Mom Shames Plus-Size Woman For Wearing “Revealing” Clothes At The Park, She Wonders Whether She Was In The Wrong Here

No one should ever feel pressured to feel insecure and even ashamed of how they look. Sadly, the reality is often different.
Body shaming comes in all forms, whether it’s weight bias at work, a nasty critique made on social media, an article documenting celebrity weight gain, or an inappropriate comment coming from members of the public. This is a form of bullying, so why does it still find a place in our society?
This story comes from a woman nicknamed Good_Practice_8441 who shared her story on AITA, telling how she and her two friends took up exercise trying to lose weight. One day, while exercising in the park, the author said a woman approached them saying “This is a family park, as you can see.”
Turns out the entitled lady didn’t particularly like the author and friends exercising in biker shorts and a sports bra. Or rather, she didn’t like what she saw. “Okay, so if you know, why are you dressed like that?” the lady demanded with attitude and added that the author “was jiggling all over the place.”
A woman who started weight loss shared how she got attacked by a ‘weird mom’ for wearing biker shorts and a sports bra while exercising in a park
In recent years, body shaming has become an increasingly prevalent issue in society. Body shaming is the act of mocking or criticizing someone based on their physical appearance and it’s considered a form of bullying. This can be done in person, or through social media and other forms of communication.
A new survey revealed a whopping 60 per cent of adults have been body shamed because of their weight, hair and even the size of their feet. Meanwhile, another survey showed that over half (52 percent) people with obesity are “fat shamed” all or most of the time and 34 percent say that they, themselves, or someone they know have experienced it firsthand. Among those with obesity, that number rises to 43 percent of respondents.
It’s important to realize that body and weight shaming can have a serious impact on a person’s mental health and self-esteem. It can lead to anxiety, depression, social isolation, and other mental health disorders. In extreme cases, it can even lead to eating disorders and self-harm.
Despite the negative effects of body shaming, it continues to be a problem in our society. It’s important to be aware of the issue, and to stand up against it when you see it happening.
