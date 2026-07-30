Woman Who Says She’s Slept With Over 500 Men Reveals The Bedroom Mistake She Sees Again And Again

Australian adult entertainer Annie Knight, who has made headlines for her viral bedroom antics, has revealed the one intimate mistake she believes all men make.
Knight claimed she slept with 583 people in a single day and is one of the top earners on a popular subscription-based adult platform.
Speaking on The Kyle & Jackie O Show in 2023, the adult entertainer credited her success to her consistency.
After sleeping with hundreds of men, Annie Knight says she’s noticed one common bedroom mistake
Image credits: anniekknight
“I’m very consistent. I sent a video out every day and I always post photos every day,” she said. “[It] makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good. It’s just fun and exciting. I’m down to try anything.”
The internet star, who is engaged to executive Henry Brayshaw, shared that she has had to “sacrifice a lot” to achieve success in her industry.
Image credits: anniekknight
While Knight has already found “The One,” she previously revealed why her encounters with men while she was single were often so disappointing.
At the time, she told The Mirror that she would sleep with up to five people in one day and kept a list of people she would regularly meet up with.
In 2023, she challenged herself to go on 52 dates with both men and women to “force herself to get out there and do it.”
The adult content creator’s intimate experiences exposed the same problem time and again
Image credits: anniekknight
But the adult content creator reportedly said that most dates were frustrating because she often had to teach men how to stimulate her intimately.
Knight claimed she had to teach men where her cl*toris was countless times.
According to Ann Summers’ 2023 Pleasure Positivity Project, four out of five women (81%) feel uneasy telling their partner when they’re not experiencing enough pleasure in bed.
Image credits: anniekknight
Only two out of five women (42%) reported being completely satisfied in bed, compared to 52% of men.
The co-host of Double Dost previously explained on Instagram that she took a break from dating after going on six dates that were all “immediate nos.”
“The reason I’m single is, it’s hard to find a guy who ticks all my boxes. Which is honestly crazy because the boxes are very basic.”
Knight eventually found love with a man she’d known for years
Image credits: anniekknight
She said she was looking for a man who was loyal, kind, non-judgemental, and funny. It was also important to her that they shared similar interests and that he was “confident but not cocky.”
The racy content creator added that her ideal man doesn’t need to be around her 24/7.
Admitting that she’s “very picky,” she said she was disappointed to meet many men who lied about their height on dating apps. She also ruled out others because they were rude to waitstaff at restaurants, which she described as a “huge turn-off.”
Image credits: anniekknight
She met her partner, the son of sports commentator James Brayshaw, while working at a Melbourne pub in 2016. After years of being on and off, the two began dating in 2024 and got engaged the following year.
Knight was fired from her job as a shopping center marketing manager after her employers discovered her X-rated content online.
She claimed she was fired via email after just five days on the job and that the email contained screenshots from her content, along with complaints about her “online p*rn*graphic images” and “crude language.”
Her employers reportedly told her that she had not sought permission to run her online business alongside her day job.
Last year, Knight claimed she slept with 583 men in six hours
Image credits: anniekknight
Knight told the Daily Star that she built her spicy page “slow and steady,” testing different marketing strategies until she finally saw the results she wanted.
“It took 2.5 years to get into the top 0.02%,” the 28-year-old explained. “Success isn’t instant, I’ve sacrificed a lot and spent a lot of time building up my social media presence to get where I am now.”
Inspired by Bonnie Blue’s 1,000 men challenge and Lily Phillips’s 101 men challenge, Knight claimed she slept with 583 men in six hours in May 2025. She later said the stunt had tripled her income.
Image credits: anniekknight
The previous year, Knight and Blue faced widespread criticism after announcing they were looking for high school seniors in Australia to film explicit videos with.
After Blue had her Australian visa canceled, the two traveled to Fiji with the same intention.
The Minister for Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, declared them “prohibited immigrants,” and Knight and Blue fled the country before they could be formally deported.
Knight and Bonnie Blue’s controversial plan involving 18-year-olds prompted intervention in two countries
Image credits: bonnieblue
Knight described the criticism as “ridiculous,” insisting they were creating a safe environment for inexperienced young men and that they would have required participants to show their ID proving they were at least 18.
She clarified that all participants would have had to undertake a sobriety test and sign consent forms.
If the teenagers changed their minds during or after an encounter, they could withdraw their consent, and the video would not be shared, Knight added.
Harrison James, a child s*xual ab*se survivor and activist, described the plan to recruit teenagers as “deeply alarming,” accusing Blue and Knight of “blatantly exploiting the vulnerability of young people” who were not yet mature enough to recognize what was good for them.
He said many teenagers might “see this attention as a badge of honour, not realising the price they’re paying, which is exploitation disguised as opportunity.”
“How is this legal?” a reader wrote
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