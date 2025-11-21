Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

If you’re a parent, you probably know you’ll have to fork over a lot of money for your kids’ Christmas presents. Last year, researchers found that parents spent an average of $461 per child for Christmas. If you add other children from extended family, that might add up to a pretty big sum!
This parent still went out of their way to buy their nephew an expensive gaming console, the same one their son already had. However, when the little menace broke his cousin’s console and made him cry, the parent took away his present and gave it to their son. After their sister and family shunned them, they asked for unbiased opinions online: was the parent wrong to replace the son’s console with the nephew’s Christmas gift?
A parent bought their nephew a gaming console for Christmas, the same one their son already had
But when he smashed their son’s console, the parent took his away from under the Christmas tree and regifted it to their son
“She is kind of known for this kind of thing,” the parent wrote about their sister
Commenters sided with the parent, pointing out how the sister and the nephew were both acting unreasonably
