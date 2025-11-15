Woman Gets Accused Of ‘Publicly Humiliating’ The Mother Of Her Daughter’s Bully, Asks People Online If She Was Wrong

Bullying is one of those problems that we often hear about. It is especially common during the school years when kids tend to make fun of each other for various reasons, and one of them is a lack of attention from parents who should teach their kids manners and explain why they shouldn’t push other kids around. However, not every parent is capable of making sure that their kid behaves nicely with adults as well as other kids.
One Reddit user who is a 26-year-old mom to her 8-year-old daughter shared the situation that started in her daughter’s school, asking people for their opinion on whether what she did was wrong. The situation involved another girl and her mom who wouldn’t agree on taking some measures after being told that her kid is being a bully.
More Info: Reddit
Going to school is a joyous as well as stressful occasion for both kids and their parents
Image credits: frankjuarez (not the actual photo)
The woman started her story by telling that her daughter B has a classmate H who bullies the little girl. The woman revealed that H calls her classmate various insulting names and makes fun of her choices and things that she takes interest in. Every day the little girl would come home crying, so the mom decided to do something about it. At first, she contacted the teacher who agreed to do something from her side. That was talking with her class and reading them a story that would teach them that bullying is a bad thing. This did not help to stop H from making fun of B. Things did not get better even after the teacher talked with H. After this, the teacher tried to contact H’s parents and make sure that the kids’ parents would have an opportunity to talk things out. This all ended in H’s parents disagreeing to have the talk.
One mom decided to share a situation she encountered when she found out that her daughter was continuously bullied at school by another girl
Image credits: [deleted]
After this, the narrator decided to take matters into her own hands. She contacted H’s mom asking her to interfere and talk to her kid, but the woman replied that “This is normal kid behavior and you’ll see it when you have more parenting experience.” Even after this message, B’s mom didn’t stop and tried all possible ways to have a conversation with the bully’s mom.
The mom talked with the teacher about this and wanted to try all of the possible solutions to end this bullying
Image credits: [deleted]
When nothing seemed to work, the narrator tried to talk to the bully’s mom, but the woman wasn’t very interested in sorting this thing out
Image credits: [deleted]
Things took a more serious turn when despite all of her efforts, the user couldn’t get a hold of H’s mom, so she decided to write about this situation in a parents’ group chat where H’s mom was also present. The group was created for various logistic purposes, but the woman decided to share her concerns. After this, a lot of parents were expressing their support and asked to say if it was their kid who bullied her daughter. In the story, the woman added that she hadn’t written the name of the kid who bullied her daughter, as well as didn’t indicate the parent who was ignoring this problem.
Image credits: [deleted]
The mom then decided to share this situation in a group chat for the class’ parents and the situation escalated to a point where everyone found out who the bully and her mom was
Image credits: [deleted]
H’s mom wrote to B’s mom saying that they’d already talked about this, while at the same time replying in the parents’ group chat that “Bullying is never okay.” This is what made the narrator lose it, so she wrote a message that allowed others to understand who was the bully’s parent. After this, H’s mom blamed the woman for “publicly humiliating” her and making it hard for her daughter to continue going to this school.
The bully’s mom got angry at the woman because she humiliated her and ruined her and her daughter’s reputation
Image credits: [deleted]
Now the woman felt guilty for allowing this to go as far as everyone knowing who the bully and her parents were. The opinions in the comments varied from stating that it wasn’t the woman’s fault because H’s mom was the one who brought his upon herself to people who thought that this situation was mishandled. Some users gave advice on how such things should be handled, stating that the school could’ve done more about this. What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
Image credits: [deleted]
Some people online were quick to notice where this bully’s behavior was coming from
Others also gave some advice on how this situation should be dealt with
Some people found the narrator’s behavior to be out of line as well as the other parent
Follow Us