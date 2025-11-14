24-Year-Old Dumps Her Boyfriend, Quits Her Job, And Now Is Living The Van Life With Her Dog

Most of us dream sometimes about giving up our old lives, following our dreams and our passions, and going on an epic adventure that will change our lives. A bit like Frodo and Bilbo. Well, Sydney Ferbrache is the perfect example that it’s not just a daydream, but actually possible to achieve in reality.
The 24-year-old now travels all over America with her dog, Ella, after she dumped her boyfriend. She even has her finances sorted out and works full-time from her laptop. Sydney is a true inspiration for all potential adventurers out there, and it’s no surprise that her story went viral as it captured the hearts of many internet users.
Sydney worked three jobs and other side-gigs to afford to buy her van and she also revealed that she uses a tripod camera to take pictures of herself and her dog.
Bored Panda reached out to Sydney and spoke to her about her travels, how people reacted to everything, and what advice she’d give to people who are yearning to go on an adventure but might be too afraid to start.
“The thing I love most about traveling is getting to experience different people and cultures. Nature is insanely beautiful and getting to spend time outside every day is nothing but a gift. However, getting to spend time on native lands and learn about the people who live there from those very people is the best learning experience I could ask for,” Sydney told Bored Panda. Scroll down for the full interview.
More info: Divine on the Road | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram (Ella the Van Dog)
Sydney Ferbrache travels over America with her doggo Ella
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
“You would never guess that there so many interesting backgrounds in our very own country. My biggest challenge has probably been big life things happening and not having my family with me for them. I got into a car crash and my van was in the shop for a couple of weeks. So I was literally homeless and had to stay in really cheap motels that allowed dogs. My first little one Ella has surgery when she was just 4 months old and I had no one to help me through that either. My family does what they can from Indiana but sometimes a hug is really what’s needed.”
The pair have visited more than 20 states
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Sydney said that she has been “extremely lucky” with the internet’s reaction. “I haven’t gotten too much ‘hate’ or negativity. I try really hard not to read too many comments on Facebook or YouTube because that’s where trolls can really come out. I like my people and family on Instagram because they support what I do and surround me with positivity instead of the negative stuff. I know it’s out there! Out of sight out of mind though.”
Sydney started traveling by herself after dumping her boyfriend
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
“I actually do respond to critics whenever I do catch a comment. I like explaining myself and seeing someone change their opinion. It doesn’t always work but at least at that point, I tried. So I explain my story or my side and walk away from it knowing I did what I can.”
She saved up for the van all by herself by working three jobs and doing side-gigs
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Sydney explained that everyone is capable of going on an adventure. “You don’t need a ton of money. You can do it with kids. You can do it no matter what your circumstances!”
“It might take a little time to get things figured out and save up the money you can. But don’t write it off completely. You are fully capable and I am here to help you get there if needed. Once you hit the road, nothing else matter besides the future you now have exploring a new adventure.”
Ella the Van Dog even has her own Instagram account
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Having dumped her boyfriend, the woman from Indianapolis, Indiana wanted to prove to the world that it’s possible for a woman to travel on the road alone. Well, not completely alone—she travels with her pup, Ella, who has her very own Instagram as well.
Sydney’s first contact with solo-adventuring started with traveling outside of the US, to South Africa. “I said screw it, I’m doing it on my own. I did a ton of research on safety and women in South Africa and I backpacked around Cape Town and Johannesburg for three-and-a-half weeks,” she told Insider.
Lots of people support Sydney who is an inspiration for everyone who wants to go an adventure
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
Image credits: divineontheroad
“My parents were petrified the whole time I was there. Everyone was so apprehensive about it. But I knew I would be okay. And when I got home I said, ‘I’m totally capable of doing anything.’ That was my first trip alone, and it really changed my life.”
She then set out on the road with her then-boyfriend of just over a year after buying a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van for $18,000 dollars, and renovating it for another $10,000 dollars. That was back in September 2017. However, she soon dumped him because they weren’t compatible and had different dreams.
Sydney then worked three jobs for two months, saved up enough money for a new van, launched her website about her lifestyle, and was ready to hit the road in September 2018. But she got a friend for the journey ahead—a golden retriever doggo, Ella. Since then, the woman and her dog have been to more than 20 states.
“I always just say it’s a three-to-five-year plan. It’s been one year, maybe two years from now I’ll re-evaluate and make sure I’m still happy and this is something I still want to do,” Sydney said to Insider.
“I’ve never woken up once in the last year and not felt like this isn’t exactly what I should be doing. I don’t foresee anywhere in the near future where I want to stop, but I also don’t want to hold myself to this idea that I have to be on the road.”
Sydney answered some questions on Facebook after people showed how supportive they are of her
Follow Us