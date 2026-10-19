8 Women Who Became Instant Stars After Cameras Caught Them In The Stands At College Football Games

Football games are known for their nail-biting finishes, passionate fans, and unforgettable moments that keep viewers glued to their screens.
But sometimes, the spotlight shifts from the players on the field to someone sitting in the stands, turning an ordinary spectator into an overnight internet sensation.
A brief camera pan, a perfectly timed reaction, or even a photo shared online can be enough to spark widespread attention, with curious viewers rushing to identify the person behind the viral moment.
Over the years, several women have found themselves at the center of this unexpected phenomenon, and here are eight of them.
#1 Sara Smith
Sara Smith became one of the first fans to go viral during the 2026 college football season.
During Ole Miss’ tense 41-38 win over Louisville on September 6, ESPN cameras caught her in the stands just as Louisville tied the game in the third quarter.
Wearing a powder-blue dress, Smith struck the “surrender cobra” pose, clutching her head with both hands as she watched the game unfold.
The clip lasted only about five seconds, but it quickly racked up millions of views. Social media users soon identified her as an Ole Miss alumna from Knoxville, Tennessee, who was studying to become a physician assistant.
The reaction was immediate, with many viewers expressing their admiration in rather over-the-top terms.
One viewer wrote, “I would leave my family in the dust for her,” while another commented, “Now that’s a woman you start a war over.”
A third praised the broadcast itself, writing, “Cameraman deserves an Emmy, a pension, and federal clearance for this Zoom-in.”
However, not everyone was comfortable with how quickly strangers tracked down the fan’s personal details.
“Whoever runs this page should be jailed for how fast they found this chick,” one person wrote.
Smith addressed the viral moment the following day, confirming on TikTok, “Yes, that was me.”
She also shared some of the “insane” direct messages she had received within just 24 hours of the clip circulating online.
One man reportedly introduced himself as “god-fearing, 6’1, 260 pounds, business owner,” adding that his annual take-home pay was $500,000.
Another asked, “Going to Whole Foods. Want me to pick up something?” while a third jokingly wrote, “bankrupt me.”
Others offered to take her on a trip to Miami or buy her a gift from Paris.
Unfortunately for these hopeful admirers, Smith was already engaged.
On August 25, she had shared a photo of the ring on her finger, writing, “Will never get over the thought that he spent all this hard-earned money just to get something that symbolizes that he wants to spend forever with me.”
Several women, including Haliey Welch, popularly known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, have used newfound internet fame to build social media followings and launch content creation careers.
Smith, however, kept her Instagram account private, earning praise from some viewers for choosing to maintain her privacy.
“She became an overnight internet sensation, and she decided to go private on social media to stay committed to her husband/fiance… Most impressive girl we’ve witnessed in ages,” one person commented.
@that.sara.with.no.h Yes that was me #OleMiss #HottyToddy #viral #CollegeFootball #cfb ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2(110090) – soundweaver (S.O)
Image source: HaterReport, that.sara.with.no.h
#2 Peyton Blomquist
Peyton Blomquist’s viral moment came just weeks after Smith’s.
During Florida’s 26-8 win over Ole Miss on September 26, ESPN cameras turned toward the student section at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Blomquist appeared on screen wearing a black cutout top and a white miniskirt bearing an orange Zeta Tau Alpha patch.
She smiled, swayed to the music, and checked her watch as the broadcast lingered on the crowd.
It did not take long for internet users to identify her.
Within a day, she had been recognized as an 18-year-old Orlando native, a University of Florida freshman studying nutritional sciences on a pre-med track, and a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
Unlike Smith, Blomquist appeared happy to embrace the sudden attention.
She shared a screenshot of her ESPN appearance on Instagram with the caption, “Go Gators!” She later posted game-day photos with the caption “work the cut,” referencing Florida coach Jon Sumrall’s rallying cry.
Her follower count rose sharply as the clips circulated online.
Before the game, she reportedly had fewer than 1,000 Instagram followers. Afterward, that number climbed to around 58,000.
Her comments section soon filled with compliments, including one viewer’s admission: “I saw her this morning when I watched the game. Had to rewind.”
As people learned more about her, they also discovered her academic achievements.
Blomquist had reportedly graduated as salutatorian of her high school class with a weighted GPA of 4.736.
She had also served as president of her school’s biology and medicine club and was the founding president of ChemClub.
Blomquist reportedly hopes to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
Florida – Ole Miss cameraman needs a raise pic.twitter.com/QzYeCCFjOX
— BettrNation (@BettrNation) September 26, 2026
Image source: BettrNation, peytonblomquist
#3 Catherine Gurd
Catherine Gurd did not attend the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl expecting to attract attention.
She was there on New Year’s Eve to support her brother, who played for Ohio State as the Buckeyes faced Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
At the time, Gurd was a 19-year-old freshman at Xavier University, where she studied biomedical science and played lacrosse.
Georgia won the game 42-41 in one of the most dramatic finishes in recent playoff history.
As Ohio State’s lead slipped away, ESPN cameras found Gurd in the stands.
Her expression captured the exact moment the Buckeyes’ hopes began to collapse, conveying shock, disbelief, and the helplessness of watching a loved one’s team lose from the sidelines.
Viewers began referring to her as “Peach Bowl girl,” while social media users searched for her identity.
Within days, internet sleuths had connected the broadcast footage to Gurd’s social media accounts.
She eventually confirmed that she was the woman shown in the clip.
On TikTok, she shared the viral footage with the caption, “when you kick off 2023 with a new name.”
Rather than allowing the internet to define her solely by an emotional reaction caught on camera, Gurd tried to use her newfound visibility to promote a cause she cared about.
She told Fox News that the sudden fame had come as a “complete shock” and said she wanted to use her platform to promote women’s sports.
@catherinegurd1 odd turn of events…
♬ original sound – jaydenosns
Image source: ESPN, catherinegurd_
#4 Harley Fowler
Harley Fowler was another woman who rose to internet fame after ESPN cameras caught her in the stands.
The moment came during Georgia’s 35-10 win over Texas on November 15, 2025.
The University of Georgia freshman appeared on the broadcast at Sanford Stadium, smiling in a black, floor-length slip dress while holding a red pom-pom as the Bulldogs secured their victory.
Curious viewers soon found her TikTok account, @harlyisbae.
Fowler confirmed her identity by sharing a dorm-room mirror video in the same black dress, lip-syncing to Tanya Tucker’s Delta Dawn.
Her caption, “Go Dawgs beat Texas,” made her team allegiance clear.
Her TikTok comments section soon filled with reactions to her sudden popularity.
“You broke Twitter, and I’m not complaining,” one person wrote. Another remarked, “All it took was maaaaaaaaybe 3 seconds of air time. Insane.”
A third expressed disbelief at how quickly a fleeting moment could change someone’s life, writing, “Isn’t it wild how one moment of lucky TV time can catapult you into being famous?”
However, the response was not entirely positive.
Some people criticized fans for seemingly abandoning their usual team loyalties over a stranger’s appearance.
“Men will switch teams faster than the scoreboard,” one critic wrote.
Another dismissed the widespread fascination, commenting, “Really not pretty at all. Let’s be honest. It’s because of what she’s wearing… nothing more.”
@harlyisbae GO DAWGS BEAT TEXAS
♬ Delta Dawn – Tanya Tucker
Image source: Jacoby_27, harleysummerr
#5 Kiera Mayer
Kiera Mayer’s viral moment came during Texas’ 30-15 loss to Georgia on October 19, 2024.
ESPN spotted the platinum-blonde Texas fan in the third quarter as the Longhorns struggled to keep pace with their opponents.
Her worried expression, bright blue eyes, and game-day outfit made her stand out during the broadcast.
Barstool Sports amplified the moment by sharing a post featuring Mayer alongside the caption, “We’re all rooting for Texas tonight.”
The post attracted more than 14 million views and 50,000 interactions, turning her into one of the most talked-about fans of the season.
Viewers soon identified her as a University of Arkansas student from Texas.
Although her Instagram account remained private, photos from the game became available through a separate public page linked to her profile.
Meanwhile, the matchup itself descended into chaos.
A controversial pass-interference penalty overturned a Texas interception, prompting furious fans to throw trash and water bottles onto the field.
Texas was fined $250,000, and actor Matthew McConaughey, a prominent supporter of the team, publicly urged fans to behave better.
“Not cool. Bogey move,” he wrote.
Mayer did not discuss her sudden popularity in any major interview or social media update.
She, however, later shared new photos from the Texas-Georgia matchup, including images of herself in the outfit that had caught viewers’ attention.
Image source: barstoolsports, kieramayer
#6 Classic Stop Girl
Long before TikTok and Instagram confirmations, there was the “Stop Girl.”
During a 2010 college football game between Arizona and Iowa, ESPN briefly focused on a University of Arizona student in the stands.
Viewers could not agree on whether she had mouthed “no” or “stop,” and that tiny ambiguity eventually became a well-discussed mystery.
Reddit users created the r/TheStopGirl community in May 2012, and debates quickly gained traction. People dissected the footage, analyzed her expression, and tried to uncover her background.
In March 2013, ESPN interviewed the woman.
She identified herself only as Sarah. She also clarified that she had been saying “stop,” not “no.”
Sarah admitted that the attention had been strange, explaining the mystery surrounding her identity with the words, “No one knows who she is.”
In 2016, she returned with another update for the internet.
She had become a fifth-grade teacher and married someone who was not among her many online admirers.
Image source: KnowYourMeme, NIGUAR
#7 Anna Schweikert
Anna Schweikert’s viral moment began not with a television appearance but with a photo she shared of herself at an Alabama Crimson Tide game on Instagram.
She captioned the picture, “no place I’d rather be!”
Initially, the image circulated among her friends and state football fans.
Weeks later, however, the X account Campus Cuties reposted it, bringing Schweikert to a much wider audience.
The reaction followed a familiar pattern, with netizens flooding the comments section to compliment her appearance.
“FIREEEE,” one user wrote.
Another added, “So cute,” while a third commented, “Love this and you!!!”
Some responses went beyond ordinary compliments, though, illustrating how an innocuous photo can attract exaggerated attention from strangers.
“BLITZ BAMA BLITZ OR ROLL DA*N TIDE OR MEET AT GALLETTES OR MORES BBQ I DON’T CARE ANYTHING,” one user wrote.
Image source: anna.schweikerttt, anna.schweikerttt
#8 Jenn Sterger
Jenn Sterger was one of the earliest examples of a college football fan becoming famous after appearing on television.
In 2005, during a nationally televised Florida State-Miami game, ABC cameras captured her cheering in the stands with a few friends.
Broadcaster Brent Musburger’s remark, “1,500 red-blooded American men just decided to apply to Florida State,” turned the brief crowd capture into a national talking point.
Sterger was a senior at Florida State University at the time.
The attention helped launch her career in modeling and sports media.
She later worked as a sideline host for the New York Jets and wrote for Sports Illustrated’s online platform.
However, her story eventually took a more serious turn.
In 2010, Sterger alleged that Brett Favre had sent her unwanted text messages, voicemails, and explicit photographs while he was playing for the Jets in 2008.
The allegations became one of the NFL’s most high-profile scandals.
Favre was fined $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the league’s investigation.
Ultimately, the NFL said it did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that he had violated its workplace conduct policy.
For Sterger, the episode had lasting consequences.
She said the controversy damaged her reputation and derailed her promising career, despite the fact that she had not initially sought public attention.
Netflix’s 2025 documentary Untold: The Fall of Favre examines the alleged harassment and its aftermath in detail.
Image source: Taylor McKnight, jennifersterger
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