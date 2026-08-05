Woman’s Viral Video Of Futuristic Sleeping Pods Inside A Chinese Airport Leaves Travelers Speechless

A traveler’s video showing futuristic sleeping pods inside a Chinese airport has gone viral, giving millions of people a look at a new way to spend long layovers.
The clip took viewers inside private capsule-style rooms where passengers can rest, charge their devices, and safely store their luggage without leaving the airport.
As the video spread across social media, many people called the pods a smart idea for exhausted travelers, while others admitted they were not convinced.
One commenter wrote, “Sleeping pods at airports are a game changer for long layovers. Jet lag hits hard—this could actually make travel feel less brutal.”
A traveler went viral after sharing a video showing inside the airport sleeping pods
Image credits: lilymaaae
The viral video was filmed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in China.
The traveler showed viewers what it was like to use one of the airport’s NapHub sleeping pods during a long layover.
After scanning a QR code and paying for the booking, she entered a private capsule with a bed, seating area, storage space, charging outlets, adjustable lighting, and an entertainment screen.
Image credits: lilymaaae
The pods are located inside the international departure areas, near Gate 24 in Terminal 1 and Gate 67 in Terminal 2.
Because they are located after airport security, passengers do not have to leave the secure area to use them before their next flight.
The sleeping pods were introduced as part of passenger service upgrades announced in 2025, with travelers beginning to use them in 2026.
The airport pods offer much more than just a place to sleep, such as charging outlets
Image credits: lilymaaae
While many people focused on the comfortable bed, the sleeping pods include several features designed for travelers spending hours between flights.
Each pod provides a private space where passengers can safely keep items such as passports, laptops, cameras, backpacks, and other valuables close by while they rest.
There are also charging outlets for phones, tablets, and laptops, allowing travelers to recharge both themselves and their devices at the same time.
Image credits: lilymaaae
Unlike airport chairs or open waiting areas, the pods give passengers privacy without having to book a hotel room or leave the airport.
The hourly rental price is reported to be around 65 Chinese yuan, or roughly $9, making it an option for travelers who only need a few hours of rest before boarding.
Although the pods are not completely soundproof, they reduce much of the noise from the busy terminal while still allowing travelers to hear important airport announcements.
Several other airports around the world are also introducing similar sleeping pods
Image credits: loungeguru
Shanghai is not the only airport offering this type of service.
Several major airports have already introduced sleeping pods or dedicated nap areas for passengers.
Singapore Changi Airport has Snooze Lounges across its terminals, while Incheon International Airport in South Korea offers around 60 free NapZone chairs.
Travelers can also find similar facilities at airports including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam Schiphol, Helsinki, and Munich.
Image credits: loungeguru
In Australia, Perth Airport currently offers sleeping pods called Smarte Carte, featuring flat beds, privacy shades, charging ports, pillows, blankets, and disposable bedding.
Travel creator Lounge Guru also shared his experience using sleeping pods at Istanbul Airport after a delayed flight.
He rented a pod for two hours and later said, “I was exhausted and really needed a nap.”
He also explained that while the pods were not fully enclosed and became slightly warm during the day, they still provided a comfortable place to rest before his next flight.
More and more airports are investing in sleeping pods as air travel continues to grow
Image credits: Ankur Khandelwal/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Airport sleeping pods are becoming more common as airports look for new ways to improve the passenger experience.
According to Market Growth Reports research, the global airport sleeping pods market was valued at about $89.8 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around $222.6 million by 2035, with strong growth over the next decade.
It is also estimated that more than 4,500 sleeping pods had already been installed across over 65 major international airports by 2024.
The growing demand is linked to increasing air travel.
Image credits: frootspool
More than 8.5 billion passengers traveled worldwide in 2023, and reports suggest that over 40% of travelers experience layovers lasting four hours or longer.
Research also found that travelers under the age of 40 are increasingly choosing airport sleeping pods instead of leaving the airport for short hotel stays during long connections.
Single-occupancy pods remain the most popular option, accounting for about 71% of installations worldwide.
Europe and Asia are leading the way in airport sleeping pods, according to market reports
Image credits: frootspool
Europe currently has the largest share of airport sleeping pod installations, accounting for about 37% of the global market.
Asia-Pacific follows closely with around 32%, helped by rapid airport expansion in countries including China, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea.
China alone is reported to have more than 600 airport sleeping pods, making it one of the biggest markets for the technology.
The United States has also expanded its use of sleeping pods, with facilities now available at 12 major airports, including Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.
Reports show that many business travelers now actively look for airports offering sleeping pods when booking flights, especially if they expect long layovers or delays.
The video quickly sparked thousands of comments online after a traveler shared her experience of an airport sleeping pod
Image credits: taylacespedes
Many people said they wished more airports would introduce similar facilities.
One person wrote, “Finally some practical help for travelers. Those pods look like a smart way to reset during long waits. More airports need this.”
Another added, “Sleeping pods at airports are a game changer for long layovers. Jet lag hits hard; this could actually make travel feel less brutal.”
Image credits: taylacespedes
Others appreciated the idea but still had concerns.
“Very thoughtful of them.”
Some viewers admitted they would never use one.
“You would never get me into one of those, not on your life,” said one, while another shared, “All I see are hiding places for bedbugs and lice.”
“Imagine my pod not opening when I need to get out,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us