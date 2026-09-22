Woman Doesn’t Want To Play “Big Happy Family,” Demands Inheritance Be Divided

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Inheriting property should be a positive thing, especially with the cost of houses skyrocketing. Typically, once the property becomes yours, you should be able to decide whether to keep it or sell it. But what happens when you inherit only a share of real estate, along with a relative that you really don’t like?

That’s the dilemma one woman is facing. She says her grandfather left his three adjoining beach houses to her, her sister and their aunt. The aunt has been acting like she’s the sole owner, going as far as dictating who is allowed to spend time there and when. The woman now wants the properties legally divided but she’s being accused of breaking up the “big happy family.”

Inheriting property by the sea should have meant relaxing summer holidays and happy memories for this woman

Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided

prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Doesn’t Want To Play “Big Happy Family,” Demands Inheritance Be Divided

Instead, it’s become a nightmare because of who she inherited it with

Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided

JHstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided

kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided

DeluluYOYOK42

Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided

stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She later gave a lot more context in response to netizens’ comments and questions

Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided
Woman Doesn&#8217;t Want To Play &#8220;Big Happy Family,&#8221; Demands Inheritance Be Divided

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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