Woman Won’t Play MOH For Twin And Her Childhood Bully, Fam Asks Questions As The Truth Comes Out

School days should be a time for children to have fun, make friends, and learn about life in a safe environment. Unfortunately, some kids don’t have a very pleasant experience in their educational institutions because of bullying, which can be tough to handle.
This is what one woman experienced when she was growing up, which is why she refused to be the maid of honor for her sister who was getting married to her childhood tormentor. The problem is that her refusal angered her whole family and led to a lot of drama.
When people set boundaries with their loved ones, it is bound to cause problems with the folks who can’t respect such rules
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The poster, Lily, explained that she was the black sheep in her family due to her learning disability, stress stutter, and trouble at school with a bully, while her sister, Violet, was perfect
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Lily got bullied by a boy named Daniel who made her feel bad for her weight and being sidelined by her family, but as she grew up, things got better, and she made a friend named Sunny
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In their thirties, Violet was doing quite well and had met a man, which her sister found out about online, but she was later shocked when he turned out to be a childhood bully
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When Violet ended up engaged to Daniel and expected her sister to be maid of honor, Lily refused as she didn’t want to be around someone who had made her childhood hellish
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Unfortunately, Lily’s sister and dad didn’t believe that she had been bullied by Daniel and told her to stop overreacting and put her feelings aside for her family
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Luckily, the poster’s brother, Jeremy, believed her side of things and tried to convince his family of her school experiences, but she couldn’t get over their lack of faith in her
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Netizens were shocked by the way Lily’s family was taking her bully’s side and was trying to coerce her into pushing her discomfort under the rug
In her first update, Lily explained that she wanted to set boundaries with her family and that she was going to go low-contact with them, while also making sure her sister was safe
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The poster’s mother had actually tried to understand her side of things, and she couldn’t fathom why her daughter hadn’t opened up more to her about the bullying before
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Sharing about her childhood experiences with her family left Lily feeling drained, and she realized that she needed to be firm about her boundary regarding her sister’s wedding
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Folks were sympathetic toward the woman’s plight and urged her to hold on to her best friend, Sunny, who was by her side through it all
In her second update, Lily went more into depth about her bullying experience and shared how Daniel’s actions had led to her self-harm, eating disorder, and mental health issues
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Even though Sunny was trying to keep Lily busy and not thinking about the past, one blame-ridden phone call from her dad left her feeling terrible
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Since Lily’s dad was berating her so much for her dislike of Daniel, Sunny stood up to him and supported her friend, but this angered the older man more, and he refused to reply
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People told the woman not to blame herself for her dad’s behavior, and to stay strong against his allegations
In a third update, Lily shared that her family got on a video call to discuss the situation and that her dad and mom logged in from separate locations
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When the poster’s mother questioned Daniel about the school bullying incidents, he tried to minimize his actions and half-heartedly apologized to Lily
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Eventually, Sunny spoke up for her best friend and recalled several incidents of verbal and physical bullying that Daniel had committed that left everyone on the call shocked
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Violet tried to say that if she had known her sister was being hurt by someone, she would have stuck up for her, which made Sunny bring up Lily’s past struggle with self-harm
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After the family video call, the poster’s mother called her to apologize for not being there to support her during her childhood, and urged her to talk things out with her sister
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Unfortunately for Lily, her dad and eldest brother were vehemently against her, and Violet decided to go no-contact with her for a few weeks to get some space from her
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Folks felt that Lily’s dad was a coward for not protecting her, and they also insulted Violet for choosing Daniel over her own twin
In a fourth update, Lily shared that she finally had a call with her sister, and that Violet was shocked that she had never known about the self-harm incidents
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The sister tried to make it seem like Lily’s revelations about her bullying were causing all the problems in the family, including ruining their parents’ relationship
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Even when the poster tried to explain her side of things, Violet got mad at her for not forgiving Daniel, and she made it seem like he had changed a lot since their school days
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People were enraged that Lily’s golden child sister couldn’t understand her perspective and, instead, was trying to discredit her
In her final update, the woman shared how she had gone to therapy to deal with the fallout she faced with her family, and that she decided to reduce contact with her dad and brother
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Luckily, Lily’s mom seemed to be on her side and was covering the cost of her therapy, which made her feel better and more supported
The woman felt that she also needed to take some time off work to heal from everything, while doing her therapy homework and spending time with Sunny
The poster explained that she and her twin sister, Violet, were the “oops” babies of their family, and that despite that, everyone still seemed to prefer her sibling. The OP, Lily, on the other hand, was always sidelined because of her learning disability, attitude, and other behavior problems.
According to relationship experts, when parents show favoritism toward other children, it can leave folks feeling hurt and insecure. They might develop low self-esteem from being overlooked their whole lives, which can then affect their sense of self-worth and future relationships.
What also added to Lily’s angst was a bully at school named Daniel who made fun of her body, pushed her, said mean things, and got her into trouble. Even though she eventually grew up and lived a better life, things got ruined when her sister ended up engaged to her childhood bully and refused to believe her side of things.
When family members don’t believe you, it can be a very painful experience, and counselors explain that young folks might feel vulnerable and lonely without the backing of their loved ones. It can also be a tough realization to know that the few people who are supposed to be by your side simply aren’t.
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Since the poster’s sister, Violet, wanted to marry Daniel, the bully, Lily refused to be her maid of honor. Unfortunately, this caused a big uproar with the OP’s family because they felt that she was being selfish and putting her petty feelings above her sibling’s happiness. Her dad also criticized her and said many mean things to her because of her boundaries.
Eventually, when the family had a video call to discuss the situation, Daniel tried to make it seem like he hadn’t done much to upset Lily. He also offered a half-hearted apology to try and make things right, but that’s when the poster’s best friend, Sunny, stepped in and revealed how his bullying had completely damaged her bestie’s mental health.
When loved ones aren’t supportive, therapists say it’s best to build your own sources of help and care. This could be close friends who you rely on for advice and a listening ear, or a counselor who you can pour your heart out to. Rather than waiting for family members to suddenly show concern, it might be best to create your own support system.
That’s exactly what the woman did by going to therapy and working through her mental health struggles. She also decided to go low contact with her father and older brother, who were the most antagonistic toward her. With her friend Sunny and her mom by her side, she felt better and decided to take time off work to heal.
Do you think Lily made the right decision by refusing to be a part of her sister’s wedding simply because of her childhood bully? We’d love to hear your perspective.
People sided with the woman and were glad that she was no longer giving in to her family’s bullying or Daniel’s fabricated personality
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