An American Car

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Nono_Home

#51 F You, Tesla Owner

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: w_a_w

#52 Attitude And Ignorance!!

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: IamSociallyTired

#53 Parking With Serious Upside

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#54 Stuck In The Middle With You

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: dyanasmen

#55 Worst-Parking-Fails

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: designswan

#56 Cars On The Side

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: designswan

#57 2 Spots 1 Car

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: ranker

#58 So Glad My Son Left Chaulk In My Truck

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: HowSheGoinEh

#59 For Parking Specialists Only

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: justsomething

#60 Well…thats One Way To Keep Your Car Dry

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Happy-Sammy

#61 The Block

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: birminghammail

#62 Motorcycles Only

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Bad Parking Cars – Hull

#63 Hit The Grass!

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: London Media

#64 The Way My Neighbor Parks In Our Assigned Spots… And The Design Of The Parking Structure

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Krishnanana

#65 Park Considerately. There Is Only 5 Visitors Lots In My Apartment Complex

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: 8pintsplease

#66 Pricks Double Parking In A Full Apartment Parking Lot. Luckily I Have A Small Car

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Jewpracabra

#67 How My Neighbors Park Their Cars

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: luckydice1224

#68 Came Back To Find Someone Had Parked Like This Next To Me. (Black Car Is Mine)

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Gossbcool

#69 I Told You Not To Park There Mate

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Bruegemeister

#70 How The Cop That Lives In My Complex Parks Every Day

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Thirstybadger69

#71 How People At My College Park

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: SnodOfficial

#72 This Person Is Double Parked Into My Parking Spot And I Cant Park My Vehicle Or I’ll Block Another Spot Next To Me

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: techhausinc

#73 There’s A Limited Amount Of Parking At My Apartments, And This Douchebag Parks Like This Anytime He Can So Nobody Will Hit His Car

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Aggressive_Action

#74 This Truck Has Been Parked In Front Of My Driveway For 8 Hours

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: AlbinoStoot

#75 For The 4th Of July Parade Some Random Person Parked Their Car In Our Private Driveway Because The Street Was Full

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Nuki767

#76 People Parking Like This (White Car Is Mine)

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: [deleted]

#77 Dude Blocked Three Parking Spaces Which Also Happened To Be: An Emergency Vehicle Space, A Handicap Space, And A 10 Min Space For Delivery Drivers

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: grimgrrl420

#78 Moved Into A House, Literally The Only Thing My Neighbor Has Said Is, “Don’t Park In Front Of My House.” Guess Whose Car That Is Parked In Front Of My House

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: dirtyrick133

#79 I Can’t Park My Own Car In My Drive Way Thanks To This Jerk

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Caboose4life

#80 First Night In My New House, And Someone Parks On My Driveway Blocking My Car In

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: endureand_survive

#81 It’s A Public Road With Street Parking And They Were Parked In Front Of My House So I Parked In Front Of Them…

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Limp-Replacement1403

#82 Entitled Neighbor Wasn’t Happy With My Parking Job, So They Blocked Me In

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: smhCallum

#83 Got A Parking Ticket Last Month. Went To Court And Got It Dismissed Because I Was Parked Legally. This Month, Got Another One By Parking In The Same Spot, Issued By The Same Officer. Smh

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: DavidJR_Redstone

#84 I Have A Disabled Parking Permit And Came Out To Find This Notice On My Car

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: g33k_girl

#85 This Asshat Will Park On The Handicap Ramp Like This Every Single Sunday Outside Of The Restaurant I Work At!!

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: sparkzsims

#86 At A Parking Lot. These Cars Are All Parked In Ev Charging Spots, Despite The Fact That None Of These Are Electric Vehicles…

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: RedHot_Dragon

#87 Can’t Get My Wheelchair Ramp Down Because Of This Ignorance

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: voodoodollbabie

#88 My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Anomalous_Pearl

#89 I Pay $125 A Month To Park In My Parking Spot. I’m 111b. This Asshole Is My Neighbor

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: badbicth06

#90 He Parked Like This And Went On Vacation

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: Adam_Exists

#91 “Footpath” In Germany

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: SaltyPlan0

#92 Revenge Of The Scaffolding

92 Pictures Of People Who Probably Shouldn&#8217;t Have A License: &#8220;Can&#8217;t Park There Mate&#8221;

Image source: KansasCity100

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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