99 Word Tattoos That May Speak To Your Heart And Skin

Who said tattoos can only be in the form of drawings or symbols? A lot of tattoo designs consist of words and phrases that are as beautiful to the eye as the most intricate ink painting. Word tattoos are as powerful as any other image you might want to put on your skin. And come to think of it, letters are also symbols, so if you are thinking of getting a word or a phrase tattoo, go for it!
Meaningful word tattoos can convey a lot of things: a name, a place, or a saying that turned your life around. When looking for ideas for word tattoos, make sure it is about you and not some random word or expression. Even if it sounds very wise, if it has no connection to your life, its uniqueness will be wasted.
One big pitfall when getting word tattoos is opting for a foreign language you don’t read or understand. The script tattoo may look aesthetically pleasing, but the meaning could be pure gibberish or even something rude or problematic. That’s why, try to stick to the language you actually understand and can verify.
Are you considering getting a word tattoo but can’t decide what to ink in? We’re glad you asked! Scroll down to find some amazing word tattoo ideas that might inspire you or help you make a choice for your own ink art. Do you have word tattoos of your own? Show us what they say in the comments!
#1 The Passport Stamp From The Day My Mom Adopted Me From China. Done By Jeremiah Klein Of Iron Lotus Tattoo In Iowa
Image source: thechloadille
#2 My First Tattoo Done By Chloe White At City Roots Tattoos In Michigan
Image source: UselessButterscotch5
#3 My First Tolkien Tattoo
Image source: bausybaus23
#4 Birds
Image source: dontttripstudio
#5 My Dad Passed Last Month. I Got His Handwriting From The Last Birthday Card He Gave Me
Image source: EngineeringSeveral18
#6 Surviving Is The New Art Form
Image source: adornbodyart
#7 Electricity Kills, Done By Nick Dancy At Dancy And Daughters In Aarhus, Denmark
Image source: will252
#8 No Ragrets Hobbitses, By Heather Hay, Utopia Body Arts, Aberdeen, Scotland
Image source: cozzamozza
#9 Its My Birthday In Book Terms And I Had So Much Fun Working With Gina From Twisted Tattoos In Milwaukee, WI
Image source: choimyeong
#10 Lazy Jane By Shel Silverstein! Done By Rodney Taylor At Golden Spiral Tattoo In Greensboro, Nc
Image source: juleszy
#11 Slaughterhouse-Five Quote (Original Artwork By Nemanja Bogdanov) By Adrienne Alexander At Crimson Empire Tattoos
Image source: thndrbkt
#12 Fully Healed Quote From Grendel By John Gardner
Image source: divingreflex
#13 This Quote Hit Close To Home, So I Got It Tattooed
Image source: carry-on-assbutt
#14 Take Her
Image source: hybridink.helsinki
#15 Eat Cheese And Sin, By Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Image source: dwade11dwade
#16 The Solution
Image source: anatolknotek
#17 Latest Addition To The Pun Leg
Image source: SimonCapon
#18 I Love Ridiculous Things By Sarah Main Street Tattoo Greenville, SC
Image source: Call-me-det-benson
#19 Chaos, Order
Image source: mr.k_tattoo
#20 Hope
Image source: hktattoo_tina
#21 Very Serious Tattoo By Bryan At Solid Gold Tattoo In Elmont, NY
Image source: Big_Red-Wade-
#22 New Toy Story Tattoo Done By Torri Lauterbach At Heart Of Gold Tattoo In Old Colorado City, Colorado
Image source: Bowdown74
#23 My First Tattoo, Quote From Famous Last Words By MCR, Done By Gavin Mckee At Clear Vision Tattoos In Moorpark, California
Image source: Nahoola
#24 Charming, If A Little Gauche. Done By Krista Jones At Red Raven In Utica, NY
Image source: ohsopoor
#25 My Favorite Quote From Chernobyl. Done By Max Meano, Max Meano Tattoo Allentown, PA
Image source: Kind-Feeling2490
#26 If Not Now Then When
Image source: kareen_koul
#27 Remember
Image source: redpandameg
#28 Arrested Development Quote Tattoo By Jenn Small Of 510 Expert Tattoo, Charlotte, NC
Image source: garlandtograce
#29 Two-Headed Calf Tattoo Based On A Poem That I Love! Done By Greg Anderson At Exposed Temptations Tattoo In Manassas, Virginia
Image source: lovemoontea
#30 Just Got My First Tattoo
Image source: texasscotsman
#31 A Map And Quote Done By Boston Rogoz, Living Canvas Tattoo, Tempe, AZ
Image source: leavemealone201
#32 Dune Quote. Thanks To Zachary Ripley At Mr Tattoo In Milwaukie, OR
Image source: liminalwalker
#33 Part Of The Quote Done By ‘Q’ At Southtown Tattoo In Fort Smith, Ar
Image source: TheFarr
#34 One More Night
Image source: babysfirstcig
#35 Cannot Be Taken
Image source: _harrymckenzie
#36 Adventure
Image source: soniagarciamat_tattoo
#37 I Got My First Tattoo And It Made Me Cry. Done By Adam At Paparazzi Tattoo In Niles Michigan
Image source: beahlerman
#38 Combining My Passion For Computers With A Great Quote
Image source: prehistoriccactus
#39 Imperfect
Image source: 4utattoo.bucharest
#40 Eat The Rich Piñata. By Pony At Sacred Nine Tattoo In Sacramento
Image source: DrVenkman85
#41 My Hitchhiker’s Guide Tattoo
Image source: godofallcows
#42 Thigh Patch Done By Nigel Ingersoll At Sindicate Tattoo In Gaylord, Mi (Fresh)
Image source: GunmetalMike
#43 Love, Hate
Image source: moninktattoos_lux
#44 Poem Sleeves
Image source: annatat_md
#45 First Ink,The Dark Tower Quote. Done By Vinnie Peachy At Marc’s Tattooing In Wilkes-Barre, PA
Image source: cereals
#46 Roman Gladius Sword And Cheryl Strayed Quote By Fran Hartnett, Skin City Tattoo, Dublin, Ireland
Image source: mikerock87
#47 Quote Done By Mary From Pure Thirteen In Memphis, TN
Image source: Hoangiie
#48 Narsil And Riddle Of Strider Quote By Bill Sorensen
Image source: JZTres
#49 Bright And Pretty
Image source: thumee.tattoo
#50 For Fox Sake
Image source: knottedsword
#51 To Do List
Image source: ian_lettering
#52 Nonsensical
Image source: katememphis
#53 Minimalistic Carnation & Quote
Image source: IceBankYourMom
#54 Sunrise
Image source: mrs.tattoo_
#55 Bowles Quote A Long-Time Design Idea. My Very First Tattoo, By Eddie Molina At Rebel Muse In Lewisville, TX
Image source: SpacemanSpiff25
#56 Tulip With Dutch Word For Love Done By Kelly From Grindhouse Tattoo In York, PA
Image source: SpecialK92
#57 Love Me More
Image source: nurimoon_tattoo
#58 Coralline Quote Tattoo On The Lower Thigh
Image source: Onyxfaeryn
#59 Merci
Image source: lazyfactory
#60 Handpoked Handwritten Script By Me From Bruised Pickle Dystopia, Singapore
Image source: nonstoppoking
#61 Strong
Image source: lachauvetattoo
#62 These Words By Ogwone At Ag Studio In Izmir, Turkey
Image source: Bergfried
#63 Love
Image source: mayoanj
#64 Flower And Quote By Keely Thurman At SLC Ink In UT. I Absolutely Love It !
Image source: xshinystickerx
#65 Love Yourself
Image source: eat_my_pen
#66 Made Of Chrome
Image source: baekryeon_tattoo
#67 Quiet
Image source: adrianlamingtattoo
#68 Avril Lavigne Tattoos Done Today By Klee At Nala Tattoo In Tamworth, UK
Image source: freakyfish65
#69 Uncharted Quote And Dagger By Harryl At Skull And Lotus Tattoo In Calgary, Canada
Image source: thestrategist97
#70 Sisterhood
Image source: dustin_tattooism
#71 Serendipity
Image source: k_inx
#72 Essentials
Image source: esco_zcc
#73 Wanderlust
Image source: mzansis_wanderlust
#74 Soar
Image source: bangbangnyc
#75 Rise Again
Image source: alina.tattoo.ink
#76 “Death’s Door” Credit To Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Mi
Image source: dwade11dwade
#77 My 4th And Latest Tattoo By Harish At Skindeep Tattoo Studio, Bangalore. Polish Word Spokój – Means Serenity, Calm
Image source: Kitty3_14
#78 Moving In Circles Spiral Tat By Xanthian At Occulo Visitanr Gallery In Oneonta, NY
Image source: indig0sun
#79 Enough
Image source: mglatattoo
#80 Homesick
Image source: curtmontgomerytattoos
#81 Mob Psycho Tattoo By Jack Cordwell At Black Kraken Tattoo In Manchester, UK
Image source: monkton98
#82 Tourist Garbage. By Deya Aven At Adventure Tattoo In Nashville, TN
Image source: cchrishh
#83 Done By Devin At Master Lines Tattoo Studio In Slippery Rock, PA
Image source: RextaviouAllen
#84 New York
Image source: hectordanielsnyc
#85 No Big Deal
Image source: zombietears
#86 Honey
Image source: celestial.tattooist
#87 Funky
Image source: _lil.pricks_
#88 Be My Summer
Image source: sookee.tt
#89 Super Fresh Kurt Cobain Doodle Done At Tried And True Tattoo, In Cape Girardeau, MO
Image source: reddit.com
#90 Gilda Radner Quote: “Delicious Ambiguity” Stone The Crow In Rockville, MD
Image source: thesaraanne
#91 Dentro Di Me
Image source: moonchild.tattoo
#92 Day Dreamer
Image source: kellikikcio
#93 Colorful Lettering
Image source: soltattoo
#94 Family
Image source: inkster
#95 Forever
Image source: psydmgg
#96 In Honor Of Talk Like A Pirate Day, The Word ‘Arrr’ By Paul At Choice Tattoo, Durham, NC
Image source: Lamlot
#97 My Traditional Kingkiller Quote Tattoo
Image source: allisaurus
#98 Fine Line
Image source: juliamaria_ink
#99 Faith
Image source: kaylin.andersen.art
#100 Life Is Nangman
Image source: joon_letters
