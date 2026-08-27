Artist Shares Adorable And Funny Comics Of Life With Pets (5 New Stories)

Some stories don’t need a single word to make us smile, laugh, or even feel a little emotional. Ademar Vieira should already be familiar to our community for his heartwarming illustrations about everyday, relatable situations and the special relationship between humans and their pets.
The Brazilian artist is known for his wordless comics featuring Sam and his four-legged companions, Oscar and Edgar. Through their adventures, Vieira explores the funny and sometimes bittersweet reality of sharing our lives with animals.
We’ve featured their adventures several times here on Bored Panda, so if you’ve missed them, make sure to check them out.
Scroll down to discover five new stories from Ademar Vieira and see what Sam, Oscar, and Edgar have been up to this time.
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A free banana. The worst deal of this bird’s life
Giving the dog medicine is a battle. Today, Sam tried several strategies. What about you, what trick works?
There are moments in life when sadness takes over. Somehow, our pets always seem to notice. They know.
A trip comes up, and everyone gets excited. But maybe some goodbyes are harder for those who don’t quite understand what’s happening.
There are people we don’t forget just because life goes on. But that doesn’t mean we have to stand still and wait. Sometimes, all we have to do is pick up the ball and get back to playing
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