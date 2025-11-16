50 New Interesting Discoveries Around The World, Shared On This Facebook Page With 471k Followers

The earth is full of wonders, whether you’re talking about historical or modern marvels, technical and architectural achievements, or breathtakingly beautiful geological and natural wonders.
Surprisingly enough, people rarely pay attention to the tiny yet intricate things around us, unless you’re talking about the world’s new seven wonders, that is.
The ‘World Beauties and Wonders’ Facebook group, created by a Turkey-based Anatolian Leo, has a collection of natural wonders compiled into one place, and today we are sharing some of the best images taken across the globe with you as well. If you’d love to see the previous post on Bored Panda too, then make sure to click here for part 1.
#1 Edith Steiner, A Jewish Woman Who Survived The Holocaust, And John Mackay, The Scottish Soldier That Saved Her. They Celebrated Their 71st Wedding Anniversary This Year
#2 The Great Eared Nightjar Is Pretty Much A Dragon Bird
#3 In 1960, David Latimer Planted A Tiny Garden Inside Of A Large Glass Bottle And Sealed It Shut
He opened the bottle 12 years later in 1972 to add some water and then sealed it for good. The self contained ecosystem has flourished for nearly 60 years.
For those who are wondering how this is even possible: the garden is a perfectly balanced and self-sufficient ecosystem. The bacteria in the compost eats the dead plants and breaks down the oxygen that is released by the plants, turning it into carbon dioxide, which is needed for photosynthesis. The bottle is essentially a microcosm of earth.
#4 This Is A Pencil Drawing By 16-Year-Old Artist Shania Mcdonagh!
#5 The Most Beautiful Corn On This Planet. It’s A Native American Variety Called ‘Glass Gem Corn’ And Yes It Really Does Grow Like That
#6 Unexpected Photo Bomb
#7 Took Me A Second To See It. Mother Nature Is Amazing
#8 A Wheat Field Next To A Lavender Field
#9 If You Are Having A Bad Day, Just Take A Second To Look At My Silly Crested Duck, Gertrude & She Will Put A Smile On Your Face! Yes, That Is Her Real Hair
#10 A Seascape In The Sky
#11 Incredible Photo Captures A Woodpecker Flying With A Weasel On Its Back
The remarkable shot was taken by Martin Le-May while he was walking with his wife through Hornchurch Country Park in Havering, London.
#12 Mongolian Archer Woman
#13 What An Amazing Photo! The Blue Bird, Beside The Sculpture Bird, Looking At San Francisco As Intently As If He Actually Heard It
#14 Upside-Down Fig Tree In Bacoli, Italy
“No one is quite sure how the tree ended up there or how it survived, but year after year it continues to grow downwards and bear figs.”
#15 Alley Of The Baobabs In Madagascar
#16 Where Poseidon Takes His Walks. Zakynthos, Greece
#17 Imagine Finding This On Your Front Porch In The Morning
#18 The Water In Both Tanks Is From The Same Time And Place. The Tank On The Right Has Oysters
#19 This Library Is 114 Years Old
#20 The Inside Of A Gypsy’s Caravan Carriage From The 1800s
#21 Brazil, Emerald Sand Dunes
The lagoons, which can reach a depth of 3 meters and a length of 90 meters, are re-formed every year. Rainfall between January and June fills the sand dunes with water, and sometimes lagoons can be connected to each other by small streams.
#22 The Western Australian Town Installed Nets On The Outlet Of Drainage Pipes, Preventing Solid Waste And Gross Pollutants From Leaving The Sewers
#23 Rare Giant Amethyst Geode From Uruguay
#24 The Skeleton Of A Puffer Fish. When You Think Nature Cannot Amaze You Anymore
#25 When You Accidentally Find Your Doppelganger On A Painting Made Over 100 Years Ago
#26 It Was Found In Southeast Asia And Is A Flying Lizard
#27 Architecturally Unbelievable. Sumela Monastery In Trabzon Province In The Black Sea Region Of Turkey
#28 300 Year Old Oak Trees, Oak Alley Plantation, Louisiana
#29 A Parachutist Jumps With More Than 100 Million Seeds In The Amazon
The paratrooper, Luigi Cani, brought 100 million seeds to a remote deforested area of the Amazon region.
They were transported in a biodegradable wooden box of more than 1m³ and 300 kg. Luigi dived at 300 km/h. He also held the world record for the shortest parachute jump on the planet in 2020.
The seeds collected for the project have a germination rate of over 95% and do not require any human intervention to germinate.
#30 This Variety Of Orchids (Dracula Simia) Is So Amazing Looks Like Baby Monkeys
#31 Ginormous Octopus!
#32 Indian Flying Fox And Baby Along Ride. Photography By Hemanth Kumar
#33 The Blue Dragon River In Portugal Seen From The International Space Station
#34 Ice Eggs, Thousands Of Balls Of Ice Cover Beach In Finland, Due To A Phenomenon That Occurs When Ice Are Rolled Over By Water And Wind
#35 A Grape Cluster Formed By Grape Clusters. This Cluster Is Called The Caleb Cluster
#36 Dolphin Baby In Mother’s Womb, How Amazing Is This
Captured using revolutionary four-dimensional imaging technology and anatomically accurate models, scientists have managed to shed light on the world of mammals inside the womb.
As diverse a bunch as they are – elephant, dog, dolphin and penguin are all shown united by their similar stages of development.
Scientists captured the images for a National Geographic Documentary called ‘Animals in the Womb’.
The images were also used on a Channel 4 documentary ‘Animals in the Womb’ which aired in 2009.
They were created by using a combination of ultrasound scans, computer graphics and small cameras -as well as some carefully created models- to document the animals’ development from conception to birth, and give an unparalleled glimpse into a world that few of us would ever expect to see.
#37 The Prague Astronomical Clock, (Prague Orloj), A Medieval Astronomical Clock Located In The Capital City Of Prague. First Installed In 1410, It Is The Third-Oldest Astronomical Clock In The World And The Oldest Clock Still Operating
#38 Earth’s Eye Lake, Croatia
#39 A Natural Beehive Filled With Honey Glowing In The Sunlight
#40 Devil’s Tower, Black Hills, Wyoming. Photo: Charles Ankrom
#41 Aboriginal Elder, Australia
#42 This Artist Spent Eight Years To Create This Tree-Chair Using Methods Of Gradual Redirection Of The Branches, Which Consists Of Shaping The Trees As They Grow According To Predetermined Designs
#43 Dragon Sculpture At The Town Hall In The Northern Part Of Marienplatz In Munich, Bavaria, Germany
#44 A 16th Century Italian Fireplace
#45 Tree Burning From The Inside After Being Struck By Lightning
#46 Largest Tree In The World
#47 Two Rivers Meet Without Mixing In Georgia
#48 An Enchanting Glass Work By René Jules Lalique “Suzanne” 1925
#49 Queensland, Australia – Sailfish Are Considered The Fastest Fish In The Sea, Reaching Top Speeds Of 70 Miles Per Hour (112km/H)
#50 From Middle House, Egypt (Clairo)
