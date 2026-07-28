Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

Helping a friend in need, for example housing them after some major life crisis, is a perfectly normal part of friendship. Of course, most people aren’t friends with the sort of folks that might betray them the moment they leave the house.
A woman asked the internet for advice after learning about her friend’s actions from her BF. The friend had just gone through a breakup and she had been letting her stay over when she discovered that she had made moves on her boyfriend. People online did their best to give some suggestions and support.
Most people aren’t instinctively suspicious of their friends
Image credits: vh-studio (not the actual photo)
So one woman learned an unpleasant surprise about her best friend from her boyfriend
Image credits: photoroyalty (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRA_SonataSpirit
She answered some reader questions in the comments
Most folks thought her friend just had to move out
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