101 Fascinating Photos Demonstrating Just How Much Objects Can Change Over Time

If you want to get your money’s worth for an object you’ve purchased, you have to actually use it. You can’t hide it in a cupboard or pull it out only once a year when Grandma comes to visit. And yes, using things regularly will result in some wear and tear, but it can actually be pretty amazing to see just how much objects transform throughout years of usage.
To celebrate items that have definitely served their purpose, Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos from around the internet of worn-down objects. From articles of clothing to floor tiles, we hope you enjoy seeing the drastic transformations that these items have undergone. And be sure to upvote the ones that you find most impressive!
#1 Slightly Worn Peace Dollar
Image source: tilleytop
#2 How Many Footsteps Would It Take To Wear Stone Steps Down To This Point?
Image source: JoshC25
#3 Before And After Powerwashing. New York Used To Be A Much Dirtier City Back When The Northeast Ran On Coal Plants
Image source: Teddie1056
Have you ever purchased something that you were so excited to buy that you never used it? Maybe you have a box of unworn sneakers sitting in your closet, an unopened record by your favorite band, or a gorgeous mug that you’re terrified to taint with coffee. But life is short; we only get around 90 years (and that’s if we’re lucky!), so we shouldn’t be scared of using the items that we have.
Now, if you’re a huge collector and you’re trying to resell those items in mint condition in the future, fair enough. But are you really sure that you’ll be able to increase their value? Supposedly, collectibles made from sterling silver, vintage books, oil paintings, vinyl records, wristwatches, and silver coins will become more valuable over the years. But even those items aren’t guaranteed to skyrocket in value. If the past decade has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict the future.
#4 Door Knobs Exposed To Normal Air vs. Sea Wind
Image source: andre_lac
#5 Said Goodbye To My Best Friend After 13 Years. This Is Is Vaccination Tag All Worn Down After A Lifetime Of Tinking Against His Water Bowl. Rip Little Man
Image source: DRAWKWARD79
#6 Fax Machine/Scanner Used So Heavily, The Paper Has Cut The Plastic Over Time
Image source: Farge43
Society in general has an irrational fear of aging. Women are constantly told to get cosmetic treatments, injectables, and surgeries to make their faces look younger. And celebrities are often shamed for appearing “old.” But it’s completely unfair for us to expect anyone or anything to exist without showing any visible signs of aging.
Just like a human will develop scars, freckles, wrinkles, and sun spots from living a full life, the objects that you use every single day will start to visibly transform over time too. It can be disappointing to see your favorite jeans from 20 years ago start to tear and fade. But you have to look on the bright side: you’ve experienced so many beautiful memories in those pants. And they can tell countless stories! That’s something that a brand new pair simply can’t do.
#7 My Hats, Past Present And Future
Image source: TheSethsquatch
#8 Diamond Steel Plate Worn Smooth By Shoes At Amusement Park
Image source: djd004
#9 New £500 Bundle Of £5 Notes Compared To Used Ones
Image source: oppandadardar
Another beautiful aspect of seeing objects transform over time through plenty of usage is the fact that they’re not being thrown away unnecessarily. Capitalism has convinced many people that they need to replace their items as soon as a newer, shinier thing comes along. But that’s a lie we’ve been told to keep companies earning profits. The truth is that items should be cherished and used until they no longer work. Once they’ve fully served their purpose, they can be recycled, repurposed, or eventually thrown away.
#10 Dad Ordered A Vintage, Unused Version Of The Same Shaving Brush He’s Been Using For The Past 30 Years. Here’s The Difference Between The Old And New One
Image source: BrownBrilliance
#11 My Radio Button Has Worn Out To Be A Victorian Portrait
Image source: kelnjam
#12 Guiding Tracks For Blind People On This Crosswalk Got Distorted Due To Cars Acceleration Forces Combined With Viscose Asphalt Over Time
Image source: ravenQ
The problem with this throwaway culture that we have today is that it’s detrimental to the planet. Earth.org warns that fast fashion produces 92 million tons of waste each year. Meanwhile, 39,000 coffee pods are produced around the globe every minute, and 29,000 of these will end up in a landfill. Even paper towels are destructive, as they contribute to deforestation while being created, and they often take months or years to decompose in landfills.
#13 This Plaque In Prague Has Been Rubbed To A Shiny Gold Because, For Centuries, Passersby Have Touched The Dog For Good Luck And To Reassure Him That He’s A Very Good Boy
Image source: MobileAerie9918
#14 Pigment Stripped From Leaf Because It Spent So Much Time In A Pool
Image source: fatso_2000
#15 My Girlfriend’s Cat Paces Using The Same Steps Each Day
Image source: ShooterMcgavin41
While social media makes it seem like it’s cool to flex about all of the newest gadgets that you have online, we believe that it’s actually much more impressive to hold onto items for years, or even decades. Anyone can walk into a shop and buy a new coffee table. But it takes a special kind of person to take care of their table and cherish it for 50 years. If a leg breaks off, you can repair it, rather than buy a new one. If the paint job wears down, you can repaint it!
#16 The Wire Has Worn Into This Rock After Years Of Hikers Walking Over It
Image source: c4talystza
#17 This Wall Broke Exposing Years Of Layers Of Paint
Image source: Cummiekazi
#18 All The Letters On My GF’s Lotion Bottle Started Falling Off
Image source: [deleted]
If you’re feeling inspired by this list, and you want to ensure that your own items last a lifetime, Money.com has some advice. First, when it comes to clothing and textiles, you need to learn some laundry skills. Preserving your clothing really comes down to washing and drying it properly. You might even need to get special items dry-cleaned. But it’ll be worth it when you can brag about wearing the same jacket for decades!
#19 My Grandma’s Carpet After Moving Her Bed For The First Time In 60 Years
Image source: HCSharpe
#20 Staples From Posters After Four Decades
Image source: ReefyView
#21 My Old Next To My New Clogs
Image source: Hier_Is_Sven
Another important aspect in making your items last is knowing how to repair them. Whether it’s patching up a hole, sewing a button back on, or removing a stain, most things can easily be fixed with a little tender love and care. If you invest in a small sewing kit, you can save yourself hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in the long run. And if the job is too complicated for you, you can always take the item to a professional before going out to buy something new.
#22 My Mother’s Clipboard From Doing The Newspapers Crossword Puzzles For 30 Years
Image source: pairofcrocs
#23 This Bank Floor
Image source: SecondManOnTheMoon
#24 A Non-Smoker’s Remote vs. A Smoker’s Remote
Image source: anon
Are you enjoying these fascinating photos of items that have lived long, eventful lives, pandas? Keep upvoting the things that you imagine have plenty of stories to tell, and let us know in the comments below what objects you’ve been holding onto the longest. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar photos, look no further than right here!
#25 The Life Cycle Of A Coin!
Image source: ALEC_WATTO
#26 When My Brother Was Born In 1985, My Mother Purchased Two Identical Teddy Bears. The One On The Left Has Been My Brother’s For 30 Years, The One On The Right Has Been Kept In Storage For My Brother’s First Child Who Was Born Today
Image source: UsernameIWontRegret
#27 The Wear Marks On This Tetherball Pole
Image source: Mason_GR
#28 Grandpa Cut His Wedding Band Off After 55 Years Of Not Being Able To Remove It
Image source: [deleted]
#29 M&ms Have Been Sitting There For Over 10 Years
Image source: UnciasDream
#30 12 Years Of My Dog Using Her Paw To Open The Door
Image source: ILikeToSayHi
#31 Restrooms With Different Wear On Doors
Image source: more_butts_on_bikes
#32 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Suns Path In The Grass
Image source: ExtraGooseGrease
#33 This Key After 10 Years Of Entering Orders At My Grandmothers Shop
Image source: [deleted]
#34 My Brother And I Each Received Identical Teddy Bears When We Were Born. I Lived Mine Just A Bit More
Image source: Bedheadredhead30
#35 Dogs Paw Has Worn The Paint Away
Image source: Mick_Stup
#36 Moving Around Dumbells With My Foot Wore My Shoes Into Showing My Foots Skeletal Pattern
Image source: [deleted]
#37 The Cover Of George Orwell’s, “1984,” Becomes Less Censored With Wear
Image source: L-boyontheting
#38 The Flooring In The Waiting Area At This Pizzeria Is So Worn You Can See The Old Floor
Image source: TooFewTulips
#39 The Way The Sun Has Weathered This Sign So It Looks Like Its Heavy Metal Style
Image source: dave_wigwam
#40 Cobb’s Mat From Eager Tapping When He Hears The Car Pull Up
Image source: bubbafreddy
#41 My Sheaffer Reminder Ballpoint Pen. This Has Been In My Pocket Every Weekday For The Last 15 Years. It Used To Belong To My Grand-Father. I Know He Used It Because The Brass Was Already Starting To Wear Through When I Got It. They Still Make The Refills For It
Image source: [deleted]
#42 The Comparison Of Right Handed And Left Handed People At My High School
Image source: haze_rod
#43 My Dad Has Had The Same Wallet For So Long His Driver’s License Photo Is Imprinted On The Plastic
Image source: 3D_Sock
#44 My Mom Bought The Same Stuffed Animal For My Sister In Case She Lost It; After 16 Years, We Found All Four Of Them
Image source: mediumtiddiegothgf
#45 Fake Door At IKEA
Image source: Tricoe
#46 Store Doorbell
Image source: pix_
#47 St Peter’s Foot At The Vatican After Centuries Of Being Touched By Pilgrims
Image source: Contrariwise2
#48 New vs. Old $20 Bills In ATM Dispenser
Image source: delofan
#49 These Golf Balls At The Mini Golf Course I Work At Became Smooth After Spending A Lot Of Time In A Stream
Image source: The_Car_Fax
#50 My Husband’s Decade Old Computer Chair vs. New One The Same Model I Am Surprising Him With Tonight
Image source: cranberryleopard
#51 Brand New Loofah vs. The Same One Bought 5 Years Ago
Image source: [deleted]
#52 New Retainer vs. Old Retainer
Image source: Spzncer
#53 Log Book Used Daily For Two Years vs. Brand New Book
Image source: dutchywins
#54 I Bought The Same Shoes To Replace My Old Ones
Image source: Licecap
#55 My (New) Adidas Slides vs. My Dad’s 20 Year Old Ones. Design Unchanged
Image source: kicklouis
#56 My Husband Bought Me A New UNO Deck To Replace My 20 Year Old Deck
Image source: Eka414
#57 3 Days Of Studio Work, Barely Hanging On
Image source: kgofcourse
#58 New Yoda vs. 2 Years Old Yoda
Image source: ceilingfanfriend
#59 Rip After 10 Yr
Image source: ChkEngineTech
#60 A Brand New Sketch Book Next To A Fully Used One (Same Type Of Sketch Book)
Image source: luvmell
#61 Brass Hammer (Again)
Image source: Iversonji
#62 My Old 54 Mm Skateboard Wheels Next To My New 54 Mm Skateboard Wheels
Image source: nick1341
#63 Basketball I Got 5 Years Ago vs. Basketball I Got Today
Image source: Global-Elite-Spartan
#64 My Bike Saddle After 5 Years Of Commuting (~30k Km) vs. A Brand New One
Image source: Milfisto
#65 Replaced My Mom’s Gardening Gloves For Mother’s Day This Year!
Image source: megodachi
#66 This Spot At A Dunkin Donuts Drive-Thru Where Everyone’s Tire Sits
Image source: Traditional-Sink9456
#67 My Old Ball Next To A New One. After 8 Years It Is Time For Well Earned Retirement!
Image source: _HipnotisanoPiIe
#68 For A Lot Of People, He Is A Good Boi
Image source: Scatola
#69 Years Of Service
Image source: Stt022
#70 My Teeth Worn Down After Years Of Holding Sewing Needles In My Teeth
Image source: fanman5000
#71 Burn-In On An Oled TV That Played Cnn All Day For 2 Years
Image source: [deleted]
#72 Mouse Still Works, The Owner Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Was Snapping This Picture
Image source: jamin101wolf
#73 Was Told To Post This Here. The Local Place I Play Ping Pong At. They Haven’t Changed The Tables In 20 Yrs
Image source: Dardan311
#74 Drywall Beneath The Card Reader
Image source: xtremepado
#75 My Wallet After 15 Months Without A Headphone Jack
Image source: Goaliescottie
#76 The Men’s Bathroom Door vs. The Women’s At My Engineering University
Image source: parth096
#77 Queen’s Guards Boots After A Year Of Public Duties At Buckingham Palace, St James’ Palace, Tower Of London, Windsor Castle & Other Occasions
Image source: William_UK
#78 My Dad Bought These Wallets 25yr Ago And Just Switched To The Second For Xmas
Image source: hikercarl
#79 This Rock Eroded By The Waves
Image source: mixitymax
#80 Before And After 41 Years Of Sharpening (Found At Knife Store In Kyoto)
Image source: theyllfindmeiknowit
#81 Barbershop Floor Worn Away After Decades Of Barbering
Image source: mantic59
#82 Transparent Phone Case, New vs. 1 Year Of Use
Image source: FEED_ME_YOUR_EYES
#83 14 Years Of Scratches
Image source: ELmapper
#84 The Metal Wore Out In The Only Chair The Barber Uses Everyday
Image source: conechester
#85 Stairs Built In 1829 vs. 2005
Image source: [deleted]
#86 The Crocs I’ve Been Wearing As My Everyday Shoes For 6 Years vs. A Brand New Pair
Image source: procrastinatador
#87 Littlefoot Bought 34 Years Ago For My Daughter And Bought Again Last Year From Vintage Shop For Granddaughter
Image source: chrisfpdx
#88 I’ve Made A Lot Of Mistakes In My Life
Image source: ItWasAllASapna
#89 Arbys Broom
Image source: Pastel_Princess_2466
#90 Table Hockey Puck After About Four And A Half Years Of Playing. New One On The Left For Comparison
Image source: fjontos
#91 A Key After 12 Years Of Use vs. The Spare
Image source: BasicBitchOnlyAGuy
#92 X-Mas Of 2019 I Got Two Pillows And Used 1 Of Them Every Night For A Year
Image source: mayday987
#93 My Kids Decided To Use Their Spare Ice Hockey Stick On The Street. Just Found Out Today…
Image source: PwrPlay27
#94 The Sleeve For My Moms Work ID Before Today She Said She Hadn’t Taken It Out In 10+ Years
Image source: WillAGeek
#95 The Right Side Of A Restaurant Table Where People Put Their Utensils
Image source: Cheap-Cheesecake810
#96 My Grandmothers Lifetime Pass Of To All National Parks In The USA. About 23 Years Old Unlaminated In Her Purse With Her Cards
Image source: gabrieltwin
#97 30+ Years Of Wear On The Rivet/Pin In My Nail-Clipper, Compared To The Replacement
Image source: weaselmink
#98 The Ridgeway (UK) Is A Pre-Roman Trading Route Still Walked Today
Image source: ModeHopper
#99 If You Tell The Dog To “Go Get Your Gator” She’ll Bring Back Any One Of These
Image source: potatosteph
#100 Safety Inspection Uncovered This At Work
Image source: Tito_Grande
#101 4h Drawing Pencil In It’s Final Days
Image source: Billie_Howcroft
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