“Called Off Wedding”: 30 Absolutely Chaotic Office Dramas People Have Witnessed

While workplace gossip and theatricality can be annoying, petty and just silly, when you look at it from a distance, it is also the foundation of one of the most watched TV shows of all time. In case it wasn’t clear, I am talking about the Office. However, the humor of the show only really hit home because so many people could find those moments somewhat relatable.
Someone asked “What’s the worst office drama you’ve ever witnessed?” and netizens shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and tales of drama in the comments below.
#1
Someone released the spreadsheet of Christmas bonuses. The new hire that was buddies with the manager (had been there a MONTH) got the biggest bonus.
The best salesperson and only woman on her team got the smallest bonus in the company.
I was that woman.
Image source: steph_does_it_all, rawpixel.com
#2
My boss cheated on his fiancée in front of the whole team. She became one of my best friends after this, because f yeah, I told her everything. Before firing me he made sure to t**ture all of us, treat us like s**t and play the victim the whole drama. His family didn’t believe him. His friends didn’t believe him. And after firing me, less than five minutes later, the whole crew quit as well. He faced a busy day at the restaurant with nobody except for him and his mistress. No waiters, nothing.
Image source: atlasmother, pressmaster
#3
A coworker found our shift leaders fiancé on Tinder AND Grindr. In his profile he said he was gay & single. After some debating, we showed her all the proof. Next shift she came in without her ring and a called off wedding.
Image source: _meowornever_, freepik
#4
I worked at a MENTAL HEALTH company that was fully remote. We had a company retreat, and everyone got to meet and our CEO tells us the future of the company blah blah. Well as she’s telling us this she says they’re currently hiring for a new Marketing Director …. thing is… we already had a Marketing Director. So we all look at her like “oh no you’re leaving!?”
Her response: I wasn’t aware that I was being replaced.
And the CEO kept talking and avoiding eye contact with her.
Image source: iamkilaofficial, KamranAydinov
#5
Your outlook diary is shared with the entire office. The office Casanova would keep a log of all his hookups, with a list of locations, activities performed etc, along with marks out of 10 for every encounter. It was very detailed. Staff were sending emails along the lines of “have a look at 4/4/2023”
Image source: revinthenorth, drobotdean
#6
A manager I had was sleeping with 11 employees spread out between 2 different stores, and none of the girls knew about eachother. Until one day when 2 of the girls admitted to eachother they were pregnant, and confessed by who…. While on the clock….. in a full store…..
Image source: ginapauling_, freepik
#7
Someone sent out a mass email with every employee’s salary and then immediately followed it with: don’t look.
We looked.
Image source: leah2horse, rawpixel.com
#8
Worked in an office with a mail room. Two of the employees started talking about their partners, one a boyfriend & one a husband. Turned out it was the same man. Wigs were snatched, weaves were yanked out, fists were flying. There was a whole big throw down at 10:00 am on a Tuesday. How they both didn’t get fired, I’ll never know.
Image source: ennica, katemangostar
#9
I was new at a job and had just walked through a door that needed closed for heating reasons, someone asked me a question so I didn’t shut the door right away. The GM came out and yelled at me for 5 minutes in front of the other coworker because I didn’t close the door. I was going through a lot in my personal life and almost quit right there, but I held it together and kept my job.
Two weeks later the GM had a heart attack while driving and died. I wasn’t as sad as I could’ve been, probably.
Image source: gattopirato, freepik
#10
Colleague who had decided to use a meeting room as ” their office” was upset when told this was a no go by management. This meeting room was a shared space, she had a desk in a shared office like everyone else. This woman baracaded herself in this room. And would not leave. Eventually she left the room after several hours still protesting (think police were called). She was placed on leave ( full pay). It was eventually decided that she would take early retirement. Completely bats**t behaviour.
Image source: cats_housekeeper, EyeEm
#11
Someone got a promotion at work that was extremely unexpected. Like, out of left field this is nuts, unexpected. The next day there were xerox flyers of the promoted employees face and the individual who promoted them with the caption “it’s not what you know it’s who you blow” taped EVERYWHERE in the 10 story building. I was in a meeting with both of them that morning. Awkward doesn’t begin to describe it.
Image source: andy_shawnie, freepik
#12
My coworker said goodbye see ya later Cassedilla (a play on my name and quesedilla) and went home and unalived her boyfriend and his son. I still get chills thinking about our last interaction.
Image source: horrormoviesandcoffeeplz, freepik
#13
I worked with a guy who faked brain cancer for 3 years.
Image source: silvias_trip, freepik
#14
Work Christmas party.
Boss was having an affair with his secretary.
Wife and mistress had a full on cat fight on the dance floor.
It was messy.
Wife was also the man’s former secretary.
So he had a long form for this…
Image source: the_not_lost_wanderer, mdjaff
#15
A former co-worker bunked work for more than 1 consecutive day, requiring them to produce a doctor’s note. Instead, said person used their mom as an alibi (“I was sick, you can ask my mom.”). Dear reader, when confronted by the boss, the person’s mom did not in fact confirm their child’s alibi. 🤣
Image source: cloudhuntress, freepik
#16
I saw my co-worker make out with someone on the job. I was a prison guard. She was making out with an inmate.
Image source: heleen_tll, freepik
#17
Employee who didn’t want to work ended up getting let go. He screamed so loud, everyone in the bldg heard him regardless of where they were, headphones or not. He stormed into the president’s office asking him to tell HR and his manager to reverse the decision. “Security” was following him around. He screamed on his manager and threw his key card at her. Said something like “this isn’t over” and sped out of the parking lot.
Everyone was shook and worked from home the next day.
Image source: mynameisosato, hryshchyshen
#18
I was working in a finance co. I had been there less than a year and had been promoted twice. The bosses boss met w/me on a Thursday and let me know another big promotion was coming for me the following week! The next morning two men walked into his office and were in there for 3 hours. Then they walked him, along with my promotion, out the door in handcuffs. He’d embezzled $1M+ from the company
Image source: ilisa_stillman, daniel-007
#19
2 guys were dating the same chick. Said guys got in a full on fistfight on the floor. She showed up, ripped her wig off and handed it to the girl next to me, and beat both those dudes
Image source: jamjamphx, freepik
#20
I once watched a passive-aggressive email war turn into a full-blown screaming match… in the middle of an all-hands meeting. The CEO just sat there sipping coffee like it was an episode of ‘Succession.’ Iconic.
Image source: dimmanosociala, Drazen Zigic
#21
I worked as a pastry chef with… let’s say a very toxic chef in charge 😌 he mislabelled all our sorbets, I sent an order for a scoop of mango that turned out to be passion fruit, the customer sent it back, my chef flew into a rage calling me stupid and asking if I knew how to read.
I tried the sorbets myself to realise they were all mixed up, went into the walk in freezer to get more, at which point he lost it and threw a frozen metal pacojet container at my head.
I quit on the spot.
Image source: chefclarisseflon, stockking
#22
Idk if it counts as “the worst,” but it’s definitely cringey. We fired someone in late November due to poor attendance/performance and while getting fired she asked if she could still come to the company’s holiday party that was happening in a few weeks.
Image source: catherine_dagostini, pressfoto
#23
The CFO of our smallish company embezzled $4 million from the crazy Russian owner. The owner then proceeded to dismantle his entire life which resulted in his kids going to foster care.
Image source: rbergh, Drazen Zigic
#24
My manager in the kitchen loudly complaining about (the sweetest) coworker. Yelling during a management meeting, storming out & slamming the door. During a meeting with me, going on a loud insult-ladened 45min vitriolic rant about the organisation/coworkers. I had words with him the next day & reported it. An investigation happened then management suggested he should resign – they were so wary of his reaction that I was encouraged to work from home that day 🙃
Image source: ekfaerie, freepik
#25
Worked in a call centre in upper management. An employee had a full mental breakdown, beat the s**t out of another employee with a keyboard and his fists. He was dragged outside by another coworker, and then he stripped naked and started dancing outside the locked doors until the police came.
Image source: ockroach.brain, stockking
#26
My coworker screamed at me out of the blue (in the middle of the cubkicle farm) because I replied to an email of him asking me to do something with, “I don’t have the capacity to take on things outside of my direct duties.” Homie snapped.
Image source: nomad.copy, freepik
#27
I witnessed a predident/COO, in a group meeting, start yelling, then scream insults at staff, throw stuff across the room, then huff out of the room like a petulant five year old. I’d heard stories of him doing this then witnessed it for myself. It was wild.
Image source: skriley33, freepik
#28
Found out my co workers were in love but wouldn’t break up with their respective partners, so they would just look at each other longingly all shift. It was sad af. They could have been happy.
Image source: theherber, freepik
#29
Outgoing disgruntled employee hid a bunch of confidential records in the ceiling tiles. They were found months later by maintenance workers.
Image source: ksully8871, freepik
#30
I worked at a vet office and a client signed a waiver to put a cat down who was sick. We put the cat down. Client made FB posts saying they never approved cat being put down.. went viral. We started receiving 💀 threats in phone calls for weeks after.
Image source: kristenunfiltered, freepik
