48 Job Blunders That Show How Badly Things Can Go At Work

We’re all human and we all make mistakes. However, while these blunders are often learning experiences that make us better, some of them can be so mortifying that they linger in our minds for a considerable time.
These individuals know that feeling all too well, as they candidly shared some of their most embarrassing work slip-ups. While a few of these anecdotes are harmless and even funny, some were so costly that they no longer became a laughing matter.
Have you messed up really badly at work? We’d like to know your stories, so feel free to share them below!
#1
The DOD, VP and other high ranking government officials used an uncleared plateform to exchange classified info and then accidentally added a reporter to the GC and got nationally exposed
Image source: Jessibob, EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#2
when I make a mistake my boss says “as long as no one is dead, we will figure it out.” if this isn’t how your boss is, know that it should be. mistakes happen and it’s okay
Image source: Kate, katemangostar/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#3
Deleted 20 years of data entry from a database. Had to wait hours for IT department to see if they could restore the information. Laid on the bathroom floor cause I was afraid of passing out
Image source: KBMom🇺🇸, pvproductions/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#4
Went and sat in my car on my 30 min lunch break.. Woke up 4 hours later
Image source: shelby.c, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#5
Accidentally revealed the gender of the baby to the mommy rereading the cake order out loud
Image source: Delaney, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#6
My friend is a dental asssistant, she dropped and shattered a very expensive custom made set of some kind of implant for a patient. She cried for days. She’s still there, very valued, and forgiven
Image source: mamacampsy, prostooleh/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#7
I typo’d “let’s cuddle” instead of “let’s huddle” to an extremely serious slack inquiry
Image source: r122908, gpointstudio/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#8
Deleted our entire website once
Image source: mo, benzoix/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#9
Accidentally gave everyone 75% off the entire website, oopsies
Image source: Aslav, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#10
Was making dog food at a production plant. Added green BEANS instead of green PEAS to the mix all day. Cost the company like 75k bc they had to throw it all away
Image source: Jordon , usertrmk/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#11
Paid $50k to the wrong person. Settled a case with authority I didn’t have. Sent an email to a partner talking about how much I hated that partner. Everything passes. It will be okay.
Image source: aj
#12
My first and only two days working at jersey mikes I gave everyone with the app (which was EVERYONE) discounts, when it was only supposed to be given to first responders or military
Image source: Grace
#13
Messed up the sourdough starter for our sourdough bakery. It took three years to grow it
Image source: hope, pch.vector/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#14
I accidentally sent a $1,000,000 check to the wrong client
Image source: Al, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#15
accidentally posted a selfie to Petco’s Facebook & IG instead of my own account
Image source: Petco, carlosbarquero/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#16
I accidentally charged a customer $2,000 TWICE
Image source: carolina, DC StudioFreepik (not the actual photo)
#17
Called my boss on vacation to tell her we’d been robbed. I miscounted 5x and we had all the money.
Image source: user7668706722314, golubovystock/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#18
Girl one time I literally left the doors unlocked when I closed at the store I worked at
Image source: alyssa gerrity :), The Yuri Arcurs Collection/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#19
I wasn’t trained on how to use the og barista machine so when a guy came in for a regular coffee I didn’t know what to do so I gave him 8 shots of espresso
Image source: J, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#20
When I was a supervisor at Starbucks I fell for a scam and gave them like $1500 from the safe. I didn’t get fired because they knew stuff about us they shouldn’t know.. I cried for days lmao
Image source: Summer Rhiann, lgolubovystock/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#21
I accidentally sold a wedding dress that was $3000 for $300
Image source: rah.rah.000.lah.lah, EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#22
Boss asked me to forward her the invoice for an unpaid bill of a major client- I included a meme saying “y u no pay me” for a laugh but she didn’t see it & forwarded the email chain to the client…
Image source: taylor.buff23
#23
Girl I used to work in tax. Unless you’ve caused your company to owe over $30,000 in penalties and interest to a government entity, you’re good
Image source: Miranda Poteet
#24
I’m a 911 dispatcher and I have made SO many mistakes. And in my line of work, people’s lives are on the line. You are human, as is everyone. I promise it is okay to make mistakes. Give yourself grace
Image source: Heather Robertson, DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#25
I priced a brand new 900 sq ft apartment for $390 on our website. It sat there all day. How someone didn’t see it and apply I have no idea. We would’ve legally had to honor the price
Image source: Beccah, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#26
I overpaid someone 3800 in payroll
Image source: sharonwalker296, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#27
When Pixar was making Toy Story 2, an employee accidentally deleted 90% of the movie. The only reason it was able to be recovered was because an employee on maternity leave had a backup file
Image source: kale, Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers
#28
Accidentally gave my managers personal number instead of her work number to a disgruntled client
Image source: kat
#29
Got drunk at a work Christmas party and loudly told the bosses wife she was too hot for him.. everyone heard and I still work there two years later. I don’t drink at work events anymore though
Image source: taylor summerlin
#30
I cashed two fraudulent checks that were literally signed by Oprah Winfrey
#31
I accidentally left confidential papers in a public space and a reporter found them and it nearly blew up a major criminal investigation. Didn’t get fired because I was covering a job I wasn’t trained
Image source: gigicat
#32
I sent a man flowers to congratulate him on his wedding but he never updated his address so it went to his ex wife and that’s how she found out he got married to his affair partner
Image source: Leenie
#33
I accidentally charged someone $25,000 for a pizza instead of $25😀 (it didn’t go through so it was all good) but got yelled at by the managers. This was also within like my first month of working
Image source: Aleah Benson
#34
I work at a daycare. had a 4yo trip, her nose bled a little, then she was good so we didnt call home. turns out she had a concussion & we had no clue. her parents were furious & I felt horrible
Image source: hap.59, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#35
I worked as a chiropractic assistant with no experience and lost dozens of elderly patients thousands of dollars of reimbursement in the span of 6 months. Each
Image source: Cat Leiker, photoroyalty/Freepik (not the actual photo)
#36
I put in my two weeks using chatGPT and forgot to delete the random “sure! Let me help you tell your boss you’re leaving”
Image source: GracieOlsen, DC Studio/ Freepik (not the actual photo)
#37
My first day working at Wells Fargo as a teller I lost them $1500. I just handed out extra money on accident. they did not fire me LMAO
Image source: Cass
#38
I accidentally posted 8 million dollars to someone’s account then realized and reversed it.
Image source: erin
#39
Worked at an auto body shop. Backed a customer’s car into a building a few weeks after I started. Sobbed. Didn’t get fired
Image source: 🌸
#40
I was working front desk, and forgot to click that a patient arrived. They were there on time, the doctor left for the day and they came up to me and asked when they were gonna be seen
Image source: Iknownothigabouteverything
#41
I sent a $10k check for a bill we weren’t supposed to pay
Image source: Megan
#42
Accidentally gave someone a Dyson air wrap for free…she then tried to return it and I hid while my manager at the time explained to her she can technically keep is cuz she was never charged
Image source: emily
#43
used to work at a car wash and I kept accidentally sending more than one roller after each car and I ended up sending so many extras that one car rear ended another one
Image source: april
#44
I made something take 4 months that should have taken 1 hour
Image source: Becca, drobotdean/Freepik(not the actual photo)
#45
I lost the company credit card once because I put it in a pocket that had a hole in it
Image source: Alex
#46
For 2 years I told all costumers we didn’t do change just rounded up or down bc I don’t know the difference between nickles and quarters
Image source: SUMMER, Freepik (not the actual photo)
#47
Never forget when Kate Spade sent a mass email with the subject line “Hanging with Kate Spade”
Image source: Lulu (Mary)
#48
I tried to blow dry my hair at work but plugged it into my literal computer. It broke my computer & the whole building lost power.
Image source: Hannah Clark
Follow Us