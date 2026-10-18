“Is This For Halloween?: 21 Worst-Dressed Celebs At 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala

Hollywood’s biggest nights are about more than awards.
The red carpet is a show in itself, where celebrities arrive in eye-catching gowns, bold designs, and statement-making accessories.
At the 6th Academy Museum Gala, stars brought everything from classic Hollywood glamour to daring, experimental looks.
While some outfits had fashion fans swooning, others left people scratching their heads.
After all, fashion is subjective, and a look that works for one person might not impress everyone.
This year’s red carpet sparked plenty of online debate, with netizens sharing unfiltered reactions to several celebrity ensembles.
Here are the Academy Museum Gala looks that netizens named among the worst dressed.
#1 Law Roach
Celebrity stylist Law Roach took a dramatic approach, pairing a black suit with a towering, spiky headpiece.
The outfit featured a sequined, cone-shaped cap surrounded by wild black spikes, while silver detailing on his jacket added another statement element.
However, the overall look felt more chaotic than polished, with the headpiece completely dominating the ensemble.
Some commenters questioned the fashion choice, with one asking, “How is he a stylist and always looking a mess?” Another took a swipe at stylists in general, writing, “Stylists are best left unheard and unseen.”
Roach is known for taking fashion risks, but this red-carpet appearance left some viewers unconvinced.
Image source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
#2 Rhea Seehorn
Seehorn went for a contrasting black-and-white look at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala.
Her outfit paired a strapless white gown with a flowing train and a dramatic black, textured skirt.
She layered a tailored black blazer over the dress, mixing formal tailoring with red-carpet glamour. Her short blonde hair and understated accessories kept the rest of the look simple.
However, the unusual combination didn’t win over everyone online. One commenter questioned the outfit’s place on the red carpet, asking, “Is the ugliest outfit getting an award or something?!”
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#3 Janelle Monae
Monáe went all out with a dramatic blue-and-black ensemble.
The singer and actor wore a shimmering, figure-hugging mermaid gown with a flared hem and an enormous butterfly-shaped structure across her chest.
She completed the look with matching blue gloves, extra-long pointed nails, and a small butterfly-inspired hair accessory.
The outfit was certainly hard to miss, but online reactions were far from flattering.
One commenter wrote, “Shit looks awful,” while another called the ensemble “so tacky.”
A third said, “Lame and corny.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#4 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian channeled Elizabeth Taylor at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, but her vintage-inspired look still divided fashion fans.
The SKIMS founder wore an archival Balenciaga gown from 1951, featuring a strapless neckline, delicate lace detailing, a pink sash, and a dramatic bow at the back.
She completed the look with a 55.8-carat diamond necklace from Leviev and oversized 10.2-carat diamond cluster earrings from Zydo Italy.
Kardashian has long admired Taylor and previously paid tribute to the Hollywood legend through her fashion choices and a docuseries about her life.
However, some viewers weren’t impressed with the gown. One commenter said she looked like “a wedding cake,” while another asked, “Does the ugliest outfit get an award or something?”
A third criticized her hairstyle, comparing it to the “bride of Frankenstein.”
Image source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
#5 Sarah Paulson
Paulson brought plenty of sparkle to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in a black-and-gold Ferragamo gown covered in oversized, reflective sequins.
The long-sleeved design featured a high neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a dramatic train that stretched across the carpet.
She completed the look with sleek, slicked-back hair, statement earrings, and black heels, allowing the glittering details to take center stage.
The outfit continued Paulson’s recent run of sequin-heavy fashion moments, but this time, the look left some fans unimpressed.
One commenter wrote, “Love her but this is a mess.”
Another shared their disappointment, saying, “I’ve liked or appreciated everything I’ve seen tonight, except this.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#6 Sophie Thatcher
Sophie Thatcher went for a dramatic metallic look at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, wearing a strapless gold gown with a sculptural, corset-style bodice.
Layers of fan-like metallic detailing flared around her waist, creating an exaggerated silhouette, while the sleek skirt extended to the floor.
She paired the statement dress with loose, dark hair and minimal accessories.
The unusual design certainly stood out, but not everyone was impressed.
One commenter summed up their reaction bluntly, calling the outfit “a skeleton mess.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#7 Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor turned heads at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2026 Couture collection.
The gown paired a glossy turquoise corset with a sculpted, pointed hip shape and a sheer skirt covered in three-dimensional blue-and-silver floral appliqués.
Her cropped hairstyle, blue eyeshadow, and nude heels completed the dramatic ensemble.
However, the unconventional design divided viewers online.
One critic questioned why the look was trending, calling it unattractive and weird while suggesting her stylist should be fired.
Another commented, “These corsets are not a moment, just cringe now.” A third compared Taylor’s look to “a Pomeranian dog, but if it was a person.”
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#8 Inde Navarette
Obsession star Navarrette’s look at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala missed the mark: a strapless beige gown covered in oversized black polka dots.
The dress featured an unusual, bubble-like silhouette around the hips and a voluminous skirt, making the overall design look bulky rather than elegant.
The pattern also drew attention away from the rest of her look.
Online commenters were far from impressed.
One critic called the gown “hideous” and “terribly ill-fitting,” adding that she needed to fire her stylist.
Another compared it to “a shower curtain with mold,” while others joked that she looked like a “cup of boba tea or coffee grounds at the bottom of a cup.”
Image source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#9 Karlie Kloss
Kloss opted for a sleek black Alaïa gown, but one unusual detail stole the spotlight.
The sleeveless satin dress featured a square neckline, thin straps, and a floor-length skirt with a subtle flare.
A thick panel of black faux fur wrapped around her hips, adding volume to the otherwise fitted silhouette. She completed the look with pointed black heels and layered Cartier diamond jewelry.
However, some commenters focused on Kloss’s appearance rather than the outfit.
One person called her look a “Jumpscare” and added, “No wonder Victoria’s Secret doesn’t want her.”
Another wrote, “Someone give her a burger,” while claiming her chest bones were showing. A third said she was “giving Ariana Grande a run for her money.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#10 Sarah Pidgeon
Pidgeon stepped onto the red carpet at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in a bright red-orange sequined dress with long sleeves and a knee-length hem.
The design featured a simple round neckline, front pockets, and a straight silhouette. She paired it with statement earrings, white open-toe heels, and loose blonde hair.
While the bold color made the outfit stand out, some viewers weren’t convinced by the styling.
One commenter asked, “Plz like who’s dressing her,” questioning the outfit choice. Another joked, “Whoever styled her is a swiftie.”
Image source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#11 Cailee Spaeny
Spaeny brought a bold pop of color to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in a vivid pink Valentino Spring/Summer 2027 gown.
The strapless satin dress hugged her figure before opening into a dramatic, fan-shaped train covered in pleated layers of lighter pink.
A large black bow added contrast to the train, while floral details decorated its trailing edge. She kept her brunette hair loose and simple, allowing the striking silhouette to take center stage.
Her look paired particularly well with Mia Goth, who posed beside her in a flowing black satin gown. The contrast between Goth’s understated black outfit and Spaeny’s bright pink ensemble made the two looks stand out in the same frame.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#12 Pamela Anderson
Anderson embraced soft spring colors at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in a Carolina Herrera ensemble from the label’s Spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection.
The look paired a crisp white, long-sleeved blouse with a flowing, pale pistachio-green chiffon skirt.
A bow at the high waist added definition, while the skirt’s long train added red-carpet drama.
The Last Showgirl star completed the outfit with voluminous blonde curls, her signature minimal makeup, and simple stud earrings.
However, the ensemble failed to win over some viewers, who questioned the styling choice.
“Can someone tell her to change stylist please?” one commenter asked.
Another was more critical, writing, “Not a good look. Looks like an 80-year-old granny with silicone implants.”
Image source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#13 Rosé
Rosé made her first appearance in a sheer black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello.
The dress featured an oversized bow across the bodice, dramatic ruffled fabric around the shoulders, and a flowing train.
She completed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, while her straight blonde hair and understated makeup kept the focus on the outfit.
However, some viewers felt the look was too familiar.
One commenter asked, “Can’t she change the color code and hairstyle for once?? She looks the same every single time.”
Another critic made a personal remark about her appearance, writing that she was “ugliest in Blackpink” and had a “mid long face.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#14 Cole Escola
Escola made a dramatic statement at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in a floor-length black gown with a sweeping cape.
The oversized neckline and flowing fabric gave a theatrical, almost gothic feel. They completed the outfit with bold eye makeup, red lipstick, green statement earrings, and platinum-blonde hair styled in a sleek ponytail with blunt bangs.
However, the unconventional look drew mixed reactions online, with some commenters questioning the styling.
One person asked, “Is this for Halloween?”
Another wrote, “That is pretty scary looking.”
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#15 Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross brought a bold pop of orange in a Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2027 design by Pierpaolo Piccioli.
The one-shoulder dress featured rows of textured orange embellishments that created a fringed, almost tassel-like effect, with an uneven hem that fell longer at the back.
She paired it with transparent heels and kept her hair slicked back, adding minimal jewelry and understated makeup.
While the vibrant color stood out on the red carpet, some fashion watchers felt the overall styling fell short.
One commenter wrote, “Surprisingly, not my favorite look on her. It looks like dress rehearsal. The makeup, hair, shoes, etc. all one-dimensional.”
Another questioned the fit, saying, “The fit is wrong, too long for her. Also, I’m not happy with the shoe.”
A third admitted, “Something is very off about this look, and I can’t put my finger on it.”
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
#16 Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain embraced classic Hollywood glamour at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in a custom red Giorgio Armani gown.
The sleek satin dress featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps crossing at the neck, and sparkling burgundy detailing around the bust.
Her short, dark curls and dramatic eye makeup completed the look, giving her appearance a vintage feel.
Interestingly, the online conversation focused less on the gown and more on who Chamberlain reminded people of.
One commenter joked, “I don’t know if this is Timothée Chalamet or Jeremy Allen White in drag.”
Others compared her to Betty Boop, a cartoon character, with one writing, “She looks like depressed Betty Boop.”
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
#17 Sofía Vergara
Sofía Vergara arrived in an Elie Saab Spring 2025 Haute Couture gown covered in intricate floral details.
The fitted dress featured a sheer-looking, shimmering base, lilac petals cascading over one shoulder, and bright green beaded vines running down the bodice and skirt.
She paired the statement gown with loose brunette waves, subtle makeup, and minimal jewelry.
However, the conversation online wasn’t entirely about the elaborate dress.
Some commenters focused on Vergara’s appearance, with one writing, “This makes her look washed out.” Another asked, “Why is she turning into Jeff Bezos’ wife or am I tripping?”
Others also compared her appearance to Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón, writing, “I thought it was Karla Sofía Gascón.”
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
#18 Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson made a bold statement in a vibrant hot-pink satin gown.
The dress featured a plunging neckline, a twisted wrap-style bodice, and dramatic fabric cascading from one shoulder.
Its voluminous skirt and long train added plenty of drama, while a sparkling diamond necklace and short pixie hairstyle completed the look.
However, the striking color wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
One commenter complained, “The color of that dress hurts my eyes.” Another was even more blunt, asking, “Genuinely, what is wrong with her?”
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
#19 Odessa A’zion
A’zion made a statement in a dramatic black-and-orange ensemble featuring intricate patterns, a sheer lace-like overlay, and a long orange feathered detail cascading down one side.
She paired the heavily embellished look with voluminous brunette curls and an orange scarf tied around her neck, creating a bold, textured appearance.
However, the unconventional outfit sparked some unflattering comparisons online.
One commenter joked, “She looks like my college dorm room in the 70s.”
Another said, “Mugged by a Persian rug.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#20 Tinashe
Tinashe brought a mix of purple, lace, and tulle to the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.
Her gown featured a plunging mauve bodice with long sleeves, a sheer lace-covered midsection, and a voluminous lavender ballerina-style skirt.
The contrasting textures gave the outfit a playful, dramatic feel, while her slicked-back hair, curled fringe, silver heels, and understated jewelry completed the look.
However, some viewers felt the skirt distracted from the rest of the ensemble.
One commenter wrote, “The ballerina skirt ruins it. A two-tone look, with just the mauve and lace would’ve looked more stylish imo.”
Another offered a harsher take, saying she “looks like a class-clown.”
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#21 Chase Infiniti
Infiniti went for a bold, architectural look at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a black-and-white striped bodice, a dramatic peplum waist, and a sweeping pleated skirt.
She completed the outfit with a sleek updo and dark lipstick, keeping her beauty look simple while the gown took center stage.
However, the exaggerated silhouette did not win everyone over.
The peplum and sharply structured skirt gave the outfit a playful, almost origami-like shape, but some viewers may find the design too busy for the red carpet.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
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