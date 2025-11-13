My 40 Comics That I Hope My Parents Will Never See

by

I’ve been drawing comics quietly for 9 years now. After having many of them re-posted across the internet, I thought I’d step out of the shadows and curate some of my favorites so I can hear your reactions.

More info: Instagram

#1 Fountain Of Youth

#2 Don’t Take Drugs

#3 Cat In The Tree

#4 Anti-Aging Cream Factory

#5 How Are You?

#6 Bribe

#7 Grandma’s Project

#8 Plastic Plants

#9 Not Too Bright

#10 Park Rangers

#11 Nonconsensual Sleeping Beauty

#12 Bomb On The Bus

#13 Carpet Match The Drapes

#14 Practice Makes Perfect

#15 Cheating

#16 Three Wishes

#17 Black Power

#18 Carefree

#19 Play Dead

#20 Together Forever

#21 Realistic

#22 Someday I’ll Be A Beautiful Butterfly Too!

#23 Captain Pushover

#24 Driving Home

#25 Socks And Sandals

#26 Voting Leads To Change

#27 Overthinker

#28 Rough Neighborhood

#29 The Heist

#30 In Forever

#31 The Pervert

#32 Poison Fog

#33 Too Many Bills

#34 Worthwhile

#35 Can You Hold It?

#36 Make A Mark On The World

#37 Nice Tattoos

#38 Netflix Binge

#39 Change The World

#40 Student’s Prayer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
