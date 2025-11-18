Husband Tries To Figure Out Why His Wife Is Pressuring Him To Take On More Chores, Tragedy Ensues

Life is unpredictable. Sometimes one wrong step or meeting the wrong people can influence it drastically and, unfortunately, not always for the better. Also, the hardest part is when you think that you know a person better than anybody else, just to find out things that you never could have imagined.
This Reddit user shared his story online that consisted of quite a few updates, starting with his wife’s friendship with a woman who he was sure was a bad influence on her. Then everything went downhill into learning about her odd habits, cheating and a terrible outcome.
Sometimes one wrong person can change not only our loved one, but every single thing around them too
This man shares that his wife got into a friendship with a woman who is a bad influence, but he never said anything until she pressured him to do more household chores
The original poster (OP) starts his story by sharing that his wife is an angel but made friends with a woman who seems like a bad influence on her. He added that it didn’t affect him at first, until she suddenly started asking him to take on more household chores. He noted that she’s a stay-at-home mom and they already split chores and child care.
So after quite a few complaints from his wife that he doesn’t help at home, OP asked his boss to reduce his hours and took over everything at home. However, after a month of happiness at not needing to do anything, she started complaining about a lack of dates and wishes to get her nails done. Well, after explaining that he had to cut hours to take over the house chores followed suggestions to work more and ‘be a man.’
Community members backed up the man in this situation. “This sounds like you’re communicating and she’s not hearing it. Household labor needs to be divided fairly. It sounds like it was, except when you took over all of it,” one user wrote. “NTA but why are you with her? She seems to think you are just there to service her and do everything,” another questioned.
He noted that he found out his wife has been using substances, bringing them home and they had a huge conflict on the way to the rehab
A few days later, OP posted an update sharing that he found out his wife was using substances. Numerous things have happened: he told their boys about the entire issue and forced her to message her supplier to end their friendship, which caused her to cry and scream for the entire ride to the treatment facility. She continued yelling that he was a controlling monster and so on.
OP noted that he couldn’t keep it together anymore and screamed back at her that she’s disgusting. That he wanted to leave her as she brought substances into their home, around him, a former addict, and their sons. OP noted that he doesn’t know what to do, he plans on speaking to the lawyer as it seems impossible to have a healthy relationship anymore.
Redditors shared their support with the OP. “Have hope that rehab will help. Many people are at their absolute worst on the way to rehab. Hopefully that is the case for her and she will have massive apologies when she’s done,” one user shared. “Some people need to know the truth no matter how harsh it is,” another added.
After a while, he learned that his wife was cheating on him and he felt worse than ever before
Well, it looks like this took an unexpected turn. The OP posted an update sharing that his wife was cheating. He emphasized that his wife’s friend sent him videos with the caption: ‘in case you don’t realize you’re replaceable to her.’ OP vented about his feelings, stating he can’t handle it and even drank for the first time in the decade.
Redditors felt sorry for the man, especially those who have been following his story for a while now. “I have been following ur story for a while and i am terribly sorry brother , you tried ur best but some people just dont want to be helped and saved,” one user wrote. “I am so sorry, but this will pass and you and your boys WILL BE OK, believe me,” another emphasized.
To everyone’s surprise, months later, the man shared an update that his wife had OD’d at her friend’s place and passed away
Finally, after quite a few months, the OP made the last of his posts, sharing that his wife is dead. He said that they did therapy, she went back to rehab and was doing better and finally seemed happy. However, she had an OD’d and died at her friend’s house. He opened up about his feelings, sharing that he’s devastated.
In the end, OP pointed out to the community readers that if you have someone you love – cherish them. He emphasized that life is short and encouraged people to spend some time with their loved ones and let them know that you are here.
Redditors shared their honest support with the OP. “Man, I have never followed a Reddit account except yours. And I’ve never wished so strongly I could hug someone I’ve never met. I am so sorry,” one user shared. “Please, talk to a therapist or grief counselor to help you deal with all this. You did everything you could to help her, so please, don’t blame yourself,” another emphasized.
The man encouraged redditors to cherish their loved ones and be there for them
It’s obvious that dealing with the grief after losing your loved one is one of the hardest challenges that a person can face. Even if we know that loss is a normal part of life, shock and confusion can sometimes overpower us.
According to the American Psychological Association, if a person has social support and adopts healthy habits, most people may heal from loss on their own over time. Accepting a loss can take months or even a year.
Also, some people may experience prolonged sadness and find it difficult to go about their everyday lives. A psychologist or other qualified mental health practitioner with a grieving specialty may be of assistance to those experiencing severe or complex sorrow.
Now, probably most of us have found ourselves in the situation where we don’t know how to offer support to a grieving relative or a friend. We may be afraid to say something wrong and choose to say nothing which may make a person feel alone or isolated.
Better Health Channel listed suggestions on how you can help a person when their loved one passes away. Firstly, contact the grieving person as quickly as possible to offer your support. Additionally, if you can, go to the memorial or funeral service. They must understand that you value them enough to help them get through this trying time. And lastly: Ask them how they would like you to support them.
So, guys, this story had an unfortunate ending that shocked community members. Make sure to cherish your loved ones and remind them how much you love them.
