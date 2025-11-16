World Cup Fans Are Sneaking Rainbow Flags Into The Qatar World Cup

by

“FIFA prohibited the rainbow-colored armbands, law enforcement is confiscating flags, and hats and detaining those trying to celebrate football and diversity.

Corner Magazine believes football is for everyone and we’ll always stand for human rights. That’s why the campaign “Pride Nation” was born. We are trying to avoid those peaceful demonstrations of love ending up in violence or even imprisonment,” explains Fernando Martinho, founder, and editor at Corner Magazine.

The first World Cup in the Middle East has been marked by huge controversy regarding LGBT+ rights and demonstrations

With law enforcement confiscating flags, hats, etc, and detaining people who are simply wearing rainbow-colored attire. American journalist Grant Whal and ex-Welsh football captain Laura McAllister are amongst the few that, unfortunately, faced this sort of action and were at risk of imprisonment.

Given FIFA’s silent and weak positioning, Corner Magazine, with the help of LGBT+ supporters, decided to give fans the ability to carry their rainbows flags into stadiums and around the country with the help of Snapchat filter

The initiative, entitled “Pride Nation,” has enabled dozens to raise their flags inside stadiums, around fan fests, and across the country.

Snapchat filter uses augmented reality to transform every flag into a pride flag

The tool is available, for free, for anyone who wishes to show their pride without facing risks

People just need to search for the Pride Nation lens on Snapchat and use it accordingly, from wherever they are.

