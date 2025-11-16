30 Times Cosmopolitan Had The Worst Dating And Sex Advice, So Bad They Ended Up On This Group

In theory, dating should be the simplest thing in the world. Just be yourself, and when you least expect it, the person of your dreams will come strolling into your life! But as we all know, we often make it much more complicated than necessary, thanks in part to some of the terrible advice magazines publish on the topic…

We’ve taken a trip to the [Stuff] Cosmo Says subreddit and gathered some of the most ridiculous dating and relationship advice the world has ever seen down below. If you’re looking for the love of your life, we’d advise steering clear from any of these tips. But if you’re looking for a laugh and to see some pics that might make you lose faith in humanity, scroll on, pandas!

#1 That’s Called Gay

Image source: ErodedPlasma

#2 Creates Buzz In The Bedroom

Image source: lenaw792

#3 Well Cosmo, Which One Is It??

Image source: opheliaaaa888

#4 An Old Image Taken From A Women’s Magazine. Not Satire

Image source: shithandle

#5 Hypocrite 101

Image source: __Dawn__Amber__

#6 Halo Brows

Image source: Cosmopolitan

#7 Cosmo Has Amazing Flirting Advice

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Spoiler: It Did Not Work And Don’t Do This

Image source: bofstein

#9 So…people Really Get Paid To Write This S**t

Image source: abeatlesenthusiast

#10 Reader Poll About Women’s Preferences In The Size Of A Male Partner’s Faeces

Image source: Folamh3

#11 Guess I’m Gay Then

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Cant

Image source: kkwibird

#13 With Tips Like These, We Can All Be “Hot Girls” In No Time

Image source: opheliaaaa888

#14 8 Reasons Why Cheating Isn’t Actually That Bad

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Who Knew Hummus Could Be So Sexy? (Courtesy Of Buzzfeed)

Image source: JudyJudgeJudy

#16 When You Need To Macgyver Some Mints, Cosmo’s Got You Covered

Image source: fryfrey

#17 I Don’t Know, That Sounds A Bit Too Harrowing For Me

Image source: bofstein

#18 Yeah, This Makes Way More Sense Than Just Picking The One You Like More

Image source: yip_yip_appa

#19 No Thank You

Image source: hxrrictalgxr

#20 Jeffrey Epstein As Cosmo’s Bachelor Of The Month

Image source: dwendlanal9877

#21 Cosmo Today vs. 4 Years Ago

Image source: Witherino

#22 Which Is The Best One? Hard To Pick

Image source: LittleRice

#23 Well This Isn’t Creepy

Image source: Birdynumnums1

#24 Way To Go, Reddit. You Made It A “Thing”

Image source: MerrisAwesome

#25 Haha What

Image source: EpicDerpwin

#26 14 Things The Average Woman Thinks While Giving A Blowjob (From Cosmopolitan.com)

Image source: _ultraviolence

#27 Courtesy Of Twitter🤡

Image source: tilmydaysrdone

#28 Oh So You Think He’s Cheating? Good Lets Steal His Stuff, ‘Lose’ His Car, Crush His Balls And Ruin His Professional Image Xd Lolololol

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I Don’t Think Cosmo Gets Humour Or What A Flirty Text Is

Image source: reddit.com

#30 I Can Finally Decode My Man

Image source: ellogovernorYES

