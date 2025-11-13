My 40 Comics That I Hope My Parents Will Never See

I’ve been drawing comics quietly for 9 years now. After having many of them re-posted across the internet, I thought I’d step out of the shadows and curate some of my favorites so I can hear your reactions.
#1 Fountain Of Youth
#2 Don’t Take Drugs
#3 Cat In The Tree
#4 Anti-Aging Cream Factory
#5 How Are You?
#6 Bribe
#7 Grandma’s Project
#8 Plastic Plants
#9 Not Too Bright
#10 Park Rangers
#11 Nonconsensual Sleeping Beauty
#12 Bomb On The Bus
#13 Carpet Match The Drapes
#14 Practice Makes Perfect
#15 Cheating
#16 Three Wishes
#17 Black Power
#18 Carefree
#19 Play Dead
#20 Together Forever
#21 Realistic
#22 Someday I’ll Be A Beautiful Butterfly Too!
#23 Captain Pushover
#24 Driving Home
#25 Socks And Sandals
#26 Voting Leads To Change
#27 Overthinker
#28 Rough Neighborhood
#29 The Heist
#30 In Forever
#31 The Pervert
#32 Poison Fog
#33 Too Many Bills
#34 Worthwhile
#35 Can You Hold It?
#36 Make A Mark On The World
#37 Nice Tattoos
#38 Netflix Binge
#39 Change The World
#40 Student’s Prayer
