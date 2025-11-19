40 Times Hollywood Miscast So Badly, They Almost Tanked The Movie

Good actors don’t just stumble into roles that are perfect for them. It’s a very complex process that involves lots of auditions as casting directors look for the best matches between story characters and actors, both veteran and amateur alike.
However, everybody makes mistakes from time to time. Things don’t always work out the way everyone hoped they would. Today, we’re featuring some examples of the biggest mismatches in Hollywood, as shared by self-proclaimed ‘film snobs’ in one online thread. Scroll down for their opinions about possibly the ‘worst’ casting choices ever.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the challenges that casting directors face, so we got in touch with entertainment expert Mike Sington, Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider. He was kind enough to shine a light on the topic for us. You’ll find our full interview with him as you read on!
#1
Steven Seagal as… anything, I think.
Image source: Eh-Eh-Ronn, Warner Bros
#2
John Wayne as ghengis khan.
Image source: ACam574, RKO Pictures
#3
Tom Cruise playing the 6’5″ mountain of muscle Jack Reacher. Lost my s*it over that decision.
Image source: GunnerGitcha, Paramount Pictures
#4
Emma Stone as a half native-Hawaiian, half Japanese woman in “Aloha”.
No I’m not kidding, they actually did that.
Image source: dominatrixyummy, 20th Century Studios
#5
I’m not a film snob but Jared Leto as the joker stands out as a WTF? Choice.
Image source: AlfaBetaZulu, Warner Bros
#6
Amber Heard in Aquaman. Or in anything, actually. Except the televised court cases she gave a stupendous performance there.
Image source: Flicksterea, Warner Bros
#7
Denise Richards trying to play a nuclear physicist in The World Is Not Enough. She’s pretty, but she’s about as convincing of a nuclear physicist as a dog chewing on an atom shaped chew toy.
Image source: darth_hotdog, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#8
Any movie where Mark Wahlberg needs to appear intelligent. It can’t be done without him constantly verbally reminding the audience how smart he is. Even then it doesn’t work.
Image source: AndrewLBailey, Paramount Pictures
#9
Beyoncé as Nala in the 2019 Lion King. She was literally cast for the star power associated with her name and nothing else. Granted that’s true for 100% of the cast, but at least some of them had a good moment or two. Beyoncé though? Nothing. She was awful in every single scene she was in.
Image source: ChronoAlone, Walt Disney Studios
#10
Wilson for the part of Wilson in the movie Cast Away. Spalding was a far better choice.
Image source: gamernes, 20th Century Studios
#11
Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves is a famous one, he didn’t do a British accent, so he’s like an american robin hood for no reason.
Image source: darth_hotdog, Warner Bros
#12
Kristen Stewart in Snow White and the Huntsman.
depressedCucumbers:
I just watched this movie like last week; her every emotion looked the same. The thing is, I like Kristen in the new Charlie’s Angels (2019). I guess she just needs to find the right roles.
Poppybiscuit:
After I saw some of her darker, edgier, more indie roles, I realized she’s amazing when she’s given room to be subtle. Her energy is very reserved but it’s powerful. Personal Shopper (2016) is a strange movie that’s one of my recent favorites for example — highly recommend it.
Image source: MaddenRob, Universal Pictures
#13
I waited almost thirty years for a “Morbius, The Living Vampire” film …then they cast Leto. F**k. 😮💨😑🤮.
Image source: UCanArtifUWant2, Sony Pictures
#14
George Clooney as Batman just because he was George Clooney. Worst batman imo in Batman and Robin.
Image source: Dependent_Ad982, Warner Bros
#15
Maria Bello in The Mummy 3, replacing Rachel Weisz. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to use Maria Bello.
Electrical-Turnip468:
The ‘joke’ about not being the same woman made me cringe. Should have waited for Rachel Weisz or yes, had Evelyn dead or just really busy with a library somewhere so it was a guy’s trip. I watched the movie at the cinema and haven’t been able to rewatch it.
Image source: anon, Universal Pictures
#16
Antonio Banderas as Armand in Interview With the Vampire. The character he played was supposed to be an immortal Slavic teenager. I grew up reading those books and when I was finally old enough to watch the movie, I was so, so disappointed.
Image source: outerheavenly, Warner Bros
#17
Jessie Eisenberg as Lex Luther
They cast the wrong berg , should have been Heisenberg
Edit: drinking and posting late is a recipe for bad grammar and spelling.
Image source: kenthels, Warner Bros
#18
Cameron Diaz in Gangs of New York. She’s not bad, but can’t match Dicaprio and Daniel Day Lewis.
faislamour:
Honestly, Daniel Day Lewis was on another level in that movie. I remember watching it as a kid, and even then, I felt like I was watching Leo, Cameron Diaz, and a dude that time travelled from the turn of the century. Leo and Diaz basically play themselves while Daniel Day Lewis disappears in his role.
Image source: alienanimal, Miramax
#19
Robert DeNiro as the young Frank Sheehan in The Irishman. There isn’t enough makeup and CGI in the world to make that work.
Miserable_Reach9648:
Yeah, that was so dumb. No amount of CGI could make De Niro walk and act like a young guy. The whole ‘de-aging’ gimmick I think works for maybe a flashback scene or a cameo, but shooting a whole movie with it robs a younger actor of a role that they probably could have pulled off way better.
Image source: Spindlebrook, Netflix
#20
Not a film snob, but to this day I cannot stand the casting choice of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the fantastic beast series. I f*****g love Depp, and think he got the s**t stick with the scandal stuff, but Grindelwald was SCANDINAVIAN for Pete’s sake, no amount of makeup was going to make Depp look like that. They should have had Mads Mickelson the entire time, or even a different Scandi actor.
Image source: nerd1995, Warner Bros
#21
Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. His attempt at a British accent is hilarious.
Image source: brewshakes, Columbia Pictures
#22
Russell Crowe as Inspector Javert in Les Miserables. He just can’t sing nearly as well as the other cast members. Especially for a movie that is a musical.
Image source: Fogel87767, Universal Pictures
#23
Nic Cage was considered for Aragorn. This proves that, no matter how bad it gets, we are not in the darkest timeline.
Image source: Tim3-Rainbow, Summit Entertainment
#24
The cast for the last airbender. The acting alone was enough to make it the worst movie of that year. I mean I’ve seen better acting in liberty mutual commercials.
Image source: WinterWizard9497, Paramount Pictures
#25
Who the @#&$ cast Topher grace as venom. Seriously the kid’s from the 70s show. He’s not scary at all. Especially when hes screaming in agony I’m just thinking to myself… this is bad.
Image source: glokazun, Sony Pictures
#26
Mark Wahlberg in The Happening. I’m not sure any casting choice could have made that movie not suck, but I couldn’t believe for even a second that Wahlberg was just a dorky science teacher trying to survive.
Image source: crnelson10, 20th Century Studios
#27
Not the worst casting, but it’s if we’re talking major star miscast, I’d say Tom Hanks in Da Vinci Code.
The book, IIRC, described the character as a handsome hot professor. I pictured more someone like Jon Hamm or Clooney back in the days.
Image source: AllDressedKetchup, Sony Pictures
#28
Ezra Miller as The Flash.
Image source: Ricardo_998, Warner Bros
#29
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Far and Away like for f**k sake you couldn’t find at least two actors from either the Republic or Northern Ireland?
Image source: fatbongo, Universal Pictures
#30
A bit hot off the press so I’m not sure it really counts: Chris Pratt as Mario.
I will never not be mad about this. It may not be a popular opinion but Pratt is _not_ a talented actor and basically just acts as himself in every role. He may as well be some random, conventionally attractive dude they pulled off the street to act like themselves or speak into a microphone.
Image source: Allfunandgaymes, Walt Disney Studios
#31
Valerian with Cara Delevingne. She had no feelings and zero chemistry with the other main character Dane Dehaan. Who I’ve also never seen in another movie. Worst casting ever.
CrayonPFish:
I’m still f**king mad about the casting choices in this movie except for Ethan Hawke. They needed actors who look about 20 years older who know how to deliver dialogue. They didn’t look old enough to get a driver’s license, let alone a pilot’s license.
Image source: mimipie06, EuropaCorp
#32
James Corden in Cats.
Image source: karma3000, Universal Pictures
#33
Scarlett Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost In The Shell was the worst possible choice.
Image source: anon, Paramount Pictures
#34
Jared Leto as Paulo Gucci in the film Gucci. He was horrendous and made the character into a real life Mario character with the s***tiest attempt of an Italian accent that I’ve ever heard in my life.
Image source: SneakyKillz, Universal Pictures
#35
Laverne Cox as Frank N Furter. What the actual f’s were they thinking remaking a cult classic into glittery hot garbage??
Image source: SheBopPNW, Apple TV
#36
Gonna say that whoever made the film adaptation of Phantom of the Opera should have hired a Phantom with singing experience. Gerard Butler cannot sing and feels woefully out of place.
In a similar vein, Russel Crowe as Javert in Les Mis. Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia 1 & 2.
Hollywood, get actors who can sing.
Image source: rp_361, Warner Bros
#37
My personal choice would be Emilia Clarke as Sarah Conner in Terminator: Genisys. Capable, lovable actress that in no way embodies the bada*s that is Sarah Connor.
Image source: CSpectre89, Paramount Pictures
#38
Vince Vaughn as Norman Bates
Edit: Because a lot of people didn’t know about this film, it’s a shot for shot remake of the original Psycho, directed by Gus Van Sant: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0155975/.
Image source: miaara, Universal Pictures
#39
Mark Wahlberg in the Cary Grant role in the remake of Charade (The Truth About Charlie).
The whole thing was a train wreck, and a disgrace to everyone involved save maybe Thandie Newton.
But none of it was worse than Markie Mark in the male lead.
EDIT: to save my “Film Snob” card from revocation – I have been reminded it is (as of the past year) to be spelled *Thandiwe* Newton. I’m not enough of a Platinum-level snob to even guess how that’s pronounced.
EDIT 2: For the disbelievers:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0270707/
EDIT 3: Thank you kind stranger for the award.
Image source: Username_Chx_Out, Universal Pictures
#40
Justin Chatwin as Goku.
Image source: Sirikoala, 20th Century Studios
