13 Times New York Was On Its Worst Behavior As Chaotic Scenes Erupt During Knicks Celebrations

On Saturday (June 13), the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship since 1973, sparking citywide celebrations that led to dozens of arrests and chaotic fan scenes.
It was no surprise that the team’s win over the San Antonio Spurs, which gave them their first championship title in over 50 years, would draw millions of supporters into the streets, both immediately after the victory and during the celebratory parade.
Knicks owner James Dolan urged New Yorkers to “please be safe” and “don’t get hurt,” advice many struggled to follow.
While some fans did not harm anyone and simply challenged themselves to climb as high as possible to get a better view of the players during the massive parade, others torched school buses and left a teenager hospitalized.
Here are 13 videos capturing the more chaotic side of celebrations following the Knicks’ historic win.
#1 Unconscious man tries to kiss the woman who saved him
One of the most talked-about moments from the celebration was a man’s behavior toward the woman who helped revive him after being left unconscious by substances.
The clip was shared by @Hazoras_ on X and has amassed over 1 million views.
The man in the video reportedly suffered a medical emergency, prompting a group of people, including nurses, to help him.
The police also administered Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse an the effects of excess painkiller consumption.
When he regained consciousness, the man made an unwanted advance toward a woman assisting him and repeatedly tried to kiss her.
The woman is seen pushing the man away and continuing to help him alongside the other rescuers.
“Imagine saving a guy’s life while he’s simultaneously as*aulting you. She’s better than me,” one user on X wrote.
“A woman helped you and the first instinct is to try and kiss her? Not a thank you or something else? That’s really crazy,” another echoed.
“Gotta leave the country and change identities after this,” someone else said.
Image source: HaterReport
#2 Fight turns into X-rated twerk show
A wild video captures a woman euphorically shaking her body after climbing atop the Trinity Place and Thames Street corner signs to watch the Knicks parade.
A seemingly upset Knicks fan is seen in a position that prevents the first woman from climbing down.
The two women exchange a few words before the woman on the street sign suddenly grabs the other by the neck and throws her into the crowd.
The furious woman responds by pulling down the other lady’s shorts and then her Knicks-orange underwear.
As this is happening, the nearly unclothed woman remains unfazed, continuing to twerk in front of the crowd.
“The yt girl pulling down her pants and she just starts throwing it back took me OUT,” one viewer said.
“New York really turned championship parade into unsanctioned WWE live event,” joked another.
A third concluded, “This is why the aliens don’t talk to us.”
Image source: barstoolsports
#3 Man licks woman’s foot as crowd goes wild
A man sparked criticism after he was seen licking a woman’s foot during the Knicks parade.
The woman’s jaw dropped as the man put her toes in his mouth in front of a cheering crowd.
Some have identified the man as basketball player Paul George, while others said he’s just a lookalike.
“We went from moon landings to public foot fungus buffets in 60 years. Shut it all down,” one commenter wrote.
“What a shameless human being,” shared another viewer.
Image source: ItsLovelyLaveau
#4 Parade climb goes wrong
Fans were willing to do anything to get the best view of the Knicks parade.
One of them suffered a blow to the head after attempting to climb onto the roof of a store and instead falling flat into the safety barriers below.
“Bro was trying to climb it like Spider-Man but fell off instead,” wrote the X user who shared the clip.
Image source: namzyvibez
#5 Dodging police like it’s a sport
A man discovered that he’d make a great rugby player when he was outnumbered by police and managed to dodge three officers trying to detain him.
The Knicks fan then jumped over police barricades and took off running.
“Broke 3 ankles at once,” one person commented.
“He’ll be at the Jets or Giants training camp in a few weeks!” joked someone else.
“Anyone know if he eventually got caught?” a separate viewer asked.
Image source: namzyvibez
#6 “I can smell this video”
The Knicks parade reportedly drew two million fans, many of whom decided to take the subway to watch the NBA champions’ celebration.
One fan said the subway was so crowded that they had to wait 30 minutes to get out.
“Imagine an emergency and the panic and trampling. So claustrophobic,” one viewer noted.
“You people have to be the most patient people in the world. Not gonna catch me in that,” someone else admitted.
“I can smell this video,” a third commenter said.
Image source: OmarJimenez
#7 Tree climber steals the show
This fan took “desperate times call for desperate measures” to new heights.
A New Yorker getting ready to watch the Knicks parade from their window spotted some unusual movement at the top of a tree, which turned out to be an extremely committed man in sunglasses and a Knicks shirt.
“I can respect the hustle,” one netizen commented, while another congratulated the fan for getting the “best view in the house.”
Image source: barstoolsports
#8 Police barricades didn’t stand a chance against these Knicks fans
Police barricades were just street decoration for this crowd of extremely committed Knicks fans.
A viral video shows a man standing behind several police officers, using his hands to signal that everyone should back down.
Moments later, the group advanced, forcing the officers to retreat as someone screamed, “Oh sh*t!”
“Dangerous for the ppl in the front. That’s how d*ath from trampling happens,” one viewer said.
“I don’t think the number 11 guy was too effective,” someone else remarked.
Image source: BrickCenter_
#9 Tyler Kolek stopped by police after being mistaken for a fan
Fans who woke up early to watch their team’s celebration got to see Knicks player Tyler Kolek up close.
However, police were unaware that the man moving through the street and driving fans wild was part of the team and stopped him, believing he did not belong in the restricted area.
“Bro needs to wear his jersey to the parade,” one person commented.
“This should be a fireable offense. You can’t be NYPD and not know Tyler Kolek,” another viewer said.
The 25-year-old athlete reacted to the viral clip of him being stopped by law enforcement, writing, “I swear I’m on the team bro” with laughing emojis.
Image source: espn
#10 Teenager hospitalized after being fired at
After the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94–90 in Texas, New Yorkers took to the streets en masse to celebrate the historic win.
However, the celebrations went from jubilant to catastrophic when a 17-year-old boy was injured with a firearm in the foot.
The teenager was reportedly transported to hospital in an NYPD vehicle as an ambulance couldn’t access 43rd Street because of the crowds.
Three suspects were taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.
Police said there were also four slashings or stabbings that took place that night.
In total, the NYPD reported that 63 people were arrested during the celebrations.
Anticipating the violent scenes that would unfold that evening, Knicks owner James Dolan interrupted player Josh Hart’s press conference to urge fans to be careful.
“We need to tell everybody in New York that we know that they’re celebrating, we want them to have a great time,” said Dolan.
“Please be safe. Don’t get hurt, don’t hurt anybody.”
Image source: postman002
#11 School bus inferno leads to arrests
Many New Yorkers were arrested after torching school buses and using bats to destroy them.
The night of the win, rowdy Knicks fans were arrested on charges including a*sault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.
The NYPD said a total of five school buses were set on fire or destroyed with bats, or by people jumping on them.
One video captures flames erupting from a school bus that was set on fire on 42nd Street near Eighth Avenue.
The school buses were reportedly being used to transport people from Manhattan to MetLife Stadium for the World Cup games.
“Setting your own city on fire because a sports team won a ring is complete insanity,” an X user commented.
“Explain to me how this is a way of celebrating a team win,” agreed someone else.
Image source: _HoopsNation
#12 Driver forced to watch as his taxi is wrecked
A video captures a taxi driver watching helplessly as the vehicle he uses to make a living is destroyed by a group of rowdy Knicks fans.
In the clip, about six young New Yorkers can be seen standing on the roof of the car while many others watch from the street.
“I’m all for celebrations, but not at the expense of a man’s hustle,” one viewer commented.
“The people who destroyed it need to get him a new one,” someone else said.
Image source: kirawontmiss
#13 Cone thrown into the crowd lands perfectly on man’s head
During the street celebrations, anything that could be picked up from the road seemed to be incorporated into the chaos.
This included a traffic cone, which was thrown bouquet-style into a group of Knicks fans and somehow landed on a man’s head.
“That cone landing perfectly upright is insane,” one viewer commented.
“Bro could of got charged with attempted m*rder if that went wrong,” a separate netizen wrote.
Image source: TheHoopCentral
Social media users reacted to the New York Knicks fans’ rowdy behavior following the NBA title.
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