Woman Announces That She’s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

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Not everyone is cut out to be a parent. Some people just don’t have the instinct to nurture, but for others, more serious issues get in the way. For example, in the U.S., 81,000 children were removed from their homes because their parents had substance-related issues in 2021 alone.

When this woman’s alcoholism drove her to neglect her 6-year-old, her sister stepped up and became his guardian. However, when she announced her pregnancy five years later, the sister couldn’t feel happy for her. She thought the mom still had to make amends with her now 11-year-old son before having a “do-over baby” and refused to celebrate.

A woman who took in her neglected nephew refused to celebrate her sister’s new pregnancy

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits: Rosivan Morais / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She felt her sister didn’t deserve a do-over with a new child without repairing the relationship with the existing one

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits:

“I just don’t know how Val sleeps at night,” the woman wrote in the comments

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Commenters sided with the author, wondering why other family members don’t care about how Danny feels

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Other saw this situation as hurtful for everyone

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

10 days later, she came back with an update after talking with her sister alone

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Image credits:

“She apparently has moved past feeling like she needs forgiveness; she’s moved straight to thinking it’s irrelevant,” the woman concluded

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Commenters congratulated the woman on handling this madness well

Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is
Woman Announces That She&#8217;s Pregnant, Sister Who Took In Her Son Shares Just How Messed Up That Is

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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