Family Pretends To Be Helping Homeless Single Mom When In Reality They Have Ulterior Motives

When raising children, family help is crucial. There’s a reason the saying “It takes a village” is used to this day: parenting, work, and just the regular stresses of daily life mean parents need all the help they can get. Yet, instead of helping, some families might hit parents where it hurts most when they’re at their lowest.
When this single mother was struggling to find housing, her mother and sister volunteered to take her daughter in. But when she got back on her feet a few weeks later, the situation got super sus: they enrolled the kid in school without her knowledge, refused to tell her where, and threatened to call CPS. As a cautionary tale about how family members sometimes work against you, she shared her story online.
A single mother was struggling to find housing for her and her two children
magnific (not the actual photo)
Her family members volunteered to help, but had ulterior motives behind their seemingly good intentions
Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
javi_indy (not the actual photo)
“The economy is terrible, we don’t need to be backstabbing and creating heartbreak by stealing loved children from their parents,” one commenter echoed the sentiment of many
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