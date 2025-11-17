‘The Girl With Wings’: Dejana Backo, A Woman Born Without Arms, Proves That No Challenge Is Impossible

by

People have an incredible ability to achieve anything they set their minds to, and Dejana Backo is living proof of that.

From the moment of Dejana’s birth, it was discovered that she had a rare birth defect called Phocomelia syndrome. It is characterized by severe malformation of the extremities, which led to her arms being severely shortened. Even though Dejana had to face obstacles since her very birth, that didn’t stop her from living her life to the fullest.

While Dejana is only 30 years old, by now, she has become a talented artist, ParaTaekwondo world champion, fitness coach, and super mom, proving that no challenge is impossible when met with determination.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook

Meet Dejana Backo, an accomplished athlete, an artist, and a mom who was born without arms

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Though as a child, Dejana was baffled by being born with a disability, soon, she realized that it did not define or limit her ability to lead a fulfilling life

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

At the age of 9 years, Backo joined the Society of Mouth and Foot Painters, which was her first step towards becoming a successful artist

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Dejana always had a passion for art, but she also led a very active lifestyle and became very interested in sports

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Backo took up Para taekwondo and Para archery. Now Dejana is a renowned Serbian athlete, who won the Para-Taekwondo World Champion in 2019, in Turkey

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

In Serbia, Dejana is also known as ‘the girl with wings’ after she appeared on a national TV show

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Dejana is deeply in love with her partner Marko who is a fitness instructor. Together they enjoy exploring new places and sharing their adventures on social media

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Dejana was planning on participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games; however, recently she and her partner Marko had a baby

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Due to giving birth to their beautiful baby girl Lara, Dejana had to postpone her sports career

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Despite that, Dejana is still very active on social media and she continues to use her platform to raise awareness and inspire others

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Image credits: devojka_sa_krilima

Patrick Penrose
