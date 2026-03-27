Guy Regrets Dissing Sister’s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work

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Most families operate under the assumption that they can sometimes ask their relatives for help when it’s needed. But finding the line between a normal request and, in practice, free labor can sometimes be more complicated than it might appear. However, regardless of how much is being done, diminishing the help someone gave you is always a bad look.

A woman asked the internet if she went too far after sending her brother an invoice for three months work after helping him for years, free of charge. Her decision was spurred on by him publicly mocking the work she did, saying that it wasn’t hard and that anyone could have done it.

Sometimes it can be nice to help a relative’s business

Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But one man used his sister for free social media marketing, then mocked her for it

Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work

Image credits:

Most thought she did the right thing

Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work
Guy Regrets Dissing Sister&#8217;s Whole Career After She Invoices Him For All Her Free Work

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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