“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

by

In 2026, the FIFA World Cup (which is held every four years) is being played in 16 North American cities: two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States. It’s the biggest tournament of the most popular sport on Earth, so millions of fans traveled across the globe to support their national teams on the main stage.

And while they came first and foremost for the soccer, many also discovered a very different side of the primary host, the US, than they had expected. Some experiences surprised people so much that they even took to social media to share their reactions. So we decided to compile the culture shocks they encountered to show the country through the eyes of its foreign visitors.

#1

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: elsathora

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

#2

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: LibertarianG0th

#3

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: SkylarSkye3

#4

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#5

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: cule_1125

#6

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: FreddyLA7

#7

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: fiago7

#8

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: SkylarSkye3

#9

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#10

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#11

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: elsathora

#12

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: FreddyLA7

#13

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: Risaaako__10

#14

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: Kohalon

#15

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#16

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: swazzz1

#17

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#18

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: LUFC1992_v2

#19

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#20

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: boy_imamura

#21

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: gotu_1998

#22

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#23

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: FreddyLA7

#24

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: FreddyLA7

#25

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: FreddyLA7

#26

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: cowpool20

#27

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: elsathora

#28

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: FreddyLA7

#29

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: elsathora

#30

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: BRFCJohn

#31

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: gekiyasu_beer

#32

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#33

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: CrazyGround4501

#34

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: yjtravellife

#35

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: thetheteatea

#36

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: elsathora

#37

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: CalebGoatQB1

#38

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: HMFC_1874_

#39

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#40

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: BFordLancer

#41

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#42

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: LeahRay44

#43

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: Chragic_

#44

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: elsathora

#45

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: foot0731

#46

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: Katherine201805

#47

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: mitsutakak

#48

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: harukun_ALB

#49

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: pon_wcup2026

#50

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#51

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#52

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#53

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#54

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#55

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: oliverhenry

#56

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: Sassafrass_84

#57

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: shaunvlog_

#58

“America, What Are You Doing To Me?” 58 Soccer Fans Share Their Biggest Culture Shocks In The USA

Image source: kohara_oliveira

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
William Mortensen – America’s Greatest Visionary Photographic Artist Turns 125!
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
How To Be A Dog (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Challenge The Idea Of Identity
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How Garage Rehab has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2019
Sadie Sandler: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
Escaping Reality With Princess Cheeto
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025