Someone Asked “Who Is The Worst Comedian To Ever Make It Big?” And Got These 22 Replies

In today’s world, there are many ways to get entertained, especially when it comes to content consumption. Books, video essays, TV shows, movies, comedy specials – there’s something for everyone’s taste. Even within a certain type of content, there are so many choices that everyone can find what they like best.
Let’s take comedy as an example – there are so many comedy specials nowadays it’s nearly impossible to count them. So, a conclusion suggests itself – there are many famous comedians out there. Yet, some people would argue that some of them did not deserve to be so popular, and those opinions are what today’s list is made of. So, let’s jump in and see what comedians are lowkey hated by at least some of the netizens, shall we?
#1
The 2 people I don’t see being commented are James Corden and Jimmy Fallon.
Some of the other people listed here might also be horrible people but Corden and Fallon are just outright horrible comedians for being supremely unfunny.
Image source: Ngoscope, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#2
Rosanne Barr. She was never funny…just bitter and loud.
Image source: witch51, Tom MacDonald
#3
Unpopular opinion but Kevin Hart. Dude is annoying to me.
Image source: DudeManThing15876, Peacock
#4
Honestly? Joe Rogan. Dude has never been a good comedian.
His biggest ‘comedy’ moment was calling out a joke thief in Carlos Mencia.
Universally, every one of Joe’s specials has been largely unfunny.
Image source: justinkimball, PowerfulJRE
#5
Rob Schneider is not a funny man.
Image source: mdthornb1
#6
Ellen DeGeneres.
Image source: DhildoGahggins, TheEllenShow
#7
Surprised nobody said Andy Dick yet.
Image source: outerproduct, Laugh Trax 173K subscribers
#8
I think Jerry Seinfeld’s standup prowess is vastly overblown due to the success of Seinfeld the sitcom. He’s a decent observational comic, but people treat him like he’s a comedy god because he was funny on TV.
He’s also not that good at writing scripted comedies. If Unfrosted and Bee movie taught us anything, it’s that Jerry desperately needs Larry David to make him funny.
Image source: PobBrobert, Netflix Is A Joke
#9
A lot of people really dislike Amy Schumer.
Image source: ZarieRose, Comedy Central Stand-Up
#10
Real lack of Andrew Dice Clay here…
Image source: PlatypusEgo, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#11
Pauly Shore – he’s lucky his mother owned a comedy club.
Image source: McLovin-06_03_81, Pauly Shore
#12
Why do they keep trying to make George Lopez happen?
Image source: JoeMomma755, Peacock
#13
It used to be Carlos Mencia.
It still is…but it used to be, too.
Image source: YouDaManInDaHole, GRANDE
#14
I’ve never understood Jay Leno’s appeal. At all.
Image source: farang, Top Gear
#15
Matt Rife is getting too popular for what amounts to less than what I say to my friends in party chat.
Image source: Inevitable-Ad-8447, Matt Rife
#16
Kenny Banya. I mean what’s up with his fixation on Ovaltine?
Image source: Reasonable-Leg-317, netflix
#17
You know, Dana Cook did an AMA here years ago and i asked him about how he felt about it becoming trendy to hate Dane Cook. I used the analogy of Nickleback…he had no idea what I was talking about, or at least played it off as such.
Image source: Old_Router, Dane Cook
#18
I agree Amy Schumer isn’t funny but if Whitney Cummings looked like Amy Schumer we’d all agree she was worse than Amy.
Image source: Ill_Speaker8851, Whitney Cummings
#19
Bert Kreischer. 50 year old man running around with no shirt on desperately trying to hang on to his frat boy image despite college ending 25 years ago. That and he basically has one joke.
He’s the equivalent of the dude who graduated high school three years ago but still shows up to hang out in the parking lot at 2:20.
Image source: menolikepoopybad, Comedy Central
#20
For me, Chris D’elia.
Image source: Hello-Im-Trash, Chris D’Elia
#21
Brendan Schaub.
Image source: KhabibTime, Speaking for Funny
#22
Jeff Dunham. Brilliant ventriloquist, terrible comedian.
Image source: Electronic-Hope-1, Jeff Dunham
