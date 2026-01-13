Woman Exposes Horrific Conditions Of ‘Fat Prison’ Where She Was Locked Up For A Month

An Australian woman has recently gone viral after revealing the “miserable” reality of China’s so-called “fat prison.”
Content creator TL Huang (known online as Eggeats) detailed how she endured 28 days of military-style boot camps and extreme restrictions in order to lose weight, in a series of viral social media videos.
Often called “slimming camps” or weight-loss boot camps, these facilities are increasingly popular and widespread in China, as obesity rates in the country have risen in recent years.
“Now I am sick and miserable and have no energy,” Huang said in a video shared last month.
Australian content creator TL Huang documented her 28-day journey inside a “fat prison” in China as part of an extreme weight-loss program
TL Huang claims to be the first Australian to have signed up for the rigorous month-long regime at a facility based in Guangzhou, China.
The weight-loss boot camp reportedly cost her around $600 and included three portion-controlled meals per day, accommodation within the facility, and intense daily training sessions.
According to reports, the compound is surrounded by tall concrete walls, steel gates, and electric wiring, with unhealthy foods such as instant noodles banned and confiscated upon arrival.
Entry and exit gates are reportedly manned by security around the clock, and participants are not permitted to leave during their weight-loss program.
For accommodation, Huang was provided a bed in a shared dormitory, typically housing five people per room, along with a personal desk, locker, and access to shared showers and squat toilets.
Meals were strictly controlled by staff and served on stainless steel trays.
In her videos, Huang also revealed that participants were required to undergo weigh-ins twice daily, once in the morning and again at night.
The institution reportedly enforced a military-style training regime, paired with portion-controlled meals and 24/7 security to prevent participants from “sneaking out”
The exercise regimen reportedly consisted of three to four hours per day, including HIIT, boxing, cardio, and nightly spinning classes.
In one of her videos, Huang explained why the facilities are often referred to as “prisons,” telling viewers, “You’re not allowed to leave the area without valid reasons… every day is regimented and controlled.”
She continued, “The gate is closed 24/7 and you can’t sneak out.”
Many social media users raised concerns about such camps, branding them “medically unhealthy” and even deeming them to be a form of “torture.”
One person wrote, “With this much activity you should actually be eating more than you think!”
Another said, “There’s gotta be a million doctors saying this isn’t healthy.”
A third added, “Unfortunately camps like these mean you put the weight straight back on as soon as you get out, and sometimes more… You’re essentially just torturing yourself for nothing.”
Revealing that she agreed to join the facility on the recommendation of her mother, the content creator told Daily Mail that she signed up because she “wanted to lose weight.”
Huang detailed how she felt “miserable” and “struggled” to adjust to the facility’s intense daily routine, revealing that she even fell “sick” during her fourth week
“I had been travelling full-time in Japan/China and due to an inconsistent routine of waking up at different times and eating only food-delivery meals, the stark difference between real life and the fat prison was very noticeable.”
She further told the outlet, “There were strict weigh-in times in the morning that we all had to wake up and be on time for. All workouts were difficult for me as I hadn’t worked out in almost two years, and while I enjoyed the food there, it was a challenge to adjust to clean, small portions.”
Emphasizing the strict routine and its impact on her mental health, Huang added, “Mentally, I was able to force myself to build a better routine, and I was able to focus on myself, my health and just showing up for 28 days without worrying about cooking food and what workouts to do.”
However, she admitted the initial adjustment was particularly tough, as she “struggled with the realization” of having to work out three to four hours every day for 28 consecutive days.
Huang ultimately lost 6 kilograms during her stay, and despite leaving the facility, she shared that she has remained “more consistent” with her daily routines to maintain her progress.
According to Huang, the camp accepts participants from across the globe, with no language barrier, even for those who do not speak Chinese or Mandarin.
“I know how hard the first step is when it comes to losing weight,” the content creator said in one of her videos, reflecting on how she eventually settled into the routine
However, in another Instagram video, Huang revealed that three weeks into the program, she fell “sick” and had to be rushed to the hospital for proper treatment.
At the time, she told her followers, “It’s not that fun anymore. I have less energy to keep exercising for four hours. Now I am sick and miserable and have no energy.”
In the same video, Huang was also seen weighing her lunch despite being ill with the flu, as she continued tracking her calorie intake.
While addressing some of the criticism surrounding the camp, Huang told her viewers, “I do agree that the fat camp may seem really intense, but personally, stepping out of that camp felt liberating and rewarding because I completed the challenge I gave myself. It’s all about perspective.”
“I know how hard the first step is when it comes to losing weight, but if you do sign up for a fat prison, just remember it’s an amazing first step to your health journey and it doesn’t matter how much you lose when you get out – it’s the habits, routine and knowledge you build from there that will help you keep going forward.”
According to reports, as obesity rates in China continue to rise, several overweight adults have voluntarily signed up for such weight-loss camps.
With the number of obese individuals increasing, the country is said to operate more than 1,000 so-called “fat prisons,” run by both government-backed and private institutions, in an effort to address the issue.
“It couldn’t have been that extreme, she only lost just over 3lb a week,” expressed one skeptical social media user
