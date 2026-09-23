Woman Thinks She Can Boldly Hurl N-Word On Street, But Quickly Learns Actions Have Consequences

Several Black revelers in Durham, North Carolina, recently came face to face with an intoxicated woman who hurled the N-word at them.
They dialed 911 for help, trusting she would behave in the presence of law enforcement or that officers would handle the situation if she did not.
Things, however, proved not to be so simple.
The woman continued directing racist remarks at the responding authorities and became physically aggressive toward them before ultimately facing consequences.
A video of the incident has now gone viral, leading one netizen to comment, “She would’ve been put to sleep long before if she did that in front of me.”
The woman’s identity and ethnicity remain unknown as social media users lament the lack of street justice
A local hip-hop artist who goes by God117 on Instagram posted the video of the disturbance on September 20.
It is not known when the clip was recorded or who the woman involved was.
The audio, however, was clear, as the woman could be heard screaming, “Get the f*** out of here, p**k-a** n*****,” at an EMS worker who was at the location and attempting to assist her.
She then called his female coworker a “fat-a**ed b****.”
A Black man stepped between the parties and tried to calm the woman through dialogue and hand gestures.
She remained unfazed.
The woman continued arguing with anyone within earshot and repeated the N-word several more times.
Viewers criticized the Black people surrounding her in large numbers for not confronting her more forcefully.
“Y’all being so comfortable with people using the word is why they won’t stop using it,” one person said.
“She deserved a solid smack to the mouth by the ladies standing there,” added another.
A second video captured the woman getting physical with police before being handcuffed
God117 was also the one to post a follow-up video of the incident on his account.
The clip began with red and blue lights from police cars filling the frame as two officers tried to speak with the woman.
After their efforts to de-escalate the situation failed, two more officers joined the effort and proceeded to handcuff her, but she strongly resisted.
It took several minutes of struggling before an officer was able to bring her to the ground and secure her hands.
The authorities’ response left several social media users baffled.
A top comment read, “You see all the coddling going on? Even the POC was coddling her. They would have never given a Black woman the same grace.”
“I was waiting for the Taser to come out, but it never did,” another added.
“It looked like it was their first day on the job,” a third person criticized.
The video is circulating as the Durham Police Department adjusts under new leadership.
A Black woman was appointed police chief last week, and she pledged to build community trust
Stephanie Mardis, who has nearly 25 years of law enforcement experience, received a standing ovation during her swearing-in ceremony on September 18.
“Thank you for seeing me, for the vote of confidence to lead this organization with honor and integrity. I truly believe the Lord has prepared me for such a time as this,” she said.
Mardis then asked all members of the Durham Police Department to stand, then invited city employees and community members to do the same.
She displayed the names of every 2026 homicide victim on a screen and read them aloud one by one, including their ages.
“As we stand in solidarity today, let us commit to putting people first,” she requested.
“As I step into this role as Durham’s 17th police chief, the celebration is over, and it’s time to get to work.”
Mardis said her main priorities include reducing violent crime, nurturing community trust, and building on progress in recruitment and retention.
“I will continue to be committed to caring enough to show up in the community, disciplined enough to lean into conversation that holds myself and the Durham police accountable,” she concluded.
Several showbiz personalities used the N-word in the past and faced significant public backlash
In 2012, a former employee filed a harassment and discrimination lawsuit against celebrity chef Paula Deen.
During a May 2013 legal deposition for the case, she was asked under oath if she had ever used the N-word.
She answered, “Yes, of course.”
A leaked transcript of the deposition sparked severe backlash and significantly damaged her multimillion-dollar culinary brand.
Although the lawsuit was eventually dropped, the Food Network canceled her contract, while major corporate partners including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Caesars Palace and Smithfield Foods cut ties with her.
The following year, Justin Bieber came under fire after The Sun obtained and published two archived videos of the singer from when he was 14 and 15.
In the first clip, Bieber was filmed asking in jest, “Why are Black people afraid of chainsaws?” before delivering a punchline that mimicked a chainsaw noise and repeated the N-word.
The second video showed him changing the lyrics of his own hit One Less Lonely Girl to “One Less Lonely N*****.”
Bieber issued extensive public apologies, calling his conduct “childish and inexcusable.”
The controversy, however, harmed his previously innocent pop-star image.
Madonna was another celebrity to use the word, captioning a photograph of her son Rocco Ritchie during a boxing session with “#disnigga” in 2014.
Followers immediately flooded the post with criticism.
The pop icon’s initial reaction was defiant, but as the outrage intensified, she deleted the post and issued an apology.
She claimed she used the term purely as an endearment for her son and never intended to offend anyone.
“Where’s all the white people that usually cry about respecting first responders?” a netizen asked
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