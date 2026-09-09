Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

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School bullying can turn what should be some of the happiest years of childhood into memories you’d rather forget. And even when school is long behind you, it’s not always easy to simply let go of what happened, especially when those old wounds suddenly find their way back into your life.

One Redditor thought she had a pretty good relationship with her MIL. That is, until she found out who the woman was marrying: the father of her former school bully. Now she’s decided not to attend the wedding, while the family thinks she should stop holding onto the past. Read the full story below.

The woman found out her MIL was marrying the father of her childhood bully

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Now, she’s refusing to attend the wedding

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Ivan S (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Desperate_One1432

In the comments, the woman shared more details about what happened

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Many readers said she had every right to skip the celebration if being there would make her uncomfortable

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Others, however, thought she should try to be the bigger person

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

The woman later returned with an update after speaking to her MIL and her fiancé

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Desperate_One1432

She also responded to some of the reactions under her post

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Readers were glad to see that she stood her ground

Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself
Woman’s Future Stepfather-In-Law Dismisses His Daughter’s Bullying, Then Gets A Taste Of It Himself

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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