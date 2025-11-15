Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Underrated Show You Ever Watched? (Closed)

by

There is about a million for me. Both over and underrated.

#1

Gravity Falls!

#2

The Dragon Prince

#3

Darkwing duck. The original is really fricking awesome

#4

I don’t see many people talking about Hilda.

#5

the anime Akame Ga Kill
it has some mature themes, gore, so dont watch if you are affected a lot by it

#6

Hmm….Get Even. The only murder mystery show for kids. I absolutely loved it! Hope there is a second season.

#7

Sanders Sides. It’s not a show you can watch on Netflix or something, it’s on Youtube, but it’s still a show. Thomas Sanders does such a good job on the episodes and they’re my favorite things ever. If you haven’t watched them, I highly suggest you do so. They’re funny, creative, at times there are semi-emotional parts (you can call them serious parts if you dont think they’re emotional) and theres some singing and LOTS of dad jokes which I love

#8

Battle For Dream Island. Best show ever.

#9

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix. It’s a gorgious puppet movie by the Henson Company and Netflix but it’s pretty dark. Bonus: the original Dark Crystal movie.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spotify Reveals Its Users’ Most Embarrassing Listening Habits For 2017 On Giant Billboards, And It’s Even Funnier Than Last Year
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why The Magicians Was Canceled After 5 Seasons on Syfy
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2020
129 Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Israeli Artist Yuval Robichek
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Love it or List It
How Renovations are Paid for on “Love it or List It”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2021
Five Kids Shows That Even Grown Ups Can Enjoy
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2016
I Crocheted This BB-8 For My Little ‘Rey’
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.