43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Whether it’s your colleague’s 10-year work anniversary or your newbie coworker celebrating his precious 1-year work anniversary, each is an important milestone, and you should definitely wish your workmates a happy work birthday.

Every work anniversary, you get to show your appreciation for the dedication of the people and their contribution to the organization’s success. And if you’re celebrating, it’s a perfect time to recount your work milestones and see how far you’ve come in your career.

Funny happy work anniversary memes are a clever way to bring on the cheer, reinforce the energy supplies, or lighten a disgruntled coworker. As silly as some may seem, they may boost the team’s productivity and foster a positive workplace culture.

If you’re still unsure which work anniversary meme to send out, we’ve rounded up 50 hilarious work anniversary memes to remind you that those precious work moments matter. Whether you consider work anniversaries shocking feats or worthy celebrations, our collection of favorite memes deserves a memo.

#1 Five-Year Work Anniversary Shock

#2 “Loyal or Too Lazy?”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: dakilazical

#3 “Thank You for All You Do”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: LasagnaIsItalianCake

#4 A Decade Since You “Sold Your Soul”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: SoberingMirror

#5 “Celebrating Milestones Like Dwight”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: Ellacard

#6 A Brief Anniversary Break

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: @celeb_critics

#7 “10 Years of Dedication… And This Is My Reward?”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: upetewd

#8 “Blow Out Those Anniversary Candles”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: @halliecwhite

#9 “Condolences or Congratulations?”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: someecards.com 

#10 “When You Love the Place You Work”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#11 “When You Realize the ‘Fancy Gift’ Is a Stapler”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#12 Best Star Wars-Themed Anniversary Meme

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#13 The Right Kind of Anniversary Gift

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: credits: es136

#14 “Congratulations on Six Years of Password Changes”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#15 “Corgiversary”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: Ardmore Animal Hospital

#16 Priorities at Work

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#17 The Reaction Gets Bigger Every Year

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#18    For Fans of the Show “The Office”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#19 “From Your Favorite Co-Worker”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#20 “I Will Find You and Wish You a Happy Anniversary”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#21 That Anniversary Countdown

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#22 Pop Culture Funny “Work” Anniversary

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#23 “Party Will Be at Your Desk”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: imgur.com 

#24 The Cat Meme Says “Get Back To Work”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#25 Funny Meme for Work Anniversary

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#26 Keepin’ It Classy at Work

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#27 Workplace Wisdom: “We’ll Train You to Be Crazy!”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

Image source: Michelle Finn

#28 High Expectations

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#29 Anniversaries Plug All the Leaks at Work

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#30 “Things Must Be Getting Serious”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#31 That Spongebob Greetings

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#32 Celebrating Company Culture 

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#33 Anniversary Incentive: Free Snacks

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#34 Happy Anniversary, Dear Hoomans!”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#35 The Puppy Welcome-Home-From-Work Party

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#36 “FYI: We Stalked Your Profile”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#37 “You’ve Earned…A High Five”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#38 Bracing Yourself for Upcoming Work Anniversaries

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#39 Getting a Free Pass on Your Work Anniversary

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#40 Willy Wonka to Brighten Up Your Work Anniversary

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#41 The Bossy Cat

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#42 “That Escalated Quickly!”

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

#43 Counting Down to Retirement

43 Hilarious Work Anniversary Memes That Hit Home

