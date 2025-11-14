50 Women Who Called Out Sexist Things That Are Still Blatantly Accepted

When faced with injustice, you generally have three ways how you can react. You can ignore it, keep your head down, and get on with your day without making any waves. You can try to be sneaky and make subtle 5D chess moves to outplay the situation to your own advantage. Or you can call the injustice out and shine a light on it for everyone to see, bold as brass, sometimes using humor to do it. That way, it’s harder to hide the injustice.

This list is about the times that women and men called out sexism and misogyny, as shared on the r/TrollXChromosomes subreddit. People from all walks of life, from everyday employees and parents to skilled professionals, confronted sexism on social media head-on to help everyone. Upvote the responses by these brave people that you agree with and let us know what you think in the comment section below.

#1 With Pleasure, Julianne

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Too Many Of Us Have An Uncle Randy

Image source: MrsPlugg

#3 I Agree

Image source: jjamz_

#4 Just Going To Leave This One Here

Image source: moongoddesscunt

#5 This Hurts Deep Because It’s True

Image source: ShahdBatal

#6 I’ve Never Heard This Explained So Succinctly (Credit Fu**k_patriarchy On Instagram)

Image source: datingafeminist

#7 Yuuuuup

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Parenting Tips

Image source: _withawhy

#9 As An Extremely Gay Lady, I’d Like To Co-Sign The F**k Out Of This

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Good Lesson

Image source: xLiserx

#11 Where’s The Lie

Image source: ReadMoreScience

#12 Funny How Rarely This Comes Up With Christians

Image source: baylagarden

#13 I Want To Meet This Heroic Mystery Woman

Image source: v7ren

#14

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Be A Proud Spinster !

Image source: reddit.com

#16 The Only Way To Get Republicans To Care About Black Lives

Image source: reddit.com

#17 The List Could Go On And On…

Image source: ellorysmith

#18 They Should Both Be Free

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Women Are Not Free Therapy

Image source: ErinMRodgers

#20 This Is So Accurate

Image source: OhNoSheTwitnt

#21 This Tweet Hits Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#22 I Swear, The Audacity

Image source: mollykhadija

#23 Someone Said It!!!

Image source: hydrated_thembo

#24 This Is What We Want. Not The Future, Now

Image source: reddit.com

#25 So Basically

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Let Her Name Be Known

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Invasive, Huh?

Image source: AuroraBorealice

#28 My Boyfriend Didn’t Appreciate This One As Much As I Did

Image source: danadonly

#29 Success Is The Best Revenge

Image source: TRobertsTV

#30 Unfortunately True

Image source: sevreds

#31 F**k The Patriarchy

Image source: evaalom

#32 Truth

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Mansplaining Fail

Image source: reddit.com

#34 It Never F**king Ends

Image source: reddit.com

#35

Image source: reddit.com

#36 “Women R So Emotional”

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Yep

Image source: aaronhoyland

#38 And The Sinister Version, “If She Has Boobs, She’s Biologically Ready For Sex”

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Bless The Boys

Image source: iamaroadtrip

#40 So True

Image source: curledbitch

#41 Girls Are Always Taught How To Stay Safe, It’s Not As Common To Teach Boys To Not Create Unsafe Situations

Image source: adigoesswimming

#42 How Come Tho?

Image source: Omulungi_Hawt

#43 F**king Truth

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Yes, Just Like That

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Misogyny Running Deep

Image source: jskylerinc

#46 This Explains A Whole F**king Lot, Actually

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Unconstitutionality

Image source: reddit.com

#48 I Don’t Know Why This Made Me Laugh So Hard

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Take Notes Hallmark

Image source: kelllicopter

#50 “Why Do They Say ‘Women And Children First’? What About The Men? Why Is Society Anti-Men?”

Image source: reddit.com

