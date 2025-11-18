Hey Pandas, Any Advice On College Applications? (Closed)

by

I want to go to like an old college with cool architecture, lots of clubs, a good zoology program, and some 2D/3D animation classes. Any advice would be appreciated!

You just described The University of Vermont (founded 1791) it has all that except for animation. You would have to go to The Center for Cartoon Studies in Hartford, VT. But Vermonters can’t afford to live in Vermont so press on. *
If you have colleges picked out, I would see what they require for admission and tuition. Look up the towns and add why you think the location is good for you in addition to the school
program. Talk up the school too. Clearly state why the school will give you the skills to succeed in life. Layer it on.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
