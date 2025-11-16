30 Times Cosmopolitan Had The Worst Dating And Sex Advice, So Bad They Ended Up On This Group

In theory, dating should be the simplest thing in the world. Just be yourself, and when you least expect it, the person of your dreams will come strolling into your life! But as we all know, we often make it much more complicated than necessary, thanks in part to some of the terrible advice magazines publish on the topic…
We’ve taken a trip to the [Stuff] Cosmo Says subreddit and gathered some of the most ridiculous dating and relationship advice the world has ever seen down below. If you’re looking for the love of your life, we’d advise steering clear from any of these tips. But if you’re looking for a laugh and to see some pics that might make you lose faith in humanity, scroll on, pandas!
#1 That’s Called Gay
Image source: ErodedPlasma
#2 Creates Buzz In The Bedroom
Image source: lenaw792
#3 Well Cosmo, Which One Is It??
Image source: opheliaaaa888
#4 An Old Image Taken From A Women’s Magazine. Not Satire
Image source: shithandle
#5 Hypocrite 101
Image source: __Dawn__Amber__
#6 Halo Brows
Image source: Cosmopolitan
#7 Cosmo Has Amazing Flirting Advice
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Spoiler: It Did Not Work And Don’t Do This
Image source: bofstein
#9 So…people Really Get Paid To Write This S**t
Image source: abeatlesenthusiast
#10 Reader Poll About Women’s Preferences In The Size Of A Male Partner’s Faeces
Image source: Folamh3
#11 Guess I’m Gay Then
Image source: reddit.com
#12 I Cant
Image source: kkwibird
#13 With Tips Like These, We Can All Be “Hot Girls” In No Time
Image source: opheliaaaa888
#14 8 Reasons Why Cheating Isn’t Actually That Bad
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Who Knew Hummus Could Be So Sexy? (Courtesy Of Buzzfeed)
Image source: JudyJudgeJudy
#16 When You Need To Macgyver Some Mints, Cosmo’s Got You Covered
Image source: fryfrey
#17 I Don’t Know, That Sounds A Bit Too Harrowing For Me
Image source: bofstein
#18 Yeah, This Makes Way More Sense Than Just Picking The One You Like More
Image source: yip_yip_appa
#19 No Thank You
Image source: hxrrictalgxr
#20 Jeffrey Epstein As Cosmo’s Bachelor Of The Month
Image source: dwendlanal9877
#21 Cosmo Today vs. 4 Years Ago
Image source: Witherino
#22 Which Is The Best One? Hard To Pick
Image source: LittleRice
#23 Well This Isn’t Creepy
Image source: Birdynumnums1
#24 Way To Go, Reddit. You Made It A “Thing”
Image source: MerrisAwesome
#25 Haha What
Image source: EpicDerpwin
#26 14 Things The Average Woman Thinks While Giving A Blowjob (From Cosmopolitan.com)
Image source: _ultraviolence
#27 Courtesy Of Twitter🤡
Image source: tilmydaysrdone
#28 Oh So You Think He’s Cheating? Good Lets Steal His Stuff, ‘Lose’ His Car, Crush His Balls And Ruin His Professional Image Xd Lolololol
Image source: reddit.com
#29 I Don’t Think Cosmo Gets Humour Or What A Flirty Text Is
Image source: reddit.com
#30 I Can Finally Decode My Man
Image source: ellogovernorYES
