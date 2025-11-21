Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

by

If you’re a parent, you probably know you’ll have to fork over a lot of money for your kids’ Christmas presents. Last year, researchers found that parents spent an average of $461 per child for Christmas. If you add other children from extended family, that might add up to a pretty big sum!

This parent still went out of their way to buy their nephew an expensive gaming console, the same one their son already had. However, when the little menace broke his cousin’s console and made him cry, the parent took away his present and gave it to their son. After their sister and family shunned them, they asked for unbiased opinions online: was the parent wrong to replace the son’s console with the nephew’s Christmas gift?

A  parent bought their nephew a gaming console for Christmas, the same one their son already had

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

But when he smashed their son’s console, the parent took his away from under the Christmas tree and regifted it to their son

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Image credits: Meruyert Gonullu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Image credits: Sunny-Day-6884

“She is kind of known for this kind of thing,” the parent wrote about their sister

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Commenters sided with the parent, pointing out how the sister and the nephew were both acting unreasonably

Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son
Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Forces DIL To Tell Her The Gender Of Her Baby Even Though She Doesn’t Know It, Just To Tell Everyone And Embarrass Herself At The Gender Reveal
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Camila Cabello Denies Met Gala Ice Purse Cost $25k Amid Cancellation Calls
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
That 70s Show
How to Watch Every Season of “That 70s Show”
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2021
Cole Sprouse Reveals How Tough it Was Working with Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2017
Self-Proclaimed Influencer Tries Filming SIL At B-Day Dinner, Flips Out When She Blocks Her Camera
3 min read
Aug, 23, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know about the Brotherhood without Banners
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2017