14 Ingenious Solutions For Cracked Tables To Be Filled With Seashells, Stones, And Starfish By Woodcraft By Design

Tables made from raw lumber, while beautiful, often have little natural imperfections that need to be filled up or removed. Woodcraft By Design, a creative woodworking studio in Auckland, New Zealand, solves this problem by filling those holes with crystal-clear inlays that let you see the shells, stones, leaves, or even bugs embedded within.

Inlays like this are often created using clear resin, which dries hard and is durable. This material has loads of fascinating applications. One tinkerer used it to turn his table into a beautiful glow-in-the-dark work of art!

More info: Facebook

#1

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#2

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#3

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#4

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#5

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#6

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#7

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#8

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#9

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#10

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#11

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#12

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#13

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

#14

Image source: Woodcraft by Design

