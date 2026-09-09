Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

School bullying can turn what should be some of the happiest years of childhood into memories you’d rather forget. And even when school is long behind you, it’s not always easy to simply let go of what happened, especially when those old wounds suddenly find their way back into your life.
One Redditor thought she had a pretty good relationship with her MIL. That is, until she found out who the woman was marrying: the father of her former school bully. Now she’s decided not to attend the wedding, while the family thinks she should stop holding onto the past. Read the full story below.
The woman found out her MIL was marrying the father of her childhood bully
Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)
Now, she’s refusing to attend the wedding
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
In the comments, the woman shared more details about what happened
Many readers said she had every right to skip the celebration if being there would make her uncomfortable
Others, however, thought she should try to be the bigger person
The woman later returned with an update after speaking to her MIL and her fiancé
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
She also responded to some of the reactions under her post
Readers were glad to see that she stood her ground
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