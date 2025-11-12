Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

by

Remember how last year women were sharing the responses they got after asking out their crush on a date? Well, it’s that time of year again and the same British relationship blogger named Oloni has once again asked her followers to pursue the people they have so desperately fallen for.

“I came up with the idea [for the challenge] by thinking of ways I could push women to be more confident within themselves,” Oloni told Bored Panda. “The challenge was an exercise for women to practice making the first move.” The rules are simple – women summon the courage to ask their crushes out for Valentine’s and share the reponses they get. Dami picked this special day because it’s an honest celebration of love, “It shouldn’t be exclusive to those who are in relationships alone.”

Even though the pariticipants of Oloni’s challenge can receive only one of two possible answers, the staggering amount of different shapes and forms they come in is insane. Not all of them, however, are what you’d expect. Nonetheless, Dami thinks you just have to be straightforward and reveal your feelings. “It’s better to get it off your chest, instead of thinkinging ‘what if?'” Scroll down to check out what happens when you face your fear and go after you crush, and upvote your favorite entries!

More info: Twitter

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

#1

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: JeffChangx

#2

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Sisi_Tomi

#3

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: patygiggles

#4

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: alexus_gree

#5

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: LovelyFatemaa

#6

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: RachelAgyefron

#7

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: meemarhdelz

#8

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: FonJovi

#9

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: SofieHagen

#10

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: amexokidrauhl

#11

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: marymares69

#12

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: abiluyanda

#13

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: loveableDomo87

#14

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: IAmMereBear

#15

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: pinkjessa_

#16

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: teeyon5ce

#17

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: hentpai

#18

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: yeseniajpg

#19

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: FREEMARJBARS

#20

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Purp_Ms

#21

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: zareenzaidii

#22

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: atiyemeraki

#23

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: ebsiebird

#24

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: JeffChangx

#25

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Tonia_abk

#26

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: baeliaa

#27

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: blancaasnow

#28

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: caitlinnmarie_

#29

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: 25goddess

#30

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: httptham

#31

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: lailamarch_

#32

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Roxie_Badd

#33

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Queennnn

#34

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: TiaaaaTeeee

#35

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: amaniaesskha

#36

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Soureiiya_

#37

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: heschoselove

#38

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: wils0nvikkie

#39

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: shizzle4sho

#40

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: missbbgun

#41

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: tajalpatel

#42

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: asxlva

#43

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Hamitaf_

#44

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: OGBitchcraft

#45

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: FLAZEDAddy

#46

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: MalloryLatil

#47

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: MissAir

#48

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: CrackHeadOla

#49

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Kween_Steph_

#50

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: issamugikuyu

#51

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: sayheyscarlett

#52

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: diazoberlin

#53

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: _Adaolysa

#54

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: NatalieNClark

#55

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: redteflon00

#56

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: AYEERIN

#57

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: fireflyy09

#58

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: ColorMePrivy

#59

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Rosmiester

#60

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: LowkeyLashh

#61

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: brischh

#62

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: AmandaFiske

#63

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: GeenaGeenz

#64

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: KingJVtheGOAT

#65

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Belmuh

#66

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: troubalight

#67

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: HeyyAlainaa

#68

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: WhatEarf

#69

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: ehastingss

#70

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: Ummiixo

#71

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: MORfoodplz

#72

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: blackityblkblk

#73

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: moolenga

#74

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: _tiairraa

#75

Women Share Unexpected Responses They Get After Asking Out Their Crush On Date, And It’s Too Entertaining

Image source: foreversimma

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Outraged After Japan Skating Rink Freezes 5,000 Fish In The Ice
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Guy Proposes To His Girlfriend With A Puppy And She Just Can’t Hold Her Emotions
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
66 Of The LED Signs People Have Ever Come Across
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Five Lessons on Love That We Realized from Re-watching The Vampire Diaries
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2022
Eric Bana Playing ‘Dirty John’ in Bravo Show Based on the Hit Podcast
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2018
161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.