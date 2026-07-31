Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: “If He Can Do It, Why Can’t I?”

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There are a million different ways high school romance can take after graduation. This young woman and her boyfriend decided to continue theirs, moving to the same town and attending the same university.

However, the boyfriend felt her constant attention was suffocating, so she worked on building independence: she resumed old hobbies, spent more time with friends, and found a job.

But as the woman became independent, her boyfriend’s expectations started shifting. He grew increasingly frustrated that she was less attentive and less available.

The woman turned to the internet for advice, asking whether their relationship could be saved or whether the new dynamic revealed deeper incompatibilities.

This guy asked his girlfriend to give him more space, so she did

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

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Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: “If He Can Do It, Why Can’t I?”

But then he missed the attention she was giving him

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

She feels she is simply treating him the way he treated her

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

Image credits:

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

But he views her behavior as immature and intentionally hurtful

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

Image credits:

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

Image credits:

People believe the woman already knows what she needs to do about the relationship

Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;
Woman Starts Treating Boyfriend The Way He Treats Her: &#8220;If He Can Do It, Why Can&#8217;t I?&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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