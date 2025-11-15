Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Underrated Show You Ever Watched? (Closed)

There is about a million for me. Both over and underrated.
#1
Gravity Falls!
#2
The Dragon Prince
#3
Darkwing duck. The original is really fricking awesome
#4
I don’t see many people talking about Hilda.
#5
the anime Akame Ga Kill
it has some mature themes, gore, so dont watch if you are affected a lot by it
#6
Hmm….Get Even. The only murder mystery show for kids. I absolutely loved it! Hope there is a second season.
#7
Sanders Sides. It’s not a show you can watch on Netflix or something, it’s on Youtube, but it’s still a show. Thomas Sanders does such a good job on the episodes and they’re my favorite things ever. If you haven’t watched them, I highly suggest you do so. They’re funny, creative, at times there are semi-emotional parts (you can call them serious parts if you dont think they’re emotional) and theres some singing and LOTS of dad jokes which I love
#8
Battle For Dream Island. Best show ever.
#9
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix. It’s a gorgious puppet movie by the Henson Company and Netflix but it’s pretty dark. Bonus: the original Dark Crystal movie.
