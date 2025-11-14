People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

by

You’ve all heard tips for what you should definitely not do in a job interview, like saying that your biggest weakness is your perfectionism, or neglecting to skim through the company’s website beforehand so you’re left asking what it is they do, anyway. In this Twitter thread, though, people are sharing their biggest job interview blunders that you weren’t warned about, but are so ridiculous that you shouldn’t need to be (even if some of these people ended up getting the job!)

Others in the thread have had the misfortune of ending up with an interviewer that made them seriously reconsider applying for the position in the first place. Either way, these stories will make you feel better about the job interviews that weren’t your proudest moments and give you the courage to go to your next one knowing you can at least do better than this.

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image credits: harriepw

#1

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: efcde1878

#2

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: Just_In_Dreamer

#3

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: NebraskaBobert

#4

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: q1t3d0

#5

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: so_bad_ass

#6

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: mgtd76

#7

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: virtadpt

#8

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: GaZeFT

#9

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: chiefhairyman

#10

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: artboxhill

#11

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: SamMaayan

#12

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: q1t3d0

#13

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: WRSOpines

#14

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: ch150ch

#15

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: HeliaPhoenix

#16

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: missmillythomas

#17

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: i_williamson1

#18

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: mikebebernes

#19

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: amydillon

#20

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: seldo

#21

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: YeatesJM

#22

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: brilliantfishNY

#23

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: wdmoor

#24

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: KatieBeech

#25

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: Doyle_liam

#26

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: MariadosPostais

#27

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: TimelapsedFox

#28

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: leviphillip

#29

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: hahbrilliant

#30

People Share 30 Worst Job Interview Stories And Personal Experiences, And Some Are Hard To Imagine

Image source: Sprucey_1969

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Worst Things Montgomery Burns Did On The Simpsons
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2021
Mom Finds A Genius Hack To Get Giant 9ft Bed For £440 So All Of Her Family Can Fit On It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Doodle Animals And Objects With A Steampunk Twist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Sons of Anarchy Prequel Series Should Still Happen
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2023
Cozy Alpine Shelter For Climbers That We Built On Slovenian Alps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Co-Worker Tells Others To Ignore This Woman’s Birthday, So She Gets Revenge By Buying Cupcakes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.