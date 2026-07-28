Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

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Helping a friend in need, for example housing them after some major life crisis, is a perfectly normal part of friendship. Of course, most people aren’t friends with the sort of folks that might betray them the moment they leave the house.

A woman asked the internet for advice after learning about her friend’s actions from her BF. The friend had just gone through a breakup and she had been letting her stay over when she discovered that she had made moves on her boyfriend. People online did their best to give some suggestions and support.

Most people aren’t instinctively suspicious of their friends

Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

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Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

So one woman learned an unpleasant surprise about her best friend from her boyfriend

Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

Image credits:

Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

Image credits:

She answered some reader questions in the comments

Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

Most folks thought her friend just had to move out

Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over
Woman Can’t Believe Her BFF’s Actions After Everything She’s Been Through, Wonders If Their Friendship Is Over

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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